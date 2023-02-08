2023 NBA trade deadline: Latest buzz, news and reports

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Which teams will be making deals ahead of that deadline, and how will that impact the landscape of the NBA heading into the 2023 playoffs?

There have been only three in-season trades to date, but after an offseason that saw multiple All-Stars dealt for a bevy of draft picks, there could be a lot more movement as the deadline gets closer. Will the Los Angeles Lakers , currently on the outside of the play-in tournament , make a big move to help LeBron James , who recently became the NBA's career scoring leader ?

Get all of the news, intel and analysis from our experts here, including trade grades and destinations for every player who could be on the move.

Feb. 8

1:03 p.m. ET: The Los Angeles Lakers have not had any success moving Russell Westbrook 's contract, but will continue to be active up until the 3 p.m. ET deadline, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on "SportsCenter." Detroit , Utah and Toronto are among the teams the Lakers are talking to.



12:17 p.m. ET: The Atlanta Hawks are struggling to find a deal for forward John Collins , ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on "SportsCenter." Collins is in the second year of a five-year, $125 million contract he signed in the summer of 2021.

12:16 p.m. ET: While there are few teams looking to trade away players at the deadline, one team that is coming up in talks is Toronto Raptors , ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on "SportsCenter." Toronto is listening to offers on Fred VanVleet , O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr .

12:15 p.m. ET: After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks , the Brooklyn Nets continue to canvas the marketplace to see what deals are available, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on "SportsCenter." The Nets want to keep Kevin Durant and build around him, sources told Wojnarowski.

Feb. 7

4:30 p.m. ET: ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports an NBA team might want to save its assets to go after trading for Kevin Durant -- should he become available -- as opposed to doing something with them now.

3:49 p.m. ET: The Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a trade to send forward Kessler Edwards and cash to the Sacramento Kings , sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets save a total of $8 million in salary and luxury tax and open up a roster spot. Edwards still has to approve the trade because he has a one-year Bird rights restriction in his contract.

3:21 p.m. ET: Could it be a quiet deadline for the Golden State Warriors ? "I think the Warriors are headed for big, big, giant decisions. I think they're going to happen in June and July," Brian Windhorst said on "NBA Today." Windhorst added that the Warriors might make a deal to open up a roster spot for Anthony Lamb , who is currently on a two-way deal and would be ineligible for the playoffs unless he's converted to a regular contract.

2:45 p.m. ET: In the aftermath of the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks , the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but the organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they're not planning to trade Durant before Thursday's deadline, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:25 a.m. ET: The Miami Heat are trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a 2028 second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for cash considerations, sources confirmed to ESPN. Dedmon has averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games for Miami this season. He previously played for the Spurs in 2016-17.

8 a.m. ET: The Denver Nuggets are open to trading 2021 first-round pick Bones Hyland before Thursday's trade deadline, sources told ESPN's Kendra Andrews. Hyland, who was selected as an NBA Rising Star at All-Star Weekend for the second consecutive season, is averaging 12.1 points on 39.9% shooting, three assists and two rebounds. Full story »

8 a.m. ET: The Utah Jazz are taking calls ahead of the trade deadline, but three players are off limits in discussions: Lauri Markkanen , Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji . As far as the rest of the roster, Danny Ainge and general manager Justin Zanik are upfront about their intentions to aggressively explore the trade market. Full story »

Feb. 6

5:57 p.m. ET : The trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets has been made official, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris are headed to Dallas, while Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will go to Brooklyn (along with draft picks).

4:29 p.m. ET: Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade, league sources confirmed to ESPN's Tim Bontemps . Korkmaz, 25, has played in 25 games this season, and is on pace to play the fewest games in any of his six NBA seasons since his rookie season. Korkmaz, who is in the second year of a three-year, $15 million deal, is averaging 3.8 points per game this season.

4:25 p.m. ET: The Nets-Mavs trade still hasn't been made official with the league office because the Nets are evaluating opportunities to expand the deal with a third team, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski . The two teams are expected to make the two-way deal official in the next couple of hours -- unless Nets find something bigger to fold into it.

8:00 a.m. ET: The Chicago Bulls do not intend to trade away core players this week, team and league sources told ESPN's Jamal Collier. One of Chicago's "Big Three", center Nikola Vucevic , is slated to be a free agent this summer. Full story »

Feb. 5

Feb. 4

8:06 p.m. ET: The LA Clippers have reportedly joined the list of teams interested in trading for Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets , sources told ESPN senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are also among the list of teams with reported interest in Irving, per Wojnarowski.

Feb. 3

4:26 p.m. ET: Kyrie Irving's trade request has actually sparked more interest among NBA teams in Kevin Durant 's reaction, sources told ESPN senior reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. Durant requested a trade from the Nets in July, but rescinded it prior to the start of the season. Durant is under contract until the 2026 offseason.

3:39 p.m. ET: The Dallas Mavericks are expected to explore the possibility of trading for Kyrie Irving , sources told ESPN senior reporter Tim MacMahon and senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and coach Jason Kidd have a longstanding relationship with Irving.

3:19 p.m. ET: Brian Windhorst said on "NBA Today" that besides the LA Clippers being an option for a team that might explore a trade for Kyrie Irving , "the other teams on a very short list are the Dallas Mavericks ... and the Miami Heat ." The Mavericks, as Windhorst said, are "a team that people in the league are keeping an eye on."

3:13 p.m. ET: Kyrie Irving has not shared a list of trade destinations with the Nets, but he has interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers and reuniting with LeBron James, sources told ESPN senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

1:58 p.m. ET: Star point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the trade deadline, a source told ESPN senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski . Irving opted into his $36.5 million player option instead of hitting free agency back in June, but now reportedly wants to play elsewhere despite the fact that Brooklyn is 31-20 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Feb. 2

3:30 p.m. ET: Ahead of the trade deadline, teams around the league are paying close attention to the Toronto Raptors and the availability of forward O.G. Anunoby . Brian Windhorst said on "NBA Today" that if the Raptors are willing to accept offers for O.G. Anunoby, "I believe, conservatively, there could be six or seven different teams -- a lot of them contenders for the title this year -- who are willing to put in a significant offer for him."

Feb. 1

4:55 p.m.: Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said on 95.7 The Game that this year's trade deadline feels different than in past years. "I've talked to a lot of GMs, and I ask what they're trying to do. They're like, 'I don't even know what to do. I think we're good enough, but we're .500.' That's unique," Myers said. "This year is different because there are less sellers. I think the league thought more teams would clearly be out on the playoffs at this time. That's not the case. There aren't a lot of teams making the decision that the season is lost. ... If 22 of the 30 teams in the league are all wanting to get better, it doesn't make for a lot of trading partners."

Jan. 28

5:30 p.m.: Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed to a two-year, $60 million contract extension that includes an additional $17.1 million renegotiation on his 2022-23 salary, his agent, Austin Brown of CAA Sports, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Despite the new contract, Turner remains eligible to be traded.

Jan. 24

9 p.m.: After acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards , Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka was asked whether the team's pursuit of deals leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline would include parting with the franchise's 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to complete a deal. "I think the calculus for the Lakers is to win a championship or not. There's no in-between or incremental growth," Pelinka said. "So as we analyze opportunities, we have to do it through that lens."

Jan. 23

12:39 p.m.: The Lakers are finalizing a deal to acquire forward Rui Hachimura from the Wizards for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Hachimura has averaged 13.0 points per game this season, the final year of his rookie contract. He is slated to be a restricted free agent this summer.

Jan. 21

11:23 p.m.: Wizards forward Rui Hachimura addressed the trade rumors swirling around him with reporters after the team's win over the Orlando Magic , saying "I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game." When asked whether Washington is that place, he replied: "I don't know. We've got to find out." Hachimura declined to comment when asked whether he had requested a trade.

Jan. 18

7:35 p.m.: Are the Atlanta Hawks struggling to find a trade partner for forward John Collins ? ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on "NBA Countdown" that Collins' contract, which has $75 million remaining on it beyond this season, is giving teams some pause. "There are some teams, such as Utah, that would like a draft pick with Collins to offset that money," Wojnarowski said. "Landry Fields, the new general manager in Atlanta, he does not see John Collins as a money dump."

6:30 p.m.: Could Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell , who is slated to be a free agent this summer, be a player to watch at the trade deadline? "As we get closer to that Feb. 9 deadline, there's going to be some decisions to be made about D'Angelo Russell's future and if there's a deal out there where they potentially bring back a guard who maybe has more years left on his contract," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on "SportsCenter."

4:15 p.m.: Is Luka Doncic putting pressure on the Dallas Mavericks ' front office to upgrade the roster ahead of the trade deadline? Owner Mark Cuban says no. "Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded or discussed changes to the roster," he said. "Luka and [general manager] Nico [Harrison] have a great relationship. They talk almost daily. Luka knows exactly what we have going on and is very supportive."

Jan. 9

8 a.m.: Could the Toronto Raptors be a major player at the trade deadline? "Their guys are better than whoever else might be available," an East executive told ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "They'll have plenty of interest if they're out there." Full story »

Jan. 5

2:02 p.m.: The Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Vonleh, who had a non-guaranteed contract, played 23 games for Boston this year, averaging 1.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 7.4 minutes.

Jan. 3

8 a.m.: Why haven't the Phoenix Suns traded Jae Crowder yet? Their ownership situation is complicating things, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports in the weekly Hoop Collective column. Writes Windhorst: "[Suspended team owner Robert] Sarver still has to give personal sign-off on any deal for a player with a salary that is more than the current 'average player salary,' multiple league sources confirmed to ESPN. This would include any luxury tax payments, which the Suns are currently projected to pay." Full story »