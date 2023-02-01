Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Banco Santander-Chile: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) _ Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $119.1 million. The bank, based in Santiago, Chile, said it had earnings of 25 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
MySanAntonio
Rogers Communication: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $374.2 million. The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven...
MySanAntonio
Methanex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $41 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
