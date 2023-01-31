Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in ImmunoGen (IMGN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.02MM shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 14.86MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.21% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Time to Buy These 3 Internet -Commerce Stocks?
Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list several internet commerce stocks are standing out with earnings estimate revisions on the rise. With the Internet-Commerce Industry currently in the top 11% of over 250 Zacks Industries here is a look at some of the top-rated stocks in the space to consider buying amid the strong start to 2023.
NASDAQ
New Enterprise Associates 14 Cuts Stake in Tuya Inc. , each representing one Ordinary Share (TUYA)
Fintel reports that New Enterprise Associates 14 has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 119.02MM shares of Tuya Inc. , each representing one Class A Ordinary Share (TUYA). This represents 23.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 123.28MM shares...
NASDAQ
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $42.72, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT)
On February 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Cyteir Therapeutics from Equal-Weight to Underweight. As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cyteir Therapeutics is $5.44. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 221.89% from its latest reported closing price of $1.69.
NASDAQ
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Declares $0.55 Dividend
Artisan Partners Asset Management said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share. At the...
NASDAQ
B of A Securities Downgrades Hexcel (HXL)
On February 3, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Hexcel from Buy to Neutral. As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hexcel is $63.18. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.44% from its latest reported closing price of $69.76.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.12MM shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.79MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for TFX - 2/3/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for TELEFLEX INCORPORATED (TFX). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, TFX rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.51MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 13.78MM shares and 4.90%...
NASDAQ
Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Declares $0.12 Dividend
Advanced Drainage Systems said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
CME Group (CME) Declares $1.10 Dividend
CME Group said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Equal-Weight Cloud Computing ETF WCLD Hits Buy Signal
Are markets swinging back towards tech? The latest Fed meeting and 25 basis point hike, combined with the S&P 500 up 9% over the last month, suggest that the central bank may be getting closer to pulling off a “soft landing.” Should tech continue to bounce back, recently hitting its best level since August, an equal-weight cloud computing ETF like the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is a notable strategy to watch, having recently hit a technical buy signal.
NASDAQ
Insiders Buy the Holdings of EWCO ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), which makes up 4.26% of the Invesco...
NASDAQ
Chimera Investment (CIM) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Chimera Investment said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.34MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades GXO Logistics (GXO)
On February 2, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded their outlook for GXO Logistics from Neutral to Underperform. As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for GXO Logistics is $60.05. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.52% from its latest reported closing price of $54.83.
NASDAQ
Why Fiverr Stock Soared 20% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) rose 20.5% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The operator of a leading marketplace for freelance services didn't unleash this move through some stunning product announcement or bullish analyst report. Instead, it was a welcome breather after many moons of falling stock prices. The global economy inspired both the negative trend and the sharp reversal.
NASDAQ
Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Declares $0.10 Dividend
Advanced Energy Industries said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
The 9 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now
Diversified utility stock AES (AES, $26.52) is based in Virginia, but may be familiar to folks in the Midwest through its AES Ohio and AES Indiana operations. This utility stock is even more geographically diverse than that, though, with worldwide operations that span South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. All told, it operates a power generation portfolio of almost 32,000 megawatts – enough energy to power as many as 28 million homes.
Comments / 0