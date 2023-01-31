ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brown ‘Grateful’ for All-Star Nod, but More Focused on Team Goals

Jaylen Brown took a page out of Joe Mazzulla’s book Friday morning when discussing his second NBA All-Star selection: he's appreciative of the individual honor, but more focused on his team and their collective goals for the rest of the season. Like many of us, Brown learned of his...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Jrue Holiday Selected to NBA All-Star Game

Bucks guard earns second career All-Star selection. Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. This is the second career All-Star selection for Holiday, who will join teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 72nd NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19. The NBA head coaches selected the reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Domantas Sabonis Named 2023 Western Conference NBA All-Star

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Today, the NBA named Sacramento Kings center-forward Domantas Sabonis as a 2023 Western Conference All-Star reserve. The honor marks the third All-Star nomination of Sabonis' career and his first with Sacramento. A seven-year veteran, Sabonis is averaging 18.8 points (61.5 FG%, 36.8 3pt%, 74.6 FT%), 12.3...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named 2023 NBA All-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 2, 2023 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named a 2023 NBA All-Star, it was announced today by the NBA. This marks the first such honor for Gilgeous-Alexander, as he becomes the fifth Thunder player to be named an NBA All-Star. Gilgeous-Alexander has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

MICHAEL MALONE NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE COACH OF THE MONTH FOR JANUARY

The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in January. Additionally, Michael Malone and his coaching staff have secured the top seed in the Western Conference through games played on February 5th, earning them the right to coach Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Malone and his staff previously earned this honor in 2019 at NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.
DENVER, CO
NBA

NBA Announces Schedule Change

The NBA announced today that the Pelicans’ home game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 7, originally set to air on TNT, will now be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans. The game will remain at its originally-scheduled tip-off time of 6:30 p.m. CT.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Preview: Wolves vs. Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (28-27) return to action on Sunday night to face the Denver Nuggets (36-16) at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 127-120 loss to the Orlando dMagic on Friday night. D’Angelo Russell was the team’s leading scorer with 29 points, Anthony Edwards had 19 points, and Luka Garza put up 17 points for the team.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Hawks Announce GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artist NE-YO to Perform at Upcoming Game presented by Emory Healthcare on Saturday, Feb. 26

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced that three-time, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist NE-YO will perform at halftime when the team goes up against Brooklyn later this month. The game, presented by Emory Healthcare, will tip off early at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. The hitmaker and iconic songwriter is set to take center court at halftime for his first performance at State Farm Arena since appearing on “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” in November of 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

NBA Announces Penalties From Magic-Timberwolves Game

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended three games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 5, 2023

An important weekend in the Smoothie King Center started in stirring fashion Saturday, with New Orleans (27-27) ending a 10-game losing streak via a 131-126 triumph over the unpopular-around-town Lakers. Former Lakers forward Brandon Ingram rolled to 35 points. Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Trey Murphy and Herb...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

NIKOLA JOKIĆ NAMED NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE MONTH

The NBA has announced that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in January. Jokić wins the award for the first time this season and the fifth time in his career, the most Player of the Month honors in franchise history.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Preview

All season long, the Orlando Magic have been at their best when they’ve let their defense fuel their offense. That tenet held true in Philadelphia as the Magic opened up their four-game road trip with two straight quality defensive outings against the Sixers and recorded a series split with the Eastern Conference powerhouse. After notching a win in the first affair, Orlando dropped a close contest in the second. It was an impressive defensive effort, considering the Magic were able to keep it tight on a night where head coach Jamahl Mosley said his team “couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Damian Lillard Selected as 2023 NBA All-Star

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 3, 2023) – The NBA announced today that Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named an NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve by a vote of NBA head coaches. In his 11th season, Lillard has accrued averages of 30.7 points (46.4% FG, 37.2% 3-PT, 90.7%...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

76ers Visit San Antonio Spurs Friday Night | Gameday Report 51/82

76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers Named January Eastern Conference Coach of the Month;. Joel Embiid Named January Eastern Conference Player of the Month, Embiid Also Selected to NBA All-Star Game. The 76ers (33-17) are an NBA-best 21-5 since Dec. 9, and now arrive in San Antonio for their next game...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray named Kia Rookies of the Month

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray have been named the Kia Rookies of the Month for January. Check out their highlights from the past month. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic. The No. 1 overall pick’s strong debut season continued during the month of January. Banchero averaged...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Joel Embiid Named to 2023 NBA All-Star Game

PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 2, 2023 – The NBA announced today that 76ers center Joel Embiid has been selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is the sixth career All-Star nod for Embiid, all of which have come over the past six seasons.
UTAH STATE
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit around San Francisco

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit around San Francisco to support local Black businesses. 2. Cupcakin’ Bake Shop. 3. Everett and Jones BBQ. 4. Home of Chicken and Waffles. 5. Kingston 11 Cuisine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

The Orlando Magic Tip-Off Black History Month

The Magic’s Black History Month celebration includes HBCU Night, Black Business Spotlights, Black Business Summit, an art contest and a Black History Month in-game celebration. ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic join the NBA and its teams to celebrate February as Black History Month hosting a variety of activities tipping...
ORLANDO, FL

