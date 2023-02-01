ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hiphopnc.com

Latto Talks Shift Into Film And Future Empire: “Music Won’t Last Forever”

Big Latto is making some seriously big moves for her future — think movie star big!. The chart-topping rap diva stopped by Posted On The Corner recently for a convo that eventually confirmed that she’s in fact making a shift into acting. You might’ve even seen her already pop up on ABC’s The Bachelor!

Comments / 0

Community Policy