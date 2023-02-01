ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
themiawave.org

Interact Club

Interact is a student-led club supervised by our principal, Ms. Scott. Interact is centered around helping the community and volunteering. Students can join at any time, and weekly meetings are held in the mezzanine every Friday morning at 7:45.Interact is funded by Marco Island Academy and Sunrise Rotary. Caitlyn Sadofsky...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
themiawave.org

Spanish National Honor Society

Spanish Honor Society (SHH) is an honor society for students who excel in the subject of Spanish. Students attend meetings where they discuss different cultural aspects and plan events for the school, such as the taco and nachos sales for Cinco de Mayo and Hispanic Heritage Month. The club members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy