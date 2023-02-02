Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger gains sympathy from BTK killer Dennis Rader

Serial killer Dennis Rader has said he understands how Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger feels in prison.

Rader - known as the BTK (bind torture kill) killer - is serving ten consecutive life sentences in a maximum security prison in Kansas after having confessed in 2005 to killing ten people over a span of three decades.

He told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that he believes Mr Kohberger, who is currently in solitary confinement ahead of his preliminary hearing in June, must be in a similar situation that he was in more than a decade ago when he was arrested.

“Since I spent from February 2005 to April 2005 in a cell by myself I know how he feels. Very lonely,’ Rader told the outlet, adding that his situation improved when he was mo“And soon letters started to come in,” he said. “[I] read a lot of the Bible and wrote poetry.”

Similarities between Rader and Mr Kohberger were drawn after it emerged that Mr Kohberger, just like the BTK killer, had a background in criminology before being charged with the quadruple murders.

Mr Kohberger had just finished his first semester as a criminology PhD student at Washington State University when he was arrested for the stabbings s of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November.