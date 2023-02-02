ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

First Impressions: Tony Perkins takeover thumps Fightin Illini in Carver-Hawkeye

The emotion, atmosphere and talent were all on full display during Saturday's rivalry showdown between Iowa and Illinois inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After a back-and-forth contest, Iowa came out on top 81-79 in one of the more entertaining games of the season. Perkins put Iowa City on his back and erupted for a career-high 32 points, including going 15-of-16 from the free throw line. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Tony Perkins got 'cookin' against red-hot Illini

A rocking Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon was thanks in large part to junior guard Tony Perkins. The Indianapolis native put the Hawkeyes on his back as he exploded for a career-high 32 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 15-of-16 from the free throw line. Perkins had never scored more than 23 points in a college game, but had 25 alone in the second half.
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Let’s all laugh at Iowa & Illinois

The Nebraska basketball season has not gone as planned. But at least the Huskers haven’t been involved in the kind of embarrassment that Iowa and Illinois recently found themselves. I find that sometimes in a season (or seasons) Huskers fans have had to endure of late, it’s worth having...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Orange Krush Issues Apology For "Poor Judgement"

(Iowa City, IA) -- The Orange Krush, the Illinois student spirit group who falsely claimed they were an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club, has issued an apology. The Iowa Athletic Department voided 200 tickets to the group, who planned on going to the men’s basketball game in Iowa City Saturday.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

An Updated Look at the Iowa Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament Resume

A little over a week ago, the Iowa Hawkeyes were fresh off a pair of losses as the roller coaster ride of 2022-2023 took a dip downward. That, of course, came just after the home matchup against Northwestern derailed what looked like a five-game winning streak that itself changed the course of the season after the calendar turned to 2023.
IOWA CITY, IA
i70sports.com

Fighting Illini at Iowa today

The Illinois Fighting Illini will have a tough one on the road this afternoon as they are in Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. The Illini have won 7 of their past 8 and 3 in a row coming into today. Illini Coach Brad Underwood says Iowa throws a lot of different defensive looks at you in a game.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 580 | Illini run afoul at Iowa

Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper and Jeremy Werner react to Illinois basketball's 81-79 loss at Iowa. The guys discuss the Illini's foul issues, experience in a close game, big performances from Matthew Mayer and Jayden Epps, an exciting freshman class, a fun rivalry and the week ahead with two home games.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hawkeyesports.com

Iowa, Indiana Game Sold Out

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa women’s basketball game versus No. 4 Indiana, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena is sold out. The announcement was made Friday by the UI Athletics Department. Tipoff is now scheduled for 1 p.m. (CT) and will be flexed to broadcast nationally on ESPN.
IOWA CITY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois

Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

St. Ambrose women's basketball coach no longer on staff

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The St. Ambrose University women's basketball team is slated to celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, but they'll be without their head coach when they do. According to school Athletic Director Mike Holmes, Krista Van Hauen is no longer the women's basketball head coach. Van Hauen was...
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos

An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST CHESTER, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County

At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
426K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy