Powerball jackpot sits at estimated $700M after no big winner Wednesday night; $2M ticket sold in NY

We may sound like a broken record, but there's still no winner in that big Powerball jackpot.

Don't fret if you thought Wednesday night's drawing was going to make you a millionaire. The jackpot has climbed to an estimated $700 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

No ticket matched all six numbers in the last drawing for a little under $650 million, but a ticket sold in New York won $2 million after matching five of the numbers and selecting Power Play.

The odds of winning happen to be about one in 292.2 million, but the prize money can be all yours if you can match the five numbers drawn and, of course, the Powerball.

In the New York LOTTO drawing on Wednesday night, someone with a ticket bought in Manhattan became $18.4 million richer.

That prize-winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan.

The climbing jackpot total for Powerball comes on the heels of a lucky player in Maine who recently won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot . That was the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

The Nassau County DA says the victim won a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket in 2020.

