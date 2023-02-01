Read full article on original website
Why some Democrats are on board with busing migrants away from border states
Republican governors have been transporting migrants out of states near the southern border. Some Democrats who first opposed it are now saying it's a humanitarian service, not a political statement. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. When Texas and Arizona's Republican governors began busing immigrants out of their states last year, they said...
Nevada Rep. Horsford, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, talks police reform
After Memphis police officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols last month, lawmakers are again calling for police reform. I say again because we are now accustomed to a cycle - deadly police violence being met with calls for congressional action, calls that go nowhere. Well, yesterday, the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Biden and Vice President Harris to talk about how to make police reform happen.
Week in politics: Job numbers; debt ceiling; State of the Union
And Chinese surveillance balloons over the U.S. weren't something many of us had in our 2023 bingo cards, including NPR's Ron Elving, who usually knows every - Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: It's being described as an...
Spy balloon is spotted over Montana. Will it interfere with Blinken's China trip?
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be the first Cabinet secretary in the Biden Administration to visit China. His trip this weekend comes as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to boil. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at...
The U.S. has downed a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina
The U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, the Pentagon said, while China called the downing an overreaction. "On Wednesday, President Biden gave his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished...
Tensions continue to increase between the United States and China
Dave Finkelstein is following all this. He is a former U.S. Army-China specialist, now a vice president at the Center for Naval Analyses. Welcome to the program, sir. DAVE FINKELSTEIN: Well, good morning, Steve. INSKEEP: Were you surprised by the Pentagon statement that a Chinese balloon seemed to be floating...
China says balloon spotted over U.S. is a 'civilian airship' that blew astray
The State Department announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not go ahead with a planned trip to China, after the surveillance balloon was detected over U.S. airspace Thursday. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information....
Pentagon is tracking a spy balloon, which it suspects belongs to China, over the U.S.
U.S. military officials say they are tracking a Chinese high altitude surveillance balloon that's been over the continental U.S. for the past couple of days. The Pentagon says the U.S. has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that has been over the continental U.S. for the past few days. U.S. officials say they believe the balloon has come from China. For more on this breaking story, we're joined by NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre. Hi there, Greg.
A record number of Americans have health insurance, but experts fear it won't last
A record number of Americans have health insurance right now, but experts worry it won't last. millions of people are set to lose Medicaid, and some states have already begun to send warning letters. SCOTT DETROW, HOST:. This spring, millions of people could lose health insurance coverage as a pandemic...
Morning news brief
Chinese surveillance balloon, spotted over the U.S., complicates Antony Blinken's trip to China, a Guantánamo prisoner is released to Belize, report says Great Salt Lake is at risk of drying up. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to make a short trip to China this...
The EPA is updating its most important tool for cracking down on carbon emissions
The EPA is updating its most powerful climate policy tool: a single number called the social cost of carbon. The new number is more accurate, but is also raising ethical concerns. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The Environmental Protection Agency is updating its most important tool for trying to crack down on...
College Board responds to backlash over AP African American studies curriculum
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with College Board CEO David Coleman and director of Advanced Placement African American Studies Brandi Waters about curriculum changes that have drawn criticism. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Let's turn now to the backlash the College Board is facing over its new AP course in African...
Blinken postpones China trip after discovery of surveillance balloon
Chase Doak was getting ready to leave his office in Billings, Mont., on Wednesday when he looked out the window. CHASE DOAK: And I just spotted this white circle in the sky. It had caught my attention because it was still broad daylight, and I knew that the stars couldn't be out.
Gas stove makers have a pollution solution. They're just not using it
The heated debate over regulating gas stoves is really about the burners in those appliances. That's where natural gas, a fossil fuel, is combusted and air pollution is released into homes. Four decades ago, the gas industry and appliance manufacturers developed a partial solution for this problem. They created a...
DK Nnuro on his debut novel 'What Napoleon Could Not Do'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with writer DK Nnuro about his debut novel, "What Napoleon Could Not Do," which looks at differences between how African Americans and Black immigrants view the U.S. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Jacob Nti envies his sister, Belinda, because she's done - as their father puts it -...
