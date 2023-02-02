‘Attempted kidnapping’ of two boys as men offer them money to get into car

Parents in Hampshire have been warned to be extra vigilant over their children’s safety after the attempted kidnapping of two boys in Basingstoke .

Officers said two men in a black Volkswagen approached the boys, aged 12 and 13, not far from a primary school in Great Binfields Road, Lychpit, at 5.44pm on Wednesday, and offered them money to get in the car.

The boys ran to a supermarket and the vehicle was driven off.

Police, who have issued an urgent appeal for help in tracing the men, say they are carrying out extensive enquiries, and have asked any witnesses to get in touch.

They want to speak to anyone who might have seen the car, or has mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident.

Hampshire Constabulary posted: “Did you see a black Volkswagen in the area? Perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash-cam that may have captured something?

“If you live in the area, do you have private CCTV including Ring Doorbell that may have captured something?”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via its website .