‘We just weren’t disciplined enough’: Iowa hits shots late, takes down Illinois
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Orange Krush did not get justice for what went down this past week. Not only was Saturday afternoon’s matchup at Carver Hawkeye Arena big for conference standings, but after all the drama revolving around the Orange Krush and the Iowa athletics department, this one felt that much more important.
First Impressions: Tony Perkins takeover thumps Fightin Illini in Carver-Hawkeye
The emotion, atmosphere and talent were all on full display during Saturday's rivalry showdown between Iowa and Illinois inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After a back-and-forth contest, Iowa came out on top 81-79 in one of the more entertaining games of the season. Perkins put Iowa City on his back and erupted for a career-high 32 points, including going 15-of-16 from the free throw line. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.
Illinois bar helps reimburse U of I students after ticket fiasco
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — A University of Illinois institution is stepping up to help the Illini student section after its Iowa game ticket fiasco. The University of Iowa invalidated 200 tickets this week, because it said that the tickets were bought in the name of The Boys and Girls Clubs of Illinois. So, Kams Bar […]
Iowa Basketball: Tony Perkins got 'cookin' against red-hot Illini
A rocking Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon was thanks in large part to junior guard Tony Perkins. The Indianapolis native put the Hawkeyes on his back as he exploded for a career-high 32 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 15-of-16 from the free throw line. Perkins had never scored more than 23 points in a college game, but had 25 alone in the second half.
Nebraska Basketball: Let’s all laugh at Iowa & Illinois
The Nebraska basketball season has not gone as planned. But at least the Huskers haven’t been involved in the kind of embarrassment that Iowa and Illinois recently found themselves. I find that sometimes in a season (or seasons) Huskers fans have had to endure of late, it’s worth having...
Orange Krush Issues Apology For "Poor Judgement"
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Orange Krush, the Illinois student spirit group who falsely claimed they were an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club, has issued an apology. The Iowa Athletic Department voided 200 tickets to the group, who planned on going to the men’s basketball game in Iowa City Saturday.
An Updated Look at the Iowa Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament Resume
A little over a week ago, the Iowa Hawkeyes were fresh off a pair of losses as the roller coaster ride of 2022-2023 took a dip downward. That, of course, came just after the home matchup against Northwestern derailed what looked like a five-game winning streak that itself changed the course of the season after the calendar turned to 2023.
Fighting Illini at Iowa today
The Illinois Fighting Illini will have a tough one on the road this afternoon as they are in Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. The Illini have won 7 of their past 8 and 3 in a row coming into today. Illini Coach Brad Underwood says Iowa throws a lot of different defensive looks at you in a game.
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 580 | Illini run afoul at Iowa
Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper and Jeremy Werner react to Illinois basketball's 81-79 loss at Iowa. The guys discuss the Illini's foul issues, experience in a close game, big performances from Matthew Mayer and Jayden Epps, an exciting freshman class, a fun rivalry and the week ahead with two home games.
Iowa, Indiana Game Sold Out
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa women’s basketball game versus No. 4 Indiana, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena is sold out. The announcement was made Friday by the UI Athletics Department. Tipoff is now scheduled for 1 p.m. (CT) and will be flexed to broadcast nationally on ESPN.
Brown: Surprised By Ferentz's Decision
Iowa Coach Bringing Back Son as Offensive Coordinator Increases Pressure
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
St. Ambrose women's basketball coach no longer on staff
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The St. Ambrose University women's basketball team is slated to celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, but they'll be without their head coach when they do. According to school Athletic Director Mike Holmes, Krista Van Hauen is no longer the women's basketball head coach. Van Hauen was...
DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos
An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Quad Cities prep basketball conference play: The Score Week 5
Moline went on the road and beat state-ranked Quincy, UTHS bested Sterling and North Scott topped Bettendorf. Here's all of your Quad Cities area highlights.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
Britten's upset, Allen's dominance highlight 10 KMAland semifinalists at Girls State Wrestling
(Coralville) -- A history-making day for Iowa girls high school athletics ended with 10 KMAland wrestlers among the 56 still chasing championship glory at the first Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament in Coralville. The 10 KMAland grapplers in the semifinals come from seven different programs. And while they all shined...
