Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024

The possibility of a crowded GOP presidential primary in 2024 has grown likelier in recent days following reports that former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is gearing up to officially announce a White House bid later this month. Former President Trump is the only high-profile Republican who has formally announced a presidential […]
Senate Democrats look for way forward on marijuana banking bill

Senate Democrats are giving marijuana banking legislation another look only weeks after it hit a wall with Republicans and was not attached to a year-end spending package. A handful of Senate Democrats met with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday to “ponder the path” to passage this Congress, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said, […]
Officials say Russian troops killed, wounded in Ukraine approaching 200K: report

American officials estimate that nearly 200,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in Moscow’s nearly yearlong conflict with Ukraine, The New York Times reported. The rising number of casualties is driven in part by heavy fighting in Bakhmut and Soledar in eastern Ukraine, where Russia is increasingly sending poorly trained recruits and convicts to the […]

