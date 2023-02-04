ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England vs Scotland line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture

By Sports Staff
 1 day ago

England host Scotland in the Calcutta Cup on the opening weekend of the Six Nations .

Steve Borthwick will take charge of England for the first time against Gregor Townsend ’s team, who have won the last two matches in this fixture.

England have not beaten Scotland at Twickenham since 2017 but an opening victory would give Borthwick the perfect start as he takes over from Eddie Jones.

England finished third in last year’s Six Nations while Scotland were fourth, with both nations finishing with two wins and three defeats.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the team news?

Manu Tuilagi has been dropped by Steve Borthwick as the head coach named a revamped side for England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Tuilagi, a veteran of 46 caps and a regular choice for the Red Rose for much of the past decade, has not even been named in Borthwick’s first 23-man squad.

Joe Marchant takes the 31-year-old’s place in the England line-up, with Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell to resume their playmaking axis for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham.

Wing Ollie Hassell-Collin has been handed his first cap in a rejigged midfield following injuries to Elliot Daly, Henry Slade and Dan Kelly in the build-up to Saturday’s fixture.

Meanwhile, Zander Fagerson has not been deemed ready to make Scotland’s 23-man squad due to a hamstring injury. Ben White starts at scrum-half, with Ali Price - the regular number nine - not even on the bench.

Glasgow’s Kyle Steyn has beaten off competition from Blair Kinghorn and Sean Maitland to take the injured Darcy Graham’s place on the wing. Chris Harris - who starts on the bench - is a surprise omission from the XV, with Huw Jones taking over from the Gloucester centre.

England vs Scotland starting line-ups

England team to face Scotland: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Max Malins, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Owen Farrell, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Jack van Poortvliet; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. Lewis Ludlam, 7. Ben Curry, 8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16. Jack Walker, 17. Mako Vunipola, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Nick Isiekwe, 20. Ben Earl, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. Ollie Lawrence, 23. Anthony Watson

Scotland team to face England: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. George Turner, 3. WP Nel, 4. Richie Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Luke Crosbie, 8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16. Fraser Brown, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. Simon Berghan, 19. Jonny Gray, 20. Jack Dempsey, 21. George Horne, 22. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Chris Harris

When is England vs Scotland?

The match will kick off at 4:45pm on Saturday 4 February at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and online on the ITV X platform.

