Green and Growing Events
Urban Ag Council Lunch and Learn Winter Webinar Series - Fridays through March 17th
Valentine’s scavenger hunt at Oakland Cemetery - Now through February 18
Beekeeping Basics virtual lunch and learn - Thursday, February 9th at noon
Marietta Tree Keepers Free Trees event at the Marietta Square Farmers Market - Saturday, February 11th 9-12 p.m. (I’ll be there!!)
Georgia Arbor Day 2023 Celebration Week - beginning Monday, February 13th
- Includes free seedlings, speaker series and an art contest - through Trees Atlanta
Pollinators in your garden w/ City of Milton & N. Fulton Master Gardeners - Wednesday, February 15th
Great Backyard Bird Count - February 17 - 20
“A History of Apples” at UGA Mountain Research & Education Center in Blairsville - Friday, February 17th at 10 a.m.
Annual Camellia Show at Atlanta Botanical Garden - Saturday & Sunday, February 18th and 19th
Planting with a Purpose GNPS Symposium - Saturday & Sunday, February 18th and 19th
Bluebirds in Your Yard with Ga Native Plant Society - Tuesday, February 21st at 6:30 p.m.
Trees & smells in the garden w/ City of Milton & N. Fulton Master Gardeners - Wednesday, February 22nd
State Botanical Garden of Georgia Native Plant Symposium , online or in-person - Wednesday, February 22nd
Lunch and Learn: Invasive Species in the Urban Forest - Wednesday, February 22nd
American Camellia Society Convention in Macon - February 24-27
Fruit Gardening Workshop w/ Cherokee Co. Master Gardeners - February 24th at 9 a.m.
Bluebird Trail Walk &Talk Tours at Green Meadows Preserve - Saturday, March 4th at 10 a.m.
Georgia Wildlife Expo at The Mill on Etowah - March 25th and 26th from 12 - 6:00 p.m.
Events at Atlanta Botanical Garden
Events at Chattahoochee Nature Center
Cherokee County Extension Programs (scroll down to “Gardening & Nature”)
