ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Convicted gunman riddled victim, home with bullets in Pittsburg road rage shooting

PITTSBURG -- The suspect who fired off 24 shots in a Pittsburg road rage incident has been convicted of attempted murder and other charges.Pittsburg police said  Anthony Henderson was convicted this week in the April 24, 2022 shooting of Adolfo Vasquez-Garcia.Of the shoots Henderson fired, six rounds struck Vasquez-Garcia and another 11 rounds riddled a nearby occupied home.The shooting took place at 11:15 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Frontage Road and Crestview Drive regarding several shots being fired.Initially, officers could not locate any signs of a shooting taking place in the area. Just after 11:35 p.m., officers received...
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arrests made in Pleasanton armed robbery

PLEASANTON - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an East Bay robbery that crossed jurisdictions. On Monday, police received a report of a robbery in a Pleasanton neighborhood. Two men wearing ski masks got out of a black sedan and approached the victim while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim complied and surrendered more than $1000, laptops, and other valuables. Officers then gathered evidence, including a surveillance video showing the suspects following the victim into Pleasanton after making a cash withdrawal from a bank in Antioch. An alert was sent to local agencies to keep an eye out for the car, and within hours, Pleasanton authorities were notified the car had been found in Antioch. The suspects were detained by Antioch police.After they were positively ID'd by the victim, the suspects were arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail.
PLEASANTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Burglary Suspect in Custody, Police Recover Stolen Firearm

WALNUT CREEK — A previously convicted felon is behind bars again—for allegedly stealing a firearm during a residential burglary. Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35, of Pittsburg, arrested January 25, is being held in lieu of $363,000 bond. Cortes-Rodriguez allegedly kicked in a door at the victim’s residence the intersection of...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Contra Costa Herald

El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch

Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
ANTIOCH, CA
crimevoice.com

Adult and Two Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing of Santa Rosa Man

Santa Rosa Police have arrested three people, all of whom are reportedly related, in connection to a fatal stabbing late last month. According to a press release posted to Facebook, police had responded on the night of January 25 to a report of a fight near the intersection of Dutton and Sebastopol. Responding officers were reportedly told that the fight had involved three men, and that two of them had fled in a green Honda sedan.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ABC10

Fairfield man arrested after barricaded standoff with police

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a Fairfield resident near Nut Tree Plaza for a restraining order violation, Friday morning. The 32-year-old man was barricaded in his car in the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway and refused to exit around 9 a.m., according to the Vacaville Police Department.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 19, dies after shooting at Stockton motel

STOCKTON – A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Stockton on Thursday. Stockton police say officers responded to the 6700 block of Plymouth Road a little after 3 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a young man who had been shot at a motel in the area.The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released. 
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects arrested in East Bay strong arm robbery crime spree

OAKLAND -- Three male suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple robberies committed in January in Oakland and in other East Bay communities.The identities of the suspects were not released, but Oakland police said they were arrested on Jan. 31 after a diligent investigation. On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged two of the suspects in the crime spree. The third suspect was not charged. Investigators said the men were charged in the following robberies.The first robbery occurred on January 17 just after 11:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard. As the victim entered a...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Boy dies in early morning shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a male juvenile early Friday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 8000 block of Dowling Street around 1:32 a.m. Police said they found the juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in San Francisco Jewish synagogue shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Jewish synagogue in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Friday and may also be linked to another incident where he brandished a firearm at a San Francisco theater, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Following Wednesday's shooting at the synagogue, SFPD […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Juvenile Shot, Killed in Oakland

A juvenile was shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police. Officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the 8000 block of Dowling Street and found the victim, a male from Oakland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SWAT arrests 4 after Brentwood Christmas Eve shooting

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were arrested by SWAT teams in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting to left multiple homes with bullet holes. Two gunmen sprayed one house with bullets on Havenwood Court on December 24, 2022. “Several (non-targeted) vehicles and residences were hit with stray bullets as a result of the shooting. […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Helicopter video: Watch early morning CHP chase of stolen truck suspect

CASTRO VALLEY -- An alleged truck thief was captured early Friday after a CHP pursuit onto the streets of Oakland.Watch video of the chase According to the CHP, a truck suspect was discovered asleep inside the vehicle with its lights on around 1:42 a.m. on a Castro Valley street.As he slept, CHP officers snuck up the vehicle and placed a spike strip in front of it. Once awaken, the suspect started up the truck, fleeing over the spikes, puncturing his tires.  But he continue to flee, making his way to westbound 580 while driving on his rims.Eventually, the suspect made his way into Oakland where he abandoned the damaged truck in the 400 block of Vernon.With the CHP chopper overhead with its infrared camera engaged, the suspect was tracked on foot until he attempted to hide in some bushes.The chopper crew directed ground officers to the location where the suspect was taken into custody.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy