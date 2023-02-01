Read full article on original website
Related
Convicted gunman riddled victim, home with bullets in Pittsburg road rage shooting
PITTSBURG -- The suspect who fired off 24 shots in a Pittsburg road rage incident has been convicted of attempted murder and other charges.Pittsburg police said Anthony Henderson was convicted this week in the April 24, 2022 shooting of Adolfo Vasquez-Garcia.Of the shoots Henderson fired, six rounds struck Vasquez-Garcia and another 11 rounds riddled a nearby occupied home.The shooting took place at 11:15 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Frontage Road and Crestview Drive regarding several shots being fired.Initially, officers could not locate any signs of a shooting taking place in the area. Just after 11:35 p.m., officers received...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in shooting of 15-year-old girl near Vallejo high school, police say
VALLEJO, Calif. - A man has been arrested in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl Tuesday near Vallejo High School. Leon Arreguin was taken into custody Friday for opening fire at a passing car near the school but hitting the girl instead, police said. She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries...
Arrests made in Pleasanton armed robbery
PLEASANTON - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an East Bay robbery that crossed jurisdictions. On Monday, police received a report of a robbery in a Pleasanton neighborhood. Two men wearing ski masks got out of a black sedan and approached the victim while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim complied and surrendered more than $1000, laptops, and other valuables. Officers then gathered evidence, including a surveillance video showing the suspects following the victim into Pleasanton after making a cash withdrawal from a bank in Antioch. An alert was sent to local agencies to keep an eye out for the car, and within hours, Pleasanton authorities were notified the car had been found in Antioch. The suspects were detained by Antioch police.After they were positively ID'd by the victim, the suspects were arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail.
crimevoice.com
Burglary Suspect in Custody, Police Recover Stolen Firearm
WALNUT CREEK — A previously convicted felon is behind bars again—for allegedly stealing a firearm during a residential burglary. Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35, of Pittsburg, arrested January 25, is being held in lieu of $363,000 bond. Cortes-Rodriguez allegedly kicked in a door at the victim’s residence the intersection of...
Contra Costa Herald
El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch
Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
crimevoice.com
Adult and Two Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing of Santa Rosa Man
Santa Rosa Police have arrested three people, all of whom are reportedly related, in connection to a fatal stabbing late last month. According to a press release posted to Facebook, police had responded on the night of January 25 to a report of a fight near the intersection of Dutton and Sebastopol. Responding officers were reportedly told that the fight had involved three men, and that two of them had fled in a green Honda sedan.
Fairfield man arrested after barricaded standoff with police
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a Fairfield resident near Nut Tree Plaza for a restraining order violation, Friday morning. The 32-year-old man was barricaded in his car in the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway and refused to exit around 9 a.m., according to the Vacaville Police Department.
Man, 19, dies after shooting at Stockton motel
STOCKTON – A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Stockton on Thursday. Stockton police say officers responded to the 6700 block of Plymouth Road a little after 3 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a young man who had been shot at a motel in the area.The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released.
19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating...
mendofever.com
Unknown Suspect Robs Santa Rosa Bank—Detectives Need Assistance in Identifying Suspect
The following is a press release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Friday, Feb 3rd, 2023, at approximately 12:34p.m., a male suspect robbed The Exchange Bank...
Suspects arrested in East Bay strong arm robbery crime spree
OAKLAND -- Three male suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple robberies committed in January in Oakland and in other East Bay communities.The identities of the suspects were not released, but Oakland police said they were arrested on Jan. 31 after a diligent investigation. On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged two of the suspects in the crime spree. The third suspect was not charged. Investigators said the men were charged in the following robberies.The first robbery occurred on January 17 just after 11:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard. As the victim entered a...
Boy dies in early morning shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a male juvenile early Friday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 8000 block of Dowling Street around 1:32 a.m. Police said they found the juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at […]
sfstandard.com
Arrest Made After Suspect Enters SF School, Pushes Girl Into Bathroom Stall
San Francisco police arrested a man at a high school Wednesday after he allegedly trespassed onto the property and pushed a female student into a girls restroom stall. Campus security and administrators from Galileo Academy of Science and Technology put the campus on lockdown, called 911 and detained the man until police arrived.
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Jewish synagogue shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Jewish synagogue in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Friday and may also be linked to another incident where he brandished a firearm at a San Francisco theater, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Following Wednesday's shooting at the synagogue, SFPD […]
SFist
Three Men, One Teenager Arrested After Drug Bust Recovers Over 20 Pounds of Fentanyl in Oakland and SF
The bust this week was part of an ongoing investigation to intercept drugs funneling into the Tenderloin — and found meth, cocaine, heroin, a ghost gun, and tens of thousands in cash at multiple locations, according to authorities. SFPD said in a statement Friday that its recent drug bust...
NBC Bay Area
Juvenile Shot, Killed in Oakland
A juvenile was shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police. Officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the 8000 block of Dowling Street and found the victim, a male from Oakland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Separate Stockton shootings leave one person dead, another person injured
(KTXL) — A man was killed in a shooting in Stockton on Friday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. The suspect and the 19-year-old victim were in an argument in the 6700 block of Plymouth Road in the Lakeview District when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The 19-year-old was […]
SWAT arrests 4 after Brentwood Christmas Eve shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were arrested by SWAT teams in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting to left multiple homes with bullet holes. Two gunmen sprayed one house with bullets on Havenwood Court on December 24, 2022. “Several (non-targeted) vehicles and residences were hit with stray bullets as a result of the shooting. […]
VIDEO: Road rage leads to machete attack on DoorDash driver in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A delivery driver says he deals with aggressive drivers every day on the job but never dealt with a situation like this one. He says he is thankful that he caught it on camera to help police. He also suggests all drivers be vigilant. Terrifying road rage in San Jose. […]
Helicopter video: Watch early morning CHP chase of stolen truck suspect
CASTRO VALLEY -- An alleged truck thief was captured early Friday after a CHP pursuit onto the streets of Oakland.Watch video of the chase According to the CHP, a truck suspect was discovered asleep inside the vehicle with its lights on around 1:42 a.m. on a Castro Valley street.As he slept, CHP officers snuck up the vehicle and placed a spike strip in front of it. Once awaken, the suspect started up the truck, fleeing over the spikes, puncturing his tires. But he continue to flee, making his way to westbound 580 while driving on his rims.Eventually, the suspect made his way into Oakland where he abandoned the damaged truck in the 400 block of Vernon.With the CHP chopper overhead with its infrared camera engaged, the suspect was tracked on foot until he attempted to hide in some bushes.The chopper crew directed ground officers to the location where the suspect was taken into custody.
