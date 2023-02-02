Taylor Lautner Recalled The Exact Moment He Realized That Kanye West Interrupting His Then-Girlfriend Taylor Swift At The 2009 VMAs Wasn’t A “Skit” After Seeing The Devastated Look On Her Face

Believe it or not, there are some people who roam the earth without Harry Styles consuming their every waking thought. Ashton Kutcher is one of those people. In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor recalled an instance when he ran into the singer at his neighbor’s karaoke party and complimented his performance without realizing who he was. “There’s an extraordinarily well-known singer – that is maybe the best singer today – that we happen to be neighbors with,” Kutcher explained. “She was throwing a karaoke party, and she gets up and does this out of this world, bananas, and...

7 DAYS AGO