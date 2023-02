Mercy Hospital in Portland and one of its physicians have been ordered to pay $6.5 million to the family of a Maine man who died as a result of a negligent misdiagnosis. According to CBS 13 news, 25-year-old Peter Smith visited Dr. John Henson at Mercy multiple times in June of 2021. Attorneys for his family say Smith was experiencing a rash, fever, chills, dizziness and headaches.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO