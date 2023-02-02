Preble County chihuahua dethroned as world’s oldest living dog

Weeks after a Preble County chihuahua was named the world’s oldest living dog, a new pooch has officially claimed the title.

The Guinness World Records says Bobi, from Portugal, is not only the oldest living dog, but he’s the oldest living dog ever.

Bobi is 30 years 266 days old as of February 1, 2023, according to Guinness World Records.

This makes him much older than Spike, from Camden, Ohio, who received the title for oldest living dog on Dec. 7, 2022. He celebrated his 23rd birthday on Nov. 10.

Bobi has lived his entire life with the Costa family in the rural village of Conqueiros, in Leiria, Portugal, according to Guinness World Records. He is purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed with that has an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.

To learn more about Bobi, you can click here .