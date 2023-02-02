One with minor injuries from crash that shut down US-74 on Thursday morning, MEDIC says

A car accident shut down inbound E. Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road for over an hour on Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on US-74 just past Briar Creek Road by Exit 244.

Channel 9′s Almiya White reported from the Briar Creek Bridge over Independence Blvd. At least three vehicles are involved in the crash, two with heavy damage.

ALSO READ: Burke County training therapy dog to work with 911 dispatchers

MEDIC tweeted that they were en route to the crash at 7:02 a.m. our news crew saw an ambulance struggling to make it through the traffic.

One person was transported to Atrium with minor injuries, according to a tweet from MEDIC.

Independence Blvd. fully reopened at 7:59 a.m., almost an hour and a half after the crash was reported.

(WATCH BELOW: North Carolina to soon experience SNAP benefits monthly payment cut)







