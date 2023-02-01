Read full article on original website
BIDENISABEEYOTCH
3d ago
Absolutely parents should have full transparency. Only a lying deceiving liberal would want to hide that from parents
Reply(5)
4
Related
krcu.org
Missouri teachers association opposes open enrollment and Parents' Bill of Rights
The Missouri State Teachers Association is opposing legislation addressing two of Missouri Republicans’ education priorities — open enrollment and a Parents' Bill of Rights. The association voiced its opposition to the bills during the group’s visit to the Capitol on Tuesday. More than 100 educators gathered in Jefferson...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri House approves raising the threshold to change the state’s constitution
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — It soon could be harder for Missouri voters to change the constitution after the House passed initiative petition legislation Thursday. One month into session, and lawmakers spent the week discussing some big priorities for Republicans. The first bill to pass in the lower chamber on a party-line vote would increase the threshold of votes needed to approve a referendum on the ballot.
KMOV
Republican-led effort in Missouri House would make passing ballot initiatives much tougher
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Whether it be recreational weed or Medicaid expansion, Missouri voters have bypassed the legislature and put laws into the constitution with a simple majority. But a joint resolution that passed the Missouri House of Representatives this week and is headed to the Missouri Senate would require 60 percent of voters to approve initiative petitions.
Opinion: Missouri Bill Would Pay Teachers $3,000 to Take Class on "American Patriotism"
The Republican majority in the state House and Senate also wants to ban critical race theory in classrooms. Missouri Republicans are planning to pass legislation that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in grades K-12. Critical race theory (CRT) is a college level theory that examines the role of institutions in perpetuating racism and is generally not taught in public schools around the country.
‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes
Missouri Republicans have long argued a successful 2018 initiative petition establishing a nonpartisan redistricting process duped voters by pairing it with politically popular proposals like limits on lobbyist gifts to legislators. Two years later, the GOP got in on the act, pushing its own ballot measure repealing the nonpartisan plan by tying it to a […] The post ‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Legislation requiring 60% of votes to change Missouri Constitution draws praise, criticism
(The Center Square) – A resolution creating a steeper challenge to change Missouri's Constitution was panned by Democrats as limiting the voice of the voter on Thursday, while Republicans praised its protection of the state's founding charter. After the House of Representatives adjourned for the week, both parties met with reporters and commented on House Joint Resolution 43, sent to the Senate on Thursday. It passed 106-50 on Wednesday. Currently,...
northwestmoinfo.com
MO House Passes Resolution to Make It Harder to Change State Constitution
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (MISSOURINET)...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri Senate leader remains positive after heated critical race theory debate
(The Center Square) – The leader of Missouri's Senators believes they're collegial and moving forward, even though two Senators were gaveled during a heated exchange on a bill prohibiting critical race theory. "We're still working together, getting along," President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told reporters during an end-of-the-week...
Missouri teachers may get $3,000 bonus for ‘patriotic training’
A Missouri bill making the rounds for its stance on critical race theory also includes a provision for teachers to earn a one-time $3,000 bonus.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change
Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments. Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a...
kmaland.com
MO Schools' Seclusion, Restraint Incidents Shared for First Time
(KMAland) -- Missourians can now see how often their schools use seclusion and restraint to address student behavior. A 2021 law requires that schools report these incidents to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, beginning this school year. State Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, said he proposed the...
kjfmradio.com
Missouri’s “Buckle Up Phone Down” campaign selected for national effort
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Transportation has partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation on a new, comprehensive approach to reversing the rise in traffic fatalities and serious injuries on the nation’s highways, roads and streets. This National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) partnership comes after two consecutive years of more than 1,000 roadway fatalities in Missouri, a mark that hadn’t previously been met since 2006.
Why advocates say Missourians should still get a medical marijuana card
Recreational marijuana sales began Friday across Missouri, but advocates still say cannabis users should consider getting a medical card.
Missourinet
Missouri might adopt a plan to clean up roadkill
Dead deer along the side of the road is grabbing the attention of some Missouri lawmakers. Bipartisan bills have been filed that are designed to get rid of large roadkill along Missouri’s roads and highways. State Rep. Paula Brown is proposing to require MoDOT to remove dead deer and...
KMBC.com
‘We keep giving people more reasons to leave Kansas’: Kansas officials react to marijuana legalization across the state line
OLATHE, Kan. — While the Missouri side was quite busy on Friday morning as legal marijuana arrived in the Show Me State, officials in Kansas remain disappointed with the lack of action. Kansas is one of just four states in the nation where marijuana is completely illegal. Kansas Gov....
State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds
WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a nonprofit, has […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
Governor Parson grants 18 pardons in January
During January 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
showmeprogress.com
On the other hand, a Kakistocracy is perfectly fine
Socialism is Evil. It’s sad that we even have to have a resolution to make sure the Democrats know this. Our nation has been led astray. Hear my complete speech on the house floor supporting the resolution to condemn socialism [….]. 10:05 AM · Feb 2, 2023.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
Comments / 8