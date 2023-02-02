ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Attempted kidnapping’ of two boys as men offer them money to get into car

By Natalie Crockett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Parents in Hampshire have been warned to be extra vigilant over their children’s safety after the attempted kidnapping of two boys in Basingstoke .

Officers said two men in a black Volkswagen approached the boys, aged 12 and 13, not far from a primary school in Great Binfields Road, Lychpit, at 5.44pm on Wednesday, and offered them money to get in the car.

The boys ran to a supermarket and the vehicle was driven off.

Police, who have issued an urgent appeal for help in tracing the men, say they are carrying out extensive enquiries, and have asked any witnesses to get in touch.

They want to speak to anyone who might have seen the car, or has mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident.

Hampshire Constabulary posted: “Did you see a black Volkswagen in the area? Perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash-cam that may have captured something?

“If you live in the area, do you have private CCTV including Ring Doorbell that may have captured something?”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via its website .

Comments / 22

Guest816
3d ago

The fact there were two of them is really scary. Thank goodness these boys were enough to run and tell their parents. I hope they catch them before they find other victims. Yes, I know this wasn't America but it is sick and twisted no matter where!!

Reply
34
T Cooper
2d ago

Sex trafficking is out of control right now and so under the radar!!!! Doesn't matter male or female old or young, they can make money off you. That's why even as teens they need to have bear mace for protection. This world is sick ...

Reply(1)
16
Jack in the box
3d ago

Thank goodness they got away. I hope they get them before they really do kidnap a child

Reply
24
