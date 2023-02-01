Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
9 Things to do on a girls trip to MiamiGenni FranklinMiami, FL
Fugitive Friday: 29-year-old man wanted for attempted robbery with a firearmZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
pbasailfish.com
Men's Basketball Earns Thrilling Overtime Win Over Tampa
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's basketball team hosted SSC opponent Tampa in a thrilling matchup on Saturday night. Will Lee hit a heroic shot with 11 seconds left to tie the game at 65, leading to overtime. The Sailfish trailed by one in overtime with 40 seconds to play. Another triple from Lee put PBA (11-10, 7-8 SSC) ahead by two, but Tampa (7-13, 6-8 SSC) scored a layup to tie the game at 77 with nine seconds to go. Freshman Kolbe Ashe decided to take it himself for PBA, taking the ball the length of the floor, driving baseline, and laying it up with his left hand to put the 'Fish ahead 79-77 with a second to go. PBA got the final stop of the game to win by two.
pbasailfish.com
Softball Earns First Win of 2023 Against Argos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic softball team hosted West Florida for an afternoon doubleheader on Saturday. The Sailfish notched their first win of the season in game one after Karen Vasquez and Cambria Arturo combined for a shutout. Vasquez earned the win, and Arturo earned the save in a 1-0 win. The second game went the Argos' way as their offense powered up for a 12-0 win.
pbasailfish.com
Softball Drops Season Opening Doubleheader vs #12 VSU
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic softball team opened its season with a doubleheader against No. 12 Valdosta State on Friday. The Sailfish (0-2) lineup featured several new faces, but PBA played a pair of competitive games against the Blazers. A big first inning by VSU (2-0) cost the Sailfish in game one, leading to a 4-2 loss.
pbasailfish.com
Sailfish Go 2-0 in Friday Doubleheader
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach Atlantic baseball team is on a hot streak to start this season. After beating Lane College on Thursday, the 'Fish turned right around and played two games today against Tusculum and Georgia Southwestern State. The Sailfish won both games 2-1 over the Pioneers and the Canes, with their earlier game against Tusculum ending in walk-off fashion.
NHL bringing All-Star Beach Festival to Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE - The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set to feature two new outdoor events in South Florida: a mix of hockey and golf and a dunk tank on the beach. The league announced details Tuesday for the opening of All-Star Weekend, which is set for February 3-4 in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale, including the return of women's hockey players. In what the NHL is calling "Pitch 'n Puck," six players will play a par 4 with a combination of golf and hockey shots. "Splash Shot" will involve players shooting pucks at targets to dunk their opponents. The third...
pbasailfish.com
Sailfish Walk Off on Opening Day
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Earlier this evening, the Palm Beach Atlantic baseball team opened up their 2023 season against the Lane College Dragons. The 'Fish took home the opening day win 7-6 in walk-off fashion. PBA was the first team to get on the board in the third inning....
pbasailfish.com
Weekend Schedule Changes for Sailfish Baseball
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- As the Palm Beach Atlantic baseball team opens their season tonight against Lane College, their schedule for this weekend has changed due do the potential for weather delays. The 'Fish will play two games on Friday, Feb. 2 instead of their original three-game weekend slate....
Palm Beach Gardens girls win district title, escape late charge from Palm Beach Lakes
FORT PIERCE — A nail-biting 47-45 victory over Palm Beach Lakes saw Palm Beach Gardens become the champs of Class 7A-District 7. Win or lose, it was going to...
floridasportsman.com
Expert Kite Fishing Tips for Sailfish, Tuna, Kingfish & More
Now is prime time to go kite fishing on the bluewater rips off South Florida for sailfish, tunas, king mackerel and more. Here's how it's done. I confess that I’m fond of calm-weather fishing. It’s just so easy and comfortable, and life at the ocean’s surface is so visible. But a foray to blue water off Miami last May called for wind, and wind we got.
Miami could set new temperature record later this week
Perhaps, at the time of reading this article, you have not yet noticed the high temperatures that Miami has been recording for several days. However, we anticipate that by the end of this week a new record high for the current winter season could be set. It is a totally atypical phenomenon for the season we are living in.
tourcounsel.com
CocoWalk | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
CocoWalk is an open-air shopping mall in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami, Florida, in the United States. The CocoWalk mall opened in 1990. It started as a popular local venue and lost its edge over the years.
“Why Would I Need Pants On?” (Woman Strides Through Miami Airport)
If you’re flying to a warm-weather destination, is it okay to get in the mood by wearing a bathing suit on the flight? One woman certainly thought it was just fine to stride through Miami International Airport without pants on. Woman Walks Through Miami Airport Without Pants On. A...
WSVN-TV
68th St. Rose of Lima Annual Carnival kicks off in Miami Shores
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A carnival of caring and family fun kicked off this weekend in Miami Shores. The 68th St. Rose of Lima Annual Carnival features rides, games, food and other activities for revelers of all ages. 7News cameras captured a large crowd at St. Rose of Lima...
Coco Gauff Q & A: 'Hometown hero' talks Billie Jean Cup, Grand Slams, living in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH — Called “our hometown hero’’ by various local politicians, Coco Gauff was back in Delray Beach Friday to attend a news conference that announced the Billie Jean King Cup coming back to town. Gauff will play for Team USA when it hosts Austria on April 14-15 in a five-match competition in...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video, pictures show arrest of ex-NBA star accused of punching daughter at Brickell Key condo
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police body camera video and crime scene pictures captured the arrest of former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire after he allegedly punched his teenage daughter, leading to a battery charge that has since been dropped. The bodycam footage shows the 6-foot-10 former player as he was walked...
yachtingmagazine.com
See This 108 Custom Line in Fort Lauderdale
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Sales broker Bruce Schattenburg at Denison Yachting says the 108-foot Custom Line Navetta 33 Gioia has had a location change. The yacht can now be viewed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The asking price is $11,995,000.
wsop.com
HARRAH'S POMPANO CIRCUIT PREVIEW
The Circuit is returning to Florida, featuring 16 ring events and over $2 Million in guarantees. Pompano Beach, FL (January 31, 2023) - The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Series is set to make its return to Harrah's Pompano Beach, starting Thursday, February 2nd. This marks the third WSOP...
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
wild941.com
Florida Man Wins $1M On The Last Day Of January
I wish this was me! Congratulations to Ricardo Canales of Fort Lauderdale who won $1M on the last day of January. Reports tell us he won after playing the 500X The Cash Scratch-off game. Canales is choosing to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. According to...
foodgressing.com
South Florida spots offering high-quality lunch items under $20
As inflation drives prices upward and dining choices are becoming increasingly expensive, these South Florida restaurants are catering to their customers by offering high-quality lunch items under $20. YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Eatery, Carrot Express and Pura Vida on Terranova’s Miracle Mile, all ensure customers have access to high-quality food at an affordable cost, showing each restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.
Comments / 0