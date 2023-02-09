Green and Growing Events

Urban Ag Council Lunch and Learn Winter Webinar Series - Fridays through March 17th

Valentine’s scavenger hunt at Oakland Cemetery - Now through February 18

Beekeeping Basics virtual lunch and learn - Thursday, February 9th at noon

Marietta Tree Keepers Free Trees event at the Marietta Square Farmers Market - Saturday, February 11th 9-12 p.m. (I’ll be there!!)

Georgia Arbor Day 2023 Celebration Week - beginning Monday, February 13th

- Includes free seedlings, speaker series and an art contest - through Trees Atlanta

Pollinators in your garden w/ City of Milton & N. Fulton Master Gardeners - Wednesday, February 15th

Great Backyard Bird Count - February 17 - 20

“A History of Apples” at UGA Mountain Research & Education Center in Blairsville - Friday, February 17th at 10 a.m.

Annual Camellia Show at Atlanta Botanical Garden - Saturday & Sunday, February 18th and 19th

Planting with a Purpose GNPS Symposium - Saturday & Sunday, February 18th and 19th

Bluebirds in Your Yard with Ga Native Plant Society - Tuesday, February 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Trees & smells in the garden w/ City of Milton & N. Fulton Master Gardeners - Wednesday, February 22nd

State Botanical Garden of Georgia Native Plant Symposium , online or in-person - Wednesday, February 22nd

Lunch and Learn: Invasive Species in the Urban Forest - Wednesday, February 22nd

American Camellia Society Convention in Macon - February 24-27

Fruit Gardening Workshop w/ Cherokee Co. Master Gardeners - February 24th at 9 a.m.

Bluebird Trail Walk &Talk Tours at Green Meadows Preserve - Saturday, March 4th at 10 a.m.

Georgia Wildlife Expo at The Mill on Etowah - March 25th and 26th from 12 - 6:00 p.m.

