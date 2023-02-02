Open in App
Selma, AL
News 12

Brooklyn author shares stories of growing up during civil rights movement

By News 12 Staff,

29 days ago

February is Black History Month, and News 12 is celebrating all month by highlighting local stories.

A Brooklyn author shared what her life was like growing up in Selma, Alabama during the height of the civil rights movement in her new book "My Selma."

Willie Mae Brown's new book is told through the eyes of her younger self who saw the ugliness of racial tension in her southern town in the 1960s.

Even as a child, she says she played her own role in fighting injustice by manning the phones in case her siblings got arrested for protesting.

She also shares the story of her father meeting Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the time of the Selma march for voting rights for Black Americans.

