F1 news LIVE: Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher available to another team in 2023

By Kieran Jackson
 3 days ago

Mick Schumacher will also work with McLaren as part of his role as a Mercedes reserve driver in 2023. Schumacher was dropped from his race seat at Haas at the end of the 2022 campaign after two frustrating seasons, with Nico Hulkenberg replacing him.

In December, Mick - son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher - joined Mercedes as a reserve driver next season and will work to support Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Yet McLaren - who use Mercedes powered engines - announced on Wednesday that the 23-year-old’s services would also be available to them throughout 2023.

Elsewhere, Red Bull are reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with Ford ahead of their 2023 car launch on Friday.

The Ford Motor Company, who were last involved in F1 in 2004 alongside Jaguar, are keen to enter the world of Formula 1 and a deal is reportedly expected to be agreed with Red Bull - and could be announced as early as Friday. Red Bull launch their 2023 car, the RB19, on 3 February in New York City - where Ford have reportedly sent social media influencers in anticipation of a deal confirmation.

Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent

