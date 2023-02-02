18 Selfish People Who Live In Their Own Little World Where They're The Only Person Who Matters

The text above reads:

"A teenager had an allergic reaction on a flight from Antigua to London after a passenger 10 rows away ate peanuts .

Poppy Jones, 14, blacked out and required oxygen and EpiPen shots on the eight-hour flight after a man appeared to ignore cabin crew announcements to stop eating nuts .

She was on a British Airways flight with her mother, Joanna Jones, when she went into anaphylactic shock.

Cabin crew appealed for a 'doctor onboard,' and a nurse responded, who was able to help stabilise Poppy and administer oxygen.

The pilot considered making an emergency landing, but the plane was able to continue to Gatwick where it was met by an ambulance."