North Platte Telegraph
Extension ag estate planning and transition workshop postponed
The ag succession and transition planning workshop that was scheduled for Monday at Logan County Fairgrounds in Stapleton has been postponed. A new date has not yet been set. Anyone interested should call the UNL Extension office for Lincoln, Logan and McPherson Counties at 308-532-2683 to let them know. They will contact you when the workshop is rescheduled.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte's conundrum: If you build it, where will they live?
In one sense, North Platte leaders didn’t need to read the warnings in a pair of statewide December reports finding serious affordable housing shortages across Nebraska. They’ve been living it since the most recent North Platte-Lincoln County housing study said the same thing. They’re preparing to update that...
North Platte Telegraph
Golden Spike Tower gets 2nd-largest Nebraska Tourism grant statewide
Three North Platte organizations lead west central Nebraska tourism groups or attractions receiving a combined $110,172 in new grants from Nebraska Tourism, the state government’s tourism promotion agency. The Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center’s $45,782 award not only led the region but was also the second-largest grant among...
North Platte Telegraph
Proposed RV park south of I-80 returns to North Platte City Council
The North Platte City Council Tuesday will return to a conditional use permit application for a small RV park tabled last month amid disagreements over wording of the underlying ordinance. Merlin and Kelle Dikeman’s application and routine approval of claims payments are the only items on the regular agenda for...
North Platte Telegraph
Latest local tourism grants include Nebraskaland Days, Miss Nebraska
Support for two of North Platte’s annual showcase events led Visit North Platte’s latest group of quarterly awards of Lincoln County lodging tax funds. Nebraskaland Days received $20,000 and the Miss Nebraska competition $6,200 as the city-county tourism group’s board awarded $66,050 in funds to 13 applicants at a Jan. 25 meeting.
North Platte Telegraph
Feel free to recycle your pizza boxes from now on in North Platte
Guess what: One of those Top 10 lists on just about everything says Nebraska is a Top 10 state for … recycling pizza boxes. Better yet: You’re now welcome to do likewise in North Platte. The Paper and Packaging Board, a manufacturer-supported recycling advocacy group based in McLean,...
North Platte Telegraph
Orthman plants in Lexington under new ownership
The two Orthman plants in Lexington are now under new ownership. Unverferth Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Kalida, Ohio, announced purchase of the plants on Wednesday. “We’re very enthusiastic about it,” said Jerry Ecklund, communications manager for Unverferth. “Both companies are very family and community minded,” and Orthman equipment will...
North Platte Telegraph
Funeral procession led by horse drawn carriage Saturday in North Platte
Bob Kohler’s family said they wanted to give him a “western” style send off. To give him a special goodbye, they hired a horse-drawn carriage from Colorado. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Kohlers own...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for February 5
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (2) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
One stop on an incredible journey for Miss America
Miss America Grace Stanke has an endearing smile and firm handshake, and is sharing some Wisconsin hospitality as she enjoys the kindness of people here in North Platte. “It’s been fun,” she said. She is here with Miss Wisconsin Teen Evelyn Green, Miss Nebraska Steffany Lien of Lincoln...
North Platte Telegraph
Miss America was there for Crowns and Gowns 10 year anniversary
Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke blew out the candles at the 10th anniversary Crowns and Gowns Decade Birthday Celebration on Saturday at Venue 304. Located in downtown North Platte, setting up the venue was “a lot of work,” according to Abbie Pack of Hirschfield’s Prom Shoppe. The...
North Platte Telegraph
St. Pat's boys, girls sweep Cambridge
Tonja Heirigs scored 24 points as the St. Pat’s girls basketball team held on to beat Cambridge 47-42 on Saturday in North Platte. Cambridge had multiple opportunities to tie the game with a 3, but the Trojans missed each attempt, and Heirigs made two free throws to make it a two-possession game.
North Platte Telegraph
Wallace basketball sweeps Sutherland
SUTHERLAND — Trey Robertson led all players with 22 points as the Wallace boys basketball team defeated Sutherland 53-35 on Thursday in Sutherland. Kyler Flaming followed with 11 points for Wallace, while Riley Strawder added 10. Harmon Johnsen led Sutherland with 18 points, and JT Lantis scored 10. “I...
