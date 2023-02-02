ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger gains sympathy from BTK killer Dennis Rader

By Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGMfB_0kZvkXoC00

Serial killer Dennis Rader has said he understands how Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger feels in prison.

Rader - known as the BTK (bind torture kill) killer - is serving ten consecutive life sentences in a maximum security prison in Kansas after having confessed in 2005 to killing ten people over a span of three decades.

He told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that he believes Mr Kohberger, who is currently in solitary confinement ahead of his preliminary hearing in June, must be in a similar situation that he was in more than a decade ago when he was arrested.

“Since I spent from February 2005 to April 2005 in a cell by myself I know how he feels. Very lonely,’ Rader told the outlet, adding that his situation improved when he was mo“And soon letters started to come in,” he said. “[I] read a lot of the Bible and wrote poetry.”

Similarities between Rader and Mr Kohberger were drawn after it emerged that Mr Kohberger, just like the BTK killer, had a background in criminology before being charged with the quadruple murders.

Mr Kohberger had just finished his first semester as a criminology PhD student at Washington State University when he was arrested for the stabbings s of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November.

Comments / 23

John Mayo
6d ago

the state of Idaho needs to get him a nother lawer because if they don't he might go free we all know his lawer now is going to have to resign from him because of conflict of interest

Reply
12
John Mayo
6d ago

he doesn't have any feeling for any one just him self

Reply
9
Related
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region

MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had a squeaky clean record — despite a past drug problem — and maintained a disciplined diet and fitness routine as he pursued advanced degrees in criminal justice and criminology. But his arrest in a quadruple stabbing near the University...
MOSCOW, ID
uwpexponent.com

Idaho Murder Suspect Caught Weeks Later

Six weeks after the deaths of four University of Idaho students, police have arrested Bryan Kohberger, 28. Kohberger was a student at Washington State University and was seeking a PhD in criminology. After intensive detective and forensic science work, Kohberger is the suspected for the murder of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, that occurred on Nov. 13.
MOSCOW, ID
kisu.org

Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise in Idaho

Last week two men from Idaho Falls were each sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine. During the investigation police found 12,000 fentanyl pills in a storage unit in Idaho Falls. According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho this is not an isolated occurrence in the Gem State.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Lansing Daily

Cara Kernodle, Mother of Idaho Murder Victim, Charged With Trespassing

The mother of one of the four slain University of Idaho students is in jail after being arrested earlier this week. Cara Kernodle, also known as Cara Northington, is in the Spokane County Jail in Washington, online records show. She was booked on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing on Tuesday, and her bond was … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MOSCOW, ID
Lansing Daily

Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent

There are two likely scenarios that will lead to the discovery of the murder weapon used in the University of Idaho murders case, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer. Last month, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the stabbings of … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MOSCOW, ID
Lansing Daily

Idaho Murderer Was Chasing a ‘Thrill Kill’, Says Forensic Expert

The murder of four University of Idaho students, in the early hours of November 13 2022, was likely a “thrill kill” according to a leading forensic psychiatrist. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death when an intruder broke into a shared student house in … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MOSCOW, ID
Outsider.com

Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man

The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Liberal Attempts a Verbal Drive By Attack

I’m “a piece of garbage”. I won’t be able to sleep at night. I need a safe room with coloring books and a puppy. My psyche is so badly damaged that I’m going to demand reparations from liberals. I also want the guy who called me garbage to be fired. Because he’s not nice. He should be forced to live under a bridge for the rest of his days. Then I can feel better and get in touch with my emotions! Then I’m going to go and ask an atheist baker to make me a cake with a cross on the top. If he refuses, I want him to go live under a bridge. And I’ll sue! I’ll sue!
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Idaho Home to the Nation’s Longest Living People?

According to 2020 data released by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Idaho's average life expectancy is 78.4 years. Fast-forward to 2023, and World Population Review's newest data confirms Idaho's life expectancy hasn't budged a single year. IDAHO LIFE EXPECTANCY by county. Data from a 2022 County Health Rankings...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The One Law That Can Save Idaho Servers

As the old saying goes: "If you can't afford to tip, don't go out to eat." Being a server is one of the jobs most people could get that can put food on the table without a degree. Whether you need a full-time job, are a student trying to get by, or just want to make some extra money, working in the service industry can be extremely rewarding... if people tip.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy

As an Idaho based energy attorney representing consumers, and small renewable energy developers for the last 40 years, I have, as the cliché goes, seen it all (or at least a lot of “it”). What I have learned over the last four decades is that energy development in Idaho, when done right, benefits all of […] The post Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Travel Experts Name Stunning Idaho Town in Top 10 U.S. Must Visit Places in 2023

Idaho is stunning. Outside travelers are usually surprised at the incredible beauty that the gem state has. From mountains, to lakes, to rivers to forest, to desert, to grasslands and more, we have it all. Word is getting out about how majestic Idaho really is. A new travel study just came out suggesting the top 10 must visit travel destinations in the United States for 2023. A small and favorite Idaho town was among them, and I can't argue it at all. When I first visited this destination, just a few hours' drive from Boise, I was in awe.
IDAHO STATE
ijpr.org

Tiny parasite found in bighorn sheep lambs

The steep cliffs and drainages near Hell’s Canyon, in eastern Oregon along the Idaho border, make for perfect places for bighorn ewes to birth lambs. To have the lambs, the sheep separate themselves from the herd, partly to avoid predators for the first few days of the lamb’s life, said Katey Huggler, a doctoral student at the University of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
nwsportsmanmag.com

CWD Testing Finds 15 More Idaho Cases In 2022, All In Same Area

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME. With nearly all results back from 2022 chronic wasting disease testing, Fish and Game found 15 positive cases out of 3,171 tests statewide. All CWD cases from 2022 were detected in a 6-mile radius within the Slate Creek drainage north of Riggins and east of U.S. 95 where the disease was first detected in fall of 2021.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy