Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says situation at the front getting tougher
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the situation on the front lines in the east of the country was getting tougher and Russia was throwing more and more troops into battle. The Kremlin has been pushing for a significant battlefield victory after months of setbacks,...
investing.com
Norway police ban Koran burning protest after Turkey summons Oslo envoy
ANKARA/OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian police on Thursday banned a planned anti-Islam protest including the burning of a copy of the Koran this week for security reasons, hours after the Turkish foreign ministry summoned Norway's ambassador to complain. A group of protesters planned to burn a copy of the Koran outside the...
investing.com
U.S. pauses activity at three airports for "national security effort" amid questions about Chinese spy balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort." The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the...
investing.com
UK's shortest-serving PM Liz Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall
LONDON (Reuters) - Former British prime minister Liz Truss blamed on Sunday the economic "orthodoxy" in the country's finance ministry, other nations and in parts of the governing Conservative Party for derailing her premiership and "plan for growth". Truss's tenure was cut short last year after her largely unfunded mini...
investing.com
Cyprus heads to polls to pick new president with runoff expected
NICOSIA (Reuters) -Cyprus went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president whose challenges will include breaking a deadlock in reunification talks, tackling irregular migration and repairing the country's image tarnished by corruption scandals. Barring a major upset, Sunday vote is unlikely to produce a clear winner, setting...
investing.com
Peru president unveils new bill for 2023 election amid Congress infighting
LIMA (Reuters) -Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has put forward a new bill to bring elections forward to 2023 in a bid to calm protests around the country as a fractured Congress has repeatedly failed to come to an agreement after weeks of political infighting. The bill, seen by Reuters, proposes...
investing.com
Lebanon hopes UNESCO danger listing could save crumbling modernist fairground
TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Its arch is cracking and its vast pavilions lie empty, but the crumbling Rachid Karami International Fair in Lebanon's port city Tripoli now has hope of revival, having been added to the United Nations' list of world heritage sites in danger. Designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer...
investing.com
Turkey summons nine Western ambassadors over security alerts
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey summoned ambassadors of nine Western countries including the United States and Sweden on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts following Koran-burning incidents in Europe. The envoys of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Britain were also...
investing.com
Pakistan ex-President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai after years in exile
ISLAMABAD/DUBAI (Reuters) -Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile. Pakistan's military and the country's mission in the United Arab Emirates announced the death of the former army chief, 79, who was pushed from power in 2008.
investing.com
Republicans oust Ilhan Omar from high-profile U.S. House committee
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday ousted Democrat Ilhan Omar from a high-profile committee over remarks widely condemned as antisemitic, two years after Democrats removed two Republicans from committee assignments. The deeply divided House voted 218-211 along party lines to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee...
investing.com
U.S. warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to punish Turkish companies or banks contravening sanctions. Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury Department's top...
investing.com
Washington weighing deploying medium-range missiles to U.S. forces in Japan -Sankei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Washington has suggested deploying medium-range missiles in Japan as part of a plan to bolster defences against China along the East and South China Seas, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday citing unidentified people involved with U.S.-Japan relations. The deployment to U.S. forces in Japan may include...
investing.com
The Return of Monday Morning Blues
Following last week's FOMC meeting and a data deluge capped off by the blockbuster January jobs report, this week's economic calendar features just a handful of second-tier data points. That being said, Chair Powell's speech at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday will kick off a full Fedspeak lineup featuring Vice Chair of Supervision Barr (Tuesday), New York Fed President Williams (Wednesday), Fed Governor Cook (Wednesday), Minneapolis President Kashkari (Wednesday) as well as Fed Governor Waller (Wednesday).
Comments / 0