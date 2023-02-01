Read full article on original website
Kansas State Collegian
No. 7 K-State suffers first home loss to No. 10 Texas
Kansas State men’s basketball could not complete the season sweep of the Texas Longhorns, falling 69-66. The loss reaffirms Texas’ position in first place of the conference and drops K-State two games back of the lead. From the game’s early minutes, it looked to be another Big 12...
This Week In History (2008): Kansas streak ends after 24 years
For over a decade, Kansas State basketball rarely competed well in the Big 12 Conference. The league was created in 1996 and the Wildcats wouldn’t post a winning conference record until 2007. Furthermore, K-State was in the midst of a 12-year absence from the NCAA tournament. Following the 2007...
New band hall set to open this spring
Editor’s note: We credited the wrong author in the original online article. The correct author, Sophie Lenkiewicz, is now correctly credited as the author. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused. It’s another night of marching band rehearsal and an assortment of band members rush to gather...
Analysis: A look at the supporting cast for men’s basketball
The focus of the Kansas State basketball season has revolved around head coach Jerome Tang and stars Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. While they have been the backbone of the team, the rest of the roster has filled around them nicely. Help has come from all areas of the court,...
McCool’s: Manhattan’s newest hometown sports bar
Jeff Zerr and Casey McCool are the owners and operators of McCool’s and Mojo’s in Aggieville. The bar, renovated by the pair after 785 closed, is nothing like the club-style bar it replaced. Instead, high top tables and a large open space greet bar-goers starving for a late night or game day meal.
