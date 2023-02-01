WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's basketball team hosted SSC opponent Tampa in a thrilling matchup on Saturday night. Will Lee hit a heroic shot with 11 seconds left to tie the game at 65, leading to overtime. The Sailfish trailed by one in overtime with 40 seconds to play. Another triple from Lee put PBA (11-10, 7-8 SSC) ahead by two, but Tampa (7-13, 6-8 SSC) scored a layup to tie the game at 77 with nine seconds to go. Freshman Kolbe Ashe decided to take it himself for PBA, taking the ball the length of the floor, driving baseline, and laying it up with his left hand to put the 'Fish ahead 79-77 with a second to go. PBA got the final stop of the game to win by two.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO