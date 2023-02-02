ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine Found During Traffic Stop In Capital Region, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4A4p_0ka0ss0y00

A 31-year-old man is facing multiple drug charges following an alleged bust during a traffic stop in the region, authorities said.

Greene County resident Anthony Alford, of Catskill, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, after troopers stopped a pickup truck he was riding in on Water Street in Catskill, according to State Police.

While speaking to both Alford and the truck’s driver, troopers learned that Alford was in possession of a “large amount” of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, police said.

He was arrested without incident on the following charges, all felonies:

  • One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance - 3rd degree
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell - 3rd degree
  • Four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance - 4th degree

Alford was later released with an appearance ticket to Greene County Court.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested in Liberty following stabbing incident

VILLAGE OF LIBERTY – Two men, ages 17 and 41, both from Liberty, have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of another man late Sunday afternoon. The victim, a 45-year-old man, sustained two apparent stab wounds and was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla following the 5:45 p.m. incident.
LIBERTY, NY
WNYT

Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff

Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs police makes narcotics arrest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs police recently executed a search warrant on a residence on the west side of the city after a month’s long investigation into the possible selling of illegal narcotics at that location. Patrol Division and Investigations Division members discovered a number of narcotics...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Monticello Man Sentenced to Prison for Multiple Felonies

Recently a Monticello man was sentenced to do serious time behind bars. Lorenzo Wilson, age 34 is the man at the center of this story. He was originally arrested and charged with multiple felony crimes after law enforcement conducted a search that revealed WIlson was in possession of three illegal handguns as well as a substantial amount of illegal narcotics back in June of 2022.
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting

MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
WNYT

Albany County inmate accused of hiding razor blade in his pants

An inmate at the Albany County Jail was arrested for allegedly hiding a razor blade in his pants. Yusef Wallace, 24, was in possession of the weapon as well as a bag of marijuana and matches, the sheriff’s office said. He’s now facing multiple charges, including promoting prison contraband....
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
472K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy