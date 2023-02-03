ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Wind chill warning issued for Massachusetts

By Frank O'Laughlin
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322CGU_0kZx6jlN00

Massachusetts is bracing for the arrival of a dangerously cold airmass that’s expected to blast the region with brutal wind chills this weekend.

A wind chill warning watch has been issued for the Greater Boston and Greater Worcester metropolitan areas, Metrowest, as well as the North Shore from 10 a.m. on Friday through 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Pioneer Valley in western Massachusetts, as well as southeast Massachusetts, and Cape Cod are under a wind chill warning from 10 a.m. on Friday through 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes

All of these areas will experience wind chills as low as 30-below zero. Northern Worcester and Northwest Middlesex counites could see wind chills as low as 40-below zero.

Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, and Western Hampshire counties are under a wind chill warning from 6 a.m. on Friday through 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Wind chills could plummet to as low as 45-below zero in those areas.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. on Friday through 1 p.m. on Saturday for Dukes and Nantucket counties with wind chills as low as 20-below zero on tap.

The arctic front will move in Friday morning with strong cold, resulting in falling temperatures all day. As the arctic front tracks from north to south, a brief snow squall or flurry is possible between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said .

Temps will be falling through the teens and single digits during the afternoon with some subzero temps in the Berkshires by late afternoon. The arctic air will push across the region on gusty winds between 30-40 mph.

How to safely use space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves during arctic blast

Wind chills by late Friday afternoon will be down to -5 to -15 in the coastal plain and -15 to -30 over the interior high terrain. The core of the arctic air moves in Friday night.

“The big story will be the arrival of arctic air Friday night into Saturday night. Low temps in the single digits both above and below zero are possible Saturday morning. Even lower wind chills,” the National Weather Service said.

The NWS warned of some of the lowest temperatures in years and with powerful gusts likely knocking out power in many areas.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Arctic blast has some people seeking emergency heating assistance

“Avoid outside activities if possible,” the NWS advised. “When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.”

Temperatures will rebound in a big way come Sunday with conditions in the 40s.

Boston city officials declare cold emergency ahead of frigid weekend

Full list of Boston’s warming centers ahead of this weekend’s cold weather blast

For the latest weather updates, click here .

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Comments / 3

Related
WBEC AM

What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Low temperature records broken in Boston, Worcester this weekend

Friday and Saturday brought record-breaking low temperatures to New England as an Arctic front swept through the region. According to the National Weather Service, Boston’s low temperature of 8 degrees below zero on Friday broke the previous record of minus 5 degrees from 1881, and Worcester’s temperature of 10 degrees below zero broke the 1931 record of minus 7 degrees. On Saturday, Boston reached minus 10 degrees, breaking the 1886 record of minus 2, and in Worcester, temperatures flew past the previous record of minus 4 degrees set in 1934, reaching 13 degrees below zero.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts weather: Polar vortex to end with temperatures in the 40s

Residents across Massachusetts and New England more generally may feel some weather-related whiplash in the next 24 hours. A historic Arctic outbreak that brought dangerous windchills of 25 to 50 degrees below zero to the Northeast early Saturday may end overnight Sunday with a dramatic rise in temperatures, with highs climbing to the 40s, according to the National Weather Service.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday

BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
BOSTON, MA
NECN

What the Steam Devil? 5 Crazy Things We Saw in New England's Cold Snap

New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions. Here are some of the most amazing weather phenomena we saw in New England during this arctic blast. Steam Devil. The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Burlington...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wror.com

Which Massachusetts City Had The Coldest Windchill?

The extreme cold last night combined with wicked winds teamed up to deliver STUNNING wind chill temperatures this morning. Here were some of the readings posted this morning to social media by the National Weather Service. Andover -37 Boston -30 Dedham -25 Falmouth -27 Framingham -16 Gloucester -34 Haverhill -42...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
147K+
Followers
156K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy