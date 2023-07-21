Open in App
Green and Growing Events

5 hours ago

Red Oak Lavender Farm You-pick - June and July, 2023

Copper Creek Farm Sunflower Festival - Now open

Smith-Gilbert Gardens butterfly exhibit - Through July 29th from 9 - 4:00 p.m.

Summer Party: Enchanted Garden at Atlanta Botanical Garden - Saturday, July 22nd at 5 p.m.

Urban Agriculture Workshop in Gainesville - Tuesday, July 25th at 8:30 a.m.

Adopt-A-Stream Chemical Monitoring workshop in Henry Co. - Wednesday, July 26th at 9 a.m.

Unwind Wednesdays at Cherokee Veterans Park - Wednesday, July 26th at 5:30 p.m.

Soil blocking & fall seed starting workshop - August 8th & 15th at 5:30 p.m.

Gardeners Night Out - Seminar with Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb Co. - Tuesday, August 8th at 6:30 p.m.

Fall Gardening class with Cherokee Co. Master Gardeners - Saturday, August 12th at 10 a.m.

Trees Atlanta Speaker Series: Great Southeast Pollinator Census Panel - Tuesday, August 15th at 7 p.m.

The Great Southeast Pollinator Census - Friday & Saturday, August 18th - 19th

Cherokee Co. Master Gardeners Pollinator Identification Class - Saturday, August 19th at 10 a.m.

Summer Adventures Day at Chattahoochee Nature Center - Sunday, August 20th at noon

Gwinnett Co. Master Gardeners meeting/30th anniversary celebration - Monday, August 21st at 7 p.m.

Urban Ag Council networking and dinner - Tuesday, August 29th at 5:30 p.m.

Virtual book club w/ Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb Co. - Friday, September 8th at 10 a.m.

Cherokee Co. Master Gardeners expo and demo garden tours - Saturday, September 16th 9 a.m. - noon

Back to your Roots Farm Fair at Chattahoochee Nature Center - Sunday, September 17th at noon

Duluth Fall Festival - September 30th and October 1st

GA Sod Producer Field Day - November 6 - 7 in Fort Valley, GA

Cobb County food preservation workshops throughout the summer

Cherokee Recreation and Parks

Featured Piedmont Park Activities

Events at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Events at Chattahoochee Nature Center

Events at Dunwoody Nature Center

Cherokee County Extension Programs (scroll down to “Gardening & Nature”)

Volunteer Opportunities and Classes from Trees Atlanta

