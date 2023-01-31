Read full article on original website
NBA
Brown ‘Grateful’ for All-Star Nod, but More Focused on Team Goals
Jaylen Brown took a page out of Joe Mazzulla’s book Friday morning when discussing his second NBA All-Star selection: he's appreciative of the individual honor, but more focused on his team and their collective goals for the rest of the season. Like many of us, Brown learned of his...
NBA
"It's A Blessing" | Utah Forward Lauri Markkanen Named To The 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Right before Will Hardy stood up from his postgame press conference following Wednesday's victory over Toronto, he had one more parting message for the contingent of media members sitting in front of him. His message was short and succinct. "First of all, none of us are hoping. …. We are...
NBA
Jrue Holiday Selected to NBA All-Star Game
Bucks guard earns second career All-Star selection. Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. This is the second career All-Star selection for Holiday, who will join teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 72nd NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19. The NBA head coaches selected the reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
NBA
Domantas Sabonis Named 2023 Western Conference NBA All-Star
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Today, the NBA named Sacramento Kings center-forward Domantas Sabonis as a 2023 Western Conference All-Star reserve. The honor marks the third All-Star nomination of Sabonis' career and his first with Sacramento. A seven-year veteran, Sabonis is averaging 18.8 points (61.5 FG%, 36.8 3pt%, 74.6 FT%), 12.3...
NBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named 2023 NBA All-Star
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 2, 2023 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named a 2023 NBA All-Star, it was announced today by the NBA. This marks the first such honor for Gilgeous-Alexander, as he becomes the fifth Thunder player to be named an NBA All-Star. Gilgeous-Alexander has...
NBA
MICHAEL MALONE NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE COACH OF THE MONTH FOR JANUARY
The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in January. Additionally, Michael Malone and his coaching staff have secured the top seed in the Western Conference through games played on February 5th, earning them the right to coach Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Malone and his staff previously earned this honor in 2019 at NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.
NBA
NBA Announces Schedule Change
The NBA announced today that the Pelicans’ home game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 7, originally set to air on TNT, will now be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans. The game will remain at its originally-scheduled tip-off time of 6:30 p.m. CT.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (28-27) return to action on Sunday night to face the Denver Nuggets (36-16) at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 127-120 loss to the Orlando dMagic on Friday night. D’Angelo Russell was the team’s leading scorer with 29 points, Anthony Edwards had 19 points, and Luka Garza put up 17 points for the team.
NBA
Hawks Announce GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artist NE-YO to Perform at Upcoming Game presented by Emory Healthcare on Saturday, Feb. 26
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced that three-time, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist NE-YO will perform at halftime when the team goes up against Brooklyn later this month. The game, presented by Emory Healthcare, will tip off early at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. The hitmaker and iconic songwriter is set to take center court at halftime for his first performance at State Farm Arena since appearing on “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” in November of 2022.
NBA
NBA Announces Penalties From Magic-Timberwolves Game
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended three games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 5, 2023
An important weekend in the Smoothie King Center started in stirring fashion Saturday, with New Orleans (27-27) ending a 10-game losing streak via a 131-126 triumph over the unpopular-around-town Lakers. Former Lakers forward Brandon Ingram rolled to 35 points. Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Trey Murphy and Herb...
NBA
Paolo Banchero Named Kia NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January 2023
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the Kia NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January 2023. It is the second straight month that he has earned the monthly honor. Banchero becomes the third player in franchise history to be named the league’s Rookie...
NBA
NIKOLA JOKIĆ NAMED NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE MONTH
The NBA has announced that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in January. Jokić wins the award for the first time this season and the fifth time in his career, the most Player of the Month honors in franchise history.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Preview
All season long, the Orlando Magic have been at their best when they’ve let their defense fuel their offense. That tenet held true in Philadelphia as the Magic opened up their four-game road trip with two straight quality defensive outings against the Sixers and recorded a series split with the Eastern Conference powerhouse. After notching a win in the first affair, Orlando dropped a close contest in the second. It was an impressive defensive effort, considering the Magic were able to keep it tight on a night where head coach Jamahl Mosley said his team “couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”
NBA
Damian Lillard Selected as 2023 NBA All-Star
PORTLAND, Ore. (February 3, 2023) – The NBA announced today that Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named an NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve by a vote of NBA head coaches. In his 11th season, Lillard has accrued averages of 30.7 points (46.4% FG, 37.2% 3-PT, 90.7%...
NBA
76ers Visit San Antonio Spurs Friday Night | Gameday Report 51/82
76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers Named January Eastern Conference Coach of the Month;. Joel Embiid Named January Eastern Conference Player of the Month, Embiid Also Selected to NBA All-Star Game. The 76ers (33-17) are an NBA-best 21-5 since Dec. 9, and now arrive in San Antonio for their next game...
NBA
Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray named Kia Rookies of the Month
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray have been named the Kia Rookies of the Month for January. Check out their highlights from the past month. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic. The No. 1 overall pick’s strong debut season continued during the month of January. Banchero averaged...
NBA
Joel Embiid Named to 2023 NBA All-Star Game
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 2, 2023 – The NBA announced today that 76ers center Joel Embiid has been selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is the sixth career All-Star nod for Embiid, all of which have come over the past six seasons.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit around San Francisco
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit around San Francisco to support local Black businesses. 2. Cupcakin’ Bake Shop. 3. Everett and Jones BBQ. 4. Home of Chicken and Waffles. 5. Kingston 11 Cuisine.
NBA
The Orlando Magic Tip-Off Black History Month
The Magic’s Black History Month celebration includes HBCU Night, Black Business Spotlights, Black Business Summit, an art contest and a Black History Month in-game celebration. ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic join the NBA and its teams to celebrate February as Black History Month hosting a variety of activities tipping...
