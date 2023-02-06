ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Happy Valley star Con O’Neill says ‘extraordinary’ final episode ‘blew’ his mind

By Ellie Muir
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9B1m_0ka2GFkD00

Con O’Neill, who plays Neil Ackroyd in BBC One ’s hit drama Happy Valley , has said his mind was “blown” when he read the script for the season finale.

The last-ever episode of the series aired on Sunday (5 January), in which main character Catherine Cawood (played by Sarah Lancashire ) came face-to-face with Tommy Lee Royce (played by James Norton).

In last week’s penultimate episode, fans were left in suspense, concerned that prison escapee Tommy Lee Royce ( James Norton ) might harm Catherine and take his son (and her grandson) Ryan, played by Rhys Connah, off to Spain.

Speaking on Thursday’s episode of This Morning (2 February), O’Neill shared his excitement for the finale.

O’Neill didn’t reveal any spoilers regarding the season finale but admitted that the script blew his mind when he read it.

“It blew my mind,” he said. “Sally [Wainwright, the show’s writer] has written an extraordinary ending to this show.”

He went on to praise the format of the BBC series airing each week, in comparison to shows on streaming platforms that encourage bingeing all episodes at once.

“Isn’t it wonderful to have a show not just dropping every episode [and] to have that tension,” he said, adding: “It’s so refreshing that people are that invested.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkX4O_0ka2GFkD00

In the series, Catherine discovered that her own sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) and Clare’s partner Neil, played by O’Neill, were the ones taking Ryan to visit Tommy behind her back. The couple tried to insist that Tommy just wanted to get to know Ryan, but it soon became clear it was much more complex than that.

The extended finale aired for one hour and eight minutes, 10 minutes longer than a typical episode.

Read a full recap of the finale here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Netflix viewers beg others to watch ‘underrated’ top 10 show so it can secure season 2

Netflix viewers have called on others to help the streamer’s “underrated” Lockwood & Co land a second season. Despite minimal press and promotional content, the eight-episode detective fiction has managed to secure the No 2 spot on Netflix UK’s Top 10 watchlist, having arrived on the platform on 27 January.Based on British author Jonathan Stout’s supernatural book series of the same name, the show follows Lucy (Ruby Stokes), a girl with psychic abilities. Lucy joins the ghost-hunting agency Lockwood & Co, which is run by teenagers Anthony (Cameron Chapman) and George (Ali Hadji-Heshmati).Together, without adult supervision, the trio battle...
The Independent

‘It’s possible for really abhorrent people to be very attractive’: Charlotte Ritchie on You, Fresh Meat and that Harry Potter cameo

Charlotte Ritchie fans are very excited for Charlotte Ritchie. The star of Fresh Meat and Call The Midwife is much-loved on her home turf but her fans predict a new wave of stateside stans. “Charlotte Ritchie’s fame era incoming,” reads one tweet. Another laments: “It’s gonna be hard to gatekeep Charlotte Ritchie now.” Others skew more unhinged. A few are of the “I’d let Charlotte Ritchie step on me” variety. “That’s so worrying!” Ritchie, who is absent from social media and therefore cloistered from its deranged dialect, laughs. “Flattering – but worrying!”Her fans are probably right. Soon an international audience...
OREGON STATE
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
The Independent

Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
seventeen.com

'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress

Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

‘Hope it was worth it’: Janelle Monae calls out fan for critiquing her Grammys outfit

Janelle Monae has called out a fan for their comment on her Grammys appearance.The singer and actor, who recently appeared in Glass Onion, attended the 2023 Grammys ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February).Following the event, one of Monae’s fans commented on her outfit – and poked fun at the singer’s previous wardrobe choices in the process.“Janelle Monae finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man,” they wrote.Monae, noticing how many likes the tweet was receiving, replied: “No new music just for this.”As the tweets continued to rack up the likes, Monae...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Critics think Taylor Swift looked confused when Trevor Noah asked her fans to lower the price of eggs

Taylor Swift was called out by critics for her seemingly confused reaction after Trevor Noah tasked her fans with lowering the price of eggs, but it’s her fans that appear to be getting the last laugh.The “Anti-Hero” singer attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February, where she took home the award for Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film”.Swift appeared to have a blast during the awards ceremony, from dancing to Bad Bunny’s opening performance to catching up with her former fling, Harry Styles. However, there was one moment during the Grammys that...
The Independent

You People star Andrew Schulz says Jonah Hill and Lauren London had a fake CGI kiss

Andrew Schulz says that Jonah Hill and Lauren London’s kissing scene in You People was created entirely on CGI. The film, which was released last month, follows the story of Hill’s Ezra and London’s Amira as they enter into a relationship.The duo attempt to navigate a complicated world of societal expectations due to their racial differences. The film also stars Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Nia Long, and Schulz, who plays cousin Avi.During one scene in the film, Ezra and Amira lean in for a kiss as flower petals fall from above.Speaking of the moment, Schulz said: “I...
The Independent

Lizzo video reveals truth behind Adele’s Grammys ‘walkout’ after Harry Styles win

The unverified rumours surrounding Adele‘s Grammys “walkout” following Harry Styles’s win has been cleared up.After the ceremony, which took place on Sunday (5 February), a video was shared on social media appearing to show an unimpressed Adele after Styles was named as Album of the Year winner.Many claimed that Adele didn’t applaud Styles. These rumours were swiftly followed by claims that Adele walked out of the Los Angeles venue before the “As It Was” singer delivered his acceptance speech.Lizzo has now debunked these rumours by releasing a TikTok video, which has been viewed 10m times, in the immediate aftermath...
The Independent

Molly-Mae Hague admits she can ‘barely watch’ video of herself giving birth

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she filmed the entirety of her birth, but she will never share it online.Love Island star Hague gave birth to daughter Bambi Fury last month, who she shares with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, who she met on the ITV2 dating show.Since the birth, the 23-year-olds shared updates on Bambi’s first weeks on social media, with Molly-Mae posting a 30-minute video on her YouTube channel explaining the details of how her birth went.In the video, the reality star admitted that, while the experience is “a massive blur”, she filmed herself giving birth, but said the...
The Independent

Voices: The way we talk about women like Amanda Holden reveals one of our deepest fears

There is a trope in movies and TV that occurs so often I’m not sure we even notice it anymore: a woman stands in front of a mirror and uses the palm of her hands to lift her face. Usually, she hones in on her forehead, lifting her eyebrows and eyes to the place where they perhaps used to sit. It’s a brisk, lazy way of telling an audience, “this woman is feeling haggard”.As a child, I never understood exactly what they were doing, these women who appeared entirely normal looking, if a little tired. Why they were dragging...
The Independent

‘I don’t need to be muscly’: The Last of Us star Melanie Lynskey shoots down criticism over her casting

Melanie Lynskey, who starred in the latest episode of The Last of Us as a ruthless warlord, has responded to criticism of her casting in the HBO video game adaptation.The Yellowjackets star, who plays revolutionary leader Kathleen in the hit show, defended herself on Twitter on Wednesday (8 February), after America’s Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry wrote that “[Lynskey’s] body says life of luxury… not post-apocalyptic warlord”.In the since-deleted tweet, Curry also referenced the Terminator franchise, adding: “Where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?”Lynskey then called out Curry for sharing a photo of her in a glamorous...
The Independent

‘We shouldn’t be encouraged to take the stalker’s side’: Why You is causing concern among stalking victims

Joe Goldberg’s most prized possession is a box. At first, you might think its contents rather innocent: an old phone here, a photograph there. Then you notice the women’s underwear. The tampon. The teeth. The box is chilling – and so is Joe, the antagonist of Netflix’s hugely popular thriller You. Played by former Gossip Girl pin-up Penn Badgley, Joe is a serial killer-slash-stalker who is just as good at melting hearts as he is at crushing skulls. Sometimes he even puts them into a meat grinder. Joe’s various stalking crusades have formed the premise of You for three seasons,...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy