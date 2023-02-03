Wind chill warning issued for Massachusetts

Massachusetts is bracing for the arrival of a dangerously cold airmass that’s expected to blast the region with brutal wind chills this weekend.

A wind chill warning watch has been issued for the Greater Boston and Greater Worcester metropolitan areas, Metrowest, as well as the North Shore from 10 a.m. on Friday through 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Pioneer Valley in western Massachusetts, as well as southeast Massachusetts, and Cape Cod are under a wind chill warning from 10 a.m. on Friday through 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes

All of these areas will experience wind chills as low as 30-below zero. Northern Worcester and Northwest Middlesex counites could see wind chills as low as 40-below zero.

Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, and Western Hampshire counties are under a wind chill warning from 6 a.m. on Friday through 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Wind chills could plummet to as low as 45-below zero in those areas.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. on Friday through 1 p.m. on Saturday for Dukes and Nantucket counties with wind chills as low as 20-below zero on tap.

The arctic front will move in Friday morning with strong cold, resulting in falling temperatures all day. As the arctic front tracks from north to south, a brief snow squall or flurry is possible between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said .

Temps will be falling through the teens and single digits during the afternoon with some subzero temps in the Berkshires by late afternoon. The arctic air will push across the region on gusty winds between 30-40 mph.

How to safely use space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves during arctic blast

Wind chills by late Friday afternoon will be down to -5 to -15 in the coastal plain and -15 to -30 over the interior high terrain. The core of the arctic air moves in Friday night.

“The big story will be the arrival of arctic air Friday night into Saturday night. Low temps in the single digits both above and below zero are possible Saturday morning. Even lower wind chills,” the National Weather Service said.

The NWS warned of some of the lowest temperatures in years and with powerful gusts likely knocking out power in many areas.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Arctic blast has some people seeking emergency heating assistance

“Avoid outside activities if possible,” the NWS advised. “When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.”

Temperatures will rebound in a big way come Sunday with conditions in the 40s.

Boston city officials declare cold emergency ahead of frigid weekend

Full list of Boston’s warming centers ahead of this weekend’s cold weather blast

For the latest weather updates, click here .

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW