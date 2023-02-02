ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating Groundhog Day in Woodstock; Willie predicts six more weeks of winter

By Jackie Kostek
 6 days ago

Woodstock Willie sees his shadow predicting 6 more weeks of winter 02:32

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Woodstock Willie saw his shadow Thursday morning, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Woodstock's Groundhog Day celebration kicked off Thursday morning. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported live from the big event.

There's a big celebration for Groundhog Day getting underway in northwest suburban Woodstock. This is the site from the iconic movie "Groundhog Day," with Bill Murray, which came out 30 years ago.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek celebrates Groundhog Day in Woodstock 04:26

Danny Rubin, the original writer of the famous movie played a role in the ceremony.

Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day writer says Woodstock celebration feel like 'walking around inside the mo 03:10

"It's a grin, it's just a grin, it's a delight, you are walking around inside the movie," Rubin told CBS 2.

National and international visitors are watching in Woodstock. Some guests came all the way from Spain to celebrate Groundhog Day in Woodstock.

