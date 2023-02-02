ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Selfish People Who Live In Their Own Little World Where They're The Only Person Who Matters

By Christopher Hudspeth
 6 days ago

1. This person who seems to think they're special and worthy of being recognized because they make good money.

Freedom_Fiter / Via reddit.com

2. This person who made up a whole scenario where they get hit on by some guy who has a girlfriend.

beerbellybegone / Via reddit.com

3. This person who made their self at home, sitting on a bunch of bread at a grocery store.

reason802 / Via reddit.com

4. This person who is mad at their ill father for spending his money because they'd like all of it when he passes away.

dustinjbailey / Via reddit.com

5. These two who seem offended that people on a busy street are walking through their TikTok filming session.

Scumbag_OnIine / Via reddit.com

6. This customer who was mad that a store's grocery selection didn't fit all of their very specific needs.

Budget_Syllabub_5988 / Via reddit.com

7. This couple who decided to ruin water for a gender reveal.

Losingallmyaccounts / Via reddit.com

8. These people who were determined to get their photo even if it meant holding up traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge...

chomuter / Via reddit.com

...Not a single care in the world.

chomuter / Via reddit.com

9. This person who BLOCKED THE STORE'S EXIT WITH THEIR CAR while loading up groceries because it was raining outside...

jackjackson123456789 / Via reddit.com

...They even took time to get their umbrella out before taking, like, two steps into their car...

jackjackson123456789 / Via reddit.com

...and they didn't seem to care that people were left waiting to leave while they did so.

jackjackson123456789 / Via reddit.com

10. This person who filmed a dance down the aisle of a busy flight...

1Carlie1 / Via reddit.com

...bumping up against people's arms along the way without a care.

1Carlie1 / Via reddit.com

11. This person in a crosswalk who is blocking (and flipping off) a lit up firetruck.

LukeofKC / Via reddit.com

12. This person on a plane who nearly killed a teen on a plane...

vixenlion / Via reddit.com

...As you can see, it was just a straight-up selfish guy who couldn't be bothered to follow an emergency request.

The text above reads:

"A teenager had an allergic reaction on a flight from Antigua to London after a passenger 10 rows away ate peanuts .

Poppy Jones, 14, blacked out and required oxygen and EpiPen shots on the eight-hour flight after a man appeared to ignore cabin crew announcements to stop eating nuts .

She was on a British Airways flight with her mother, Joanna Jones, when she went into anaphylactic shock.

Cabin crew appealed for a 'doctor onboard,' and a nurse responded, who was able to help stabilise Poppy and administer oxygen.

The pilot considered making an emergency landing, but the plane was able to continue to Gatwick where it was met by an ambulance."

The Telegraph / Via telegraph.co.uk

13. This person who went to a Cian Ducrot concert and thought, "Hmm, I should sing extremely loud because he might hear me and invite me on stage..."

SilverYulia / Via reddit.com

...and she really did sing at the top of her lungs, not because she was enjoying the music, but in the hopes of being heard and put in the spotlight.

SilverYulia / Via reddit.com

14. This person who feels entitled to everyone sending them money for their birthday.

AntoinoPisho / Via reddit.com

15. This person posing in the middle of a busy NY street who thinks they're not in the wrong for blocking people from walking.

wuehfnfovuebsu / Via reddit.com

16. This person who left a note calling their neighbor a Grinch for not setting up Christmas lights, as if the whole street revolves around their wishes.

hotshots724 / Via reddit.com

17. This guest at a wedding who cut a slice from the untouched cake as if that's not a part of the bride and groom's ceremony.

LasGatitas / Via reddit.com

18. And finally, this adorably inconsiderate cat who sat on the keyboard to prove that indeed it is the main character.

thefunnynotfound / Via reddit.com

