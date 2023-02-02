Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine Found During Traffic Stop In Capital Region, Police Say

A 31-year-old man is facing multiple drug charges following an alleged bust during a traffic stop in the region, authorities said.

Greene County resident Anthony Alford, of Catskill, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, after troopers stopped a pickup truck he was riding in on Water Street in Catskill, according to State Police.

While speaking to both Alford and the truck’s driver, troopers learned that Alford was in possession of a “large amount” of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, police said.

He was arrested without incident on the following charges, all felonies:

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance - 3rd degree

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell - 3rd degree

Four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance - 4th degree

Alford was later released with an appearance ticket to Greene County Court.