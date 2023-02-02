ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
31 Dating Profiles So Horribly Cringe-Worthy, I Can't Believe Someone Actually Posted Them

By Hannah Marder
Look, making a dating profile is hard. I get it. I'm not here to shame good people just trying their best. But every once in a while, a profile is SO bad that it actually is disturbing, offensive, or just plain combative. Here are 31 examples people actually posted.

1. I will never get why some men write an entire rant in their bio and think it's gonna get them matches???

u/stinky-twink / Via reddit.com

2. "Ur all tramps" is the perfect way to get women to date you.

u/Spent2longonthis / Via reddit.com

3. I am actually in awe of how offensive this first line is.

u/its_andi_with_an_i / Via reddit.com

4. The hatred toward single moms is so disgusting.

u/Tired-poppunk / Via reddit.com

5. This guy isn't even being subtle about hating women.

u/OverlordTankFromCnC / Via reddit.com

6. Like...if you hate women so much, why are you dating them?

u/mlwirtjes / Via reddit.com

7. I'm just here laughing at his hatred for single women 30 and older, when he himself is 32.

u/Intergalactic-Kiwi / Via reddit.com

8. This list of requirements is actually wild — it's not a job interview.

u/evenREPTARisnakey / Via reddit.com

9. As is this one.

u/Prof_RPNT / Via reddit.com

10. "If ur lucky" — I'm thinking the only lucky person in this situation is the one who dodges a bullet by swiping left on you.

u/Pretend_Dependent_60 / Via reddit.com

11. Ah yes, a nice guy who (checks notes) uses the word "pussy" and decides he doesn't want to settle down because he just wants to live. Definitely not a fuckboy in disguise!

u/heimatlosenfriedhof / Via reddit.com

12. Started off strong with the first sentence, then immediately shot himself in the foot.

u/its_andi_with_an_i / Via reddit.com

13. It's not just men. I don't know why this woman thought "Tinder keeps giving me uglies" was a good thing to write in her bio.

u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

14. This woman straight-up told people *not* to match with her?

u/CarterMT099 / Via reddit.com

15. This whole profile is just a big YIKES.

u/detBittenbinder23 / Via reddit.com

16. Ever wondered what Rupi Kaur would sound like as a Nice Guy?

u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

17. There might be a *reason* you're in the friend zone.

u/airneanach / Via reddit.com

18. I've stared at this for so long scratching my head. What does "I'm that dude your ex's mom warned him about" even mean?? Like, he's saying your hypothetical ex was into him? Or just saying he was a bully on the schoolyard and your hypothetical ex's mom told your hypothetical ex to stay away from him because he was a creep? How is that alluring?

u/catsnothats / Via reddit.com

19. But this woman who "doesn't date outside her race" might take the cake.

u/JuanDomingoPeron / Via reddit.com

20. "Must hold conservative core values" and also be "open minded"?? I'm confused.

u/kabukistar / Via reddit.com

21. This is not your soapbox to be bigoted; it's a dating app.

u/ghoozi / Via reddit.com

22. Why are you ranting about snowflakes on Tinder?

u/My_Name_Is_Ana / Via reddit.com

23. Sir, this is a Wendy's.

u/isyourBBQcanceled / Via reddit.com

24. Well...thank god chivalry still exists.

u/trashtina666 / Via reddit.com

25. I hope this person is trolling, but even if they are, they sound like a POS.

u/EnvironmentalPlum8 / Via reddit.com

26. This is such an effective bio, because I immediately know whether I want to meet this person. The answer, if you were wondering, is absolutely no way in hell.

u/PracticalSnail / Via reddit.com

27. You know what? She did make it easy, I'll give that to her.

u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

28. I...have no words.

u/Kerrypurple / Via reddit.com

29. Ladies, if you see a bio like this...run.

u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

30. I am once again asking men who clearly hate women to stop dating women.

u/avajax / Via reddit.com

31. And finally, here's a reallly old-fashioned dating profile. Not only because of its offensive, outdated values, but because it's literally printed on paper.

u/phisigtheduck / Via reddit.com

What's the worst thing you've seen on a dating profile? Let us know in the comments!

