31 Dating Profiles So Horribly Cringe-Worthy, I Can't Believe Someone Actually Posted Them

Related
"When A Girl Laughs And Does This": People Are Sharing Non-Sexual Things That Turn Them On, And I'm Curious If You Agree With Any Of These
"When there’s a conversation going on with multiple people and when I look over at him, he’ll do this to me. I melt still after being married for 13 years."
Okay, I Can't Stop Laughing At These People On The Internet Who Totally, Completely, 100% Nailed Their Responses So Far In 2023
Such a beautiful way with words.
Dear Abby: I have a crush on the perfect guy, but I can’t get over this flaw with his appearance
DEAR ABBY: There is a man I may be attracted to and have a lot in common with. The problem is that his teeth are crooked and yellow, and I can’t get past that. He’s quite a bit older than I am, so I’m not sure that we would get together even if he got his teeth fixed. But I won’t know unless something is done. I’m not someone who likes confrontation, so I’m having a hard time saying something. How do I deal with this problem? — FROWNING OVER HIS SMILE DEAR FROWNING: It would be appropriate to wait until...
17 Screenshots Of Men Who Think They're "Nice Guys" That Prove They Are The Furthest Thing From It
"I'm a nice guy who helps old people across the street. I'm also married and looking for discreet shenanigans."
You Might Believe In Premonitions After These 23 Freaky Stories About People Dreaming Wild Things Happening Just Before They Actually Did
"When I was around 10, I remember having a dream where the ground split into two. I'm used to having very vivid dreams and thought nothing of it. The next day, however, California had a 6.4 earthquake near my home."
My boyfriend hid a major body secret from me for months — how I got over it
They weren’t solemates. A woman recalled being so blinded by love as a teenager that it took her three months to realize her boyfriend only had one leg. “If you ever thought that you were blissfully unaware, let me tell you about the time I dated a guy for three months before finding out he didn’t have a leg,” TikTok user @postpartumpsycho kicked off a viral video that has attracted 2.1 million views since it was posted last month. “I was 17. Met this boy at the rodeo. I saw him across the way, and I said, ‘That is a tall, tall gorgeous...
Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going
Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”
The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
Bride dumps fiancé and cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay 'entrance fee'
Wedding days are among the most stressful in a person's life. So it's expected that both the bride and groom may be a bit angsty, considering they're about to sign away their lives to another person, right?. But one woman completely lost the plot when she called off the ceremony...
Okay, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who've Gotten Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion So Far This Year
We gotta get it together, my fellow Americans.
17 Objects So Strangely Large, I Had To Double Check The Pictures Weren't Photoshopped
Not like you were planning on it, but never go up against an elephant seal, which I recently found out can be so big that they wreck cars.
25 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things People Actually Posted On The Internet So Far This Year
Come on, folks. The year just started.
Doll who's in intimate relationship with man says she wants to get dolls ‘more accepted’
A love doll who is in an intimate relationship with a man has 'spoken out' in a bid to get more of her kind accepted. Alongside her boyfriend Aussie Rod - not his real name - Karina has taken to Instagram to explain that she's on a mission to normalise and promote 'physical synthetic companions'.
34 Hilarious Jokes From 2023 So Far That Are Already Legendary
"If you have no hate in your heart…grow up. Look around you."
Woman so ashamed she bought flowers for women who humiliated her for using parent parking spot
A woman whose health issues prompted her to park in a parent and child bay was left so ashamed by two critical onlookers that she bought them flowers to apologise. Abbie Bush, from Norwich, was left regretting her reaction to the women after coming to the conclusion that she hadn't actually done anything wrong while she was making her way to breakfast with a friend on 19 January.
msn.com
Woman Gets Phone Call From The Biological Mom Of Her Kid Who 'Needs To Get Her Baby Back'
Families are created in so many ways these days, and it's truly a wonderful thing. Some families are created through foster care and adoption, others are created through surrogacy, and still others are created by choice, instead of biological relation. One woman recently shared on Reddit that she adopted her...
Woman left furious after neighbour painted their own side of the fence without telling her
A woman has apparently been left fuming after she discovered that her neighbour had painted their own side of the garden fence... The anonymous woman, who took to Mumsnet to air her grievances, said that this is a serial offence on the part of this particular neighbour. Not too surprisingly,...
Man Has Over-the-Top Trick to Stop Someone From Sitting in the Middle Seat
Hey, whatever works, right?
‘No cheaters allowed’. This company will pay you $1,500 to go on 15 dates but just be ready for it to appear on social media
A U.S. jewelry brand wants to pay you to go on 15 dates in five months. People looking for love have been offered an extra incentive to go out on dates — a chunk of cash — but there is a catch. Jewelry brand Shane Co. is offering...
BuzzFeed
29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 1