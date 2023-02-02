ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Preble County chihuahua dethroned as world’s oldest living dog

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbN0e_0ka4CVTn00

Weeks after a Preble County chihuahua was named the world’s oldest living dog, a new pooch has officially claimed the title.

>> RELATED: Preble County dog ‘Spike’ claims Guinness record for world’s oldest dog

The Guinness World Records says Bobi, from Portugal, is not only the oldest living dog, but he’s the oldest living dog ever.

Bobi is 30 years 266 days old as of February 1, 2023, according to Guinness World Records.

This makes him much older than Spike, from Camden, Ohio, who received the title for oldest living dog on Dec. 7, 2022. He celebrated his 23rd birthday on Nov. 10.

Bobi has lived his entire life with the Costa family in the rural village of Conqueiros, in Leiria, Portugal, according to Guinness World Records. He is purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed with that has an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.

To learn more about Bobi, you can click here .

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

2023 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
CINCINNATI, OH
countynewsonline.org

The Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption

The Darke County Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville,...
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Golden Lamb to host first events since pandemic began

The Golden Lamb, a Lebanon restaurant and boutique hotel with over 200 years of history, will host events for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The schedule kicks off this month with the first event in its 2023 Dinner with History series. The event, occurring the same week as Presidents Day, will explore the stories of the Golden Lamb’s past presidential visitors. According to its website, tickets for the event are sold out.
LEBANON, OH
1017thepoint.com

CORONER: MORE HUMAN REMAINS WILL LIKELY BE UNCOVERED AT

(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County officials on Monday discussed in more detail the human remains that were recently discovered when a gas crew dug to move a line at the north end of the U.S. 27 overpass of the Depot District in Richmond. The grassy area on both side of the road was once a cemetery. Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche said that many marked graves were moved back in the 1950’s, but that there are also numerous unmarked graves in the location. There is a high probability that more remains will be discovered as work progresses to replace the overpass. A state team will take control of any remains that are found. They will eventually wind up in another Richmond cemetery. Fouche added that the discovery of remains will not delay the overpass project.
RICHMOND, IN
OnlyInYourState

Ohio Has A Brand New Theme Park With Roller Coasters, Rides, And Restaurants

In Southwest Ohio, Warren County has long been hailed as Ohio’s Largest Playground, a place filled with water parks, adventure parks, and, of course, one of the best amusement parks in the country. Kings Island has been entertaining generations of Ohioans since 1972, providing an ever-evolving experience for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and families alike. The 2023 season promises to be one for the books, with the opening of Adventure Port, a new theme park at Kings Island sure to delight guests young and old.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
111K+
Followers
155K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy