Why Texas Should Ban Social Media For Minors

Social media has become a major problem in our society, especially for minors. But now there is a growing push for Texas to ban the use of social media for anyone under the age of 18.

"We see increased rates of depression, anxiety, suicide, and self harm" said Zach Whiting, senior fellow of technology for the Texas Public Policy Foundation, "There are challenges that are telling kids to hurt and maim themselves, and even kill themselves, so talk is not enough. There needs to be action, and encouraging legislators to take action, this legislative session."

One Texas lawmaker has already taken action. Rep. Jared Patterson filed HB 896 in December. The bill calls to ban the use of social media for minors under the age of 18.

"Prohibiting social media use for minors is just like cigarettes, just like alcohol" Whiting told KTRH, "If you want to buy a harmful, addictive product, you have to show your ID. The state already puts these sort of age limitations, and ID requirements on a lot of things, and so this would just add social media to that list."

The bill is gaining momentum in Austin, and those who support it say it's time for Texas to take the lead on this key issue.