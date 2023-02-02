ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

7 ways to spot a deepfake, according to an expert

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Deepfakes have been making the rounds online for the last few years – and they're increasingly becoming a cause for concern.

A deepfake is a digitally altered video or image to depict someone else, often without consent. They're generally used with malicious intent or to spread false information from high-profile individuals.

Recently, there have been several reports of worrying deep fake porn using the likes of Billie Eilish among other celebrities. In other news, Twitch streamer Atrioc issued a tearful apology after having tabs open of deepfake porn depicting fellow streamers such as Pokimane and Maya Higa.

Now, an expert from Scams.info has shared the dangers of deepfake technology.

Nicholas Crouch said: "Recently we were introduced to what seemed to be a video of Elon Musk promoting a crypto scam, which has since been debunked and proven to be a deepfake.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Examples like this can be dangerous as the subjects being used are usually influential people, which makes them seem more trustworthy to members of the public."

Crouch added: "Victims will often trust the deepfake subject and give the scammer personal details such as credit card information and addresses which can scam them out of millions of pounds. It's therefore important to understand the dangers of deepfake technology and how to spot it, to ensure you don’t fall for it in the future."

The website went on to share seven useful tips to spot a deepfake:


Keep an eye on any facial imperfections

" Research shows your face is made up of 43 different muscles that can work together in endless unique combinations. Therefore, if you notice imperfections or blurred image quality around the hairline, there is a chance you aren't talking to who you think you are.

Most video streaming services like YouTube provide a setting where you can set the playback speed of a video to slow it down or speed it up to check for imperfections should you think your video is a scam. This can be utilised in two easy ways;

1. Slowing down the video will exaggerate any flaws in facial movement and allow you to properly analyze key features like hair and teeth for imperfections.

2. Speeding up the video will emphasise any discrepancies within the speed of blinking in relation to the movement of facial features.

If you notice any imperfections in the video you are watching, be sure to exit your application and not put in any personal information."


Watch out for rapid eye movement

"One of the most common signs that a video has been deepfaked is the lack of movement in the person's eyes. Typically, there is a rigidity to the motion of the eyes and a lack of blinking. This is one of the easiest signs to pick up on as the average person blinks 15-20 times each minute . Also when in a scenario that requires prolonged attention or induces anxiousness, the number of consecutive blinks in rapid succession increases.

"When watching a video that asks you to put in personal information such as card details or addresses, make sure you watch for rapid eye movement to ensure that the person telling you this information is who they say they are."


Does the body language match the person they are trying to impersonate?

"When people are expressive with their face, this is usually accompanied by hand gestures and a lot of body movement. When watching a deepfake, this will be very noticeable if the two variables don’t match and instantly you’ll be able to detect that something is incorrect.

"If the video in question is of someone with a celebrity status, you can compile other videos of them and inspect the body language that they typically show to help you draw your conclusions and avoid being scammed."



Analyse the side profile

"There will be examples of deepfakes that have been worked on in a video editing software for many hours to try and iron out any imperfections and blemishes.

"However a recurring flaw with the software that generates a deepfake, is that it is limited to analysing 2D features of the face. This means that when displaying a person’s side profile, the technology will be more likely to create a generic-looking facial profile as currently it has a lack of data on analysing this particular angle, meaning deepfake videos will rarely ever have the subject face 90 degrees from the camera."



Listen carefully to the audio quality

"Listen to the audio quality carefully to see if you can detect any imperfections, as well as any differences in how the person in question usually talks, like their phrasing, accent, and tone.

"As seen in the recent Elon Musk deepfake, the voice was relatively believable but a handful of words were pronounced in a way that isn't uniform to his accent, as well as words being cut short very abruptly and giving the likeness of a robot."



Look out for colour contrasts

"A simple sign that a video is a deepfake, is the lighting and colouring in the video. When casting a new face on top of an existing figure, it will bring with it the lighting and shadows from the original images that will struggle to match the new environment it has been placed into.

"Not only will there be a discrepancy here, but any new shadows and lighting within the video won't be cast onto the face as it’s an addition after the video has already been taken."



Always use your intuition

"It’s important to note that with the advancements in this technology, we could fastly be approaching times when a deepfake is indistinguishable from a real video. So, when all else fails, your intuition can save you. If the content of a video that you’re being shown seems too good to be true, or the video shows the person in question out of character, there is a high chance that this is true so make sure you close your browser and do not enter any personal information."


Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Elon Musk's latest Twitter change is killing the best accounts

Why give away something for free when you can charge for it? That seems to be the new motto at Twitter since Elon Musk has begun implementing paid features like Twitter verification, subscriber-only spaces, exclusive tweets, and more. Now add Twitter’s application programming interface (API) to that list. API is software that allows two computer programs to communicate with each other. When implemented, it allows third parties to access data public data. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAPI is what gives Twitter bots like Random Restuarant, screenshot bot Pikaso, alt Text reader, New New York Times, and more...
Indy100

De-influencing is TikTok’s latest trend and it’s all about hating on things

TikTok’s influence is so powerful that it can sell out recommended makeup and beauty products within minutes. Every day people share their must-have beauty and lifestyle products but rarely do people hear about the ones they don’t like.That’s where de-influencing comes in.The recent trend encourages people to share what popular products they did not like and why in an effort to help others save on consumption and money. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterFrom the Dyson Airwrap to Charlotte Tilbury makeup products to Colleen Hoover novels, TikTokers are giving alternative recommendations that they claim are “better” and cheaper.TikToker...
Indy100

Elon Musk just announced a new Twitter feature where anyone can earn money

Twitter has unveiled some changes coming to the platform and it's good news for Twitter influencers.On Friday, Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk announced the platform would begin sharing ad revenue with creators where ads appear in their reply threads. “Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads,” Musk wrote.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBefore the announcement, the only way Twitter creators could receive money from the content they posted on the platform was through subscriptions.Subscription-based Twitter accounts were only available to a select few Twitter users who had...
Indy100

The 'sometimes all you need is your dad' trend has TikTok in hysterics

Since TikTok made it possible to create photo slideshows, there have been some entertaining trends as a result such as the recent "sometimes all you need is your dad" trend.People have been sharing hilarious text messages they've received from their dad, family member or best friend, putting them on blast.To begin with, the slideshow starts with a tweet and in the case of sharing a father's messages, the tweet from that reads: "Sometimes all you need is your dad."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOften dads are pretty blunt and to the point with their texts, as @labarbiecolombiana's TikTok...
Indy100

ChatGPT gives man advice on how to smuggle drugs into Europe

ChatGPT has become 2023's unavoidable buzzword. The advanced piece of software is designed to respond to users' questions in a human-like way. What started as a bit of fun has since turned into a slight cause for concern, with some highlighting how it could change life as we know it. For instance, the artificial intelligence chat programme has reportedly passed the Master of Business Administration test (MBA) at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business with "excellent" results.There are also fears such tech could replace Google search. It could also be killing off homework – which is good news...
Indy100

Netflix probably wishes it deleted this tweet before it banned password sharing

It’s the worst news the come from Netflix since they announced it would be raising prices from $13.99 to $15.49 - the streaming service is banning password sharing. In an updated policy guide, Netflix declared that anyone who wants to share their Netflix account with someone who does not live with them will no longer be allowed to or have to verify a device. “People who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix,” the streaming service states. Although the news has been teased for years, it still comes as a shock...
Indy100

An AI version of Seinfeld has thousands of viewers hooked

An AI version of the classic American television sitcom Seinfeld has appeared online – and viewers are hooked.Called "Nothing, Forever," the meaningless yet intriguing version of the former NBC show streams continuously on Twitch.As first reported by Vice Motherboard, the Twitch account called @watchmeforever had close to a hundred followers and sixteen viewers.But now, the channel has more than 64,600 followers at the time of writing and has over 15,000 viewers all at once."Nothing, Forever" has become the first of its kind.Skylar Hartle and Brian Habersberger, the show's creators, told Motherboard that they used a culmination of different technologies such...
Indy100

PewDiePie and Marzia have announced they’re having a baby – and have subsequently broken the internet

YouTuber Felix Kjellberg (better known by his online alias PewDiePie) has broken the internet after announcing he is having his first child with wife Marzia. Kjellberg - who was previously the most subscribed to individual on YouTube before MrBeast took the crown in November - married fellow content creator Marzia Bisognin in late 2019.The pair moved from Brighton to Japan last year, where they live with their two dogs, Edgar and Momo.In their latest life update, shared on Kjellberg’s 111 million subscriber-strong YouTube channel on Sunday, the influencer said: “I’ve been keeping a secret from you guys, and that is...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy