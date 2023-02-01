ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BlackRock Increases Position in Michael Baker (BKR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 88.85MM shares of Michael Baker Corp (BKR). This represents 8.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 29, 2021 they reported 55.40MM shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 60.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
WASHINGTON STATE
State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
GEORGIA STATE
Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Southside Bancshares said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share. At the current share...
Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Core Laboratories N.V. said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share. At the current...
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share. At the...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
FLORIDA STATE
Wells Fargo Downgrades Edison International (EIX)

On February 1, 2023, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Edison International from Overweight to Equal-Weight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edison International is $70.45. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.36% from its latest reported closing price of $66.87.
Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend

Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades HomeStreet (HMST)

On January 31, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for HomeStreet from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for HomeStreet is $31.62. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.29% from its latest reported closing price of $29.75.
HAWAII STATE
Arrow Financial (AROW) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Arrow Financial said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
Avery Dennison (AVY) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Avery Dennison said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share. At the current share...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 3, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals with a Overweight recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $36.92. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.26% from its latest reported closing price of $30.20.
Polaris Industries (PII) Declares $0.65 Dividend

Polaris Industries said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share. At the current share...
MINNESOTA STATE
HSBC Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation

On February 2, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Globant with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of $169.88.
Guggenheim Downgrades Generac Holdings (GNRC)

On February 3, 2023, Guggenheim downgraded their outlook for Generac Holdings from Buy to Neutral. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Generac Holdings is $151.98. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.13% from its latest reported closing price of $122.44.
United States Steel (X) Declares $0.05 Dividend

United States Steel said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share. At the current...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Highwoods Properties (HIW) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Highwoods Properties said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share. At the current share...
Northland Capital Markets Downgrades MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

On February 3, 2023, Northland Capital Markets downgraded their outlook for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is $72.79. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.31% from its latest reported closing price of $65.99.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Declares $0.20 Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current...

