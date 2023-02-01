OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 7 during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event. In a new update, the colour options, and the RAM and storage configurations of the handset have been leaked online. The OnePlus 11 5G is tipped to be available in India in two RAM and storage options with up to 16GB of onboard memory and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to come in Eternal Green and Titan Black shades. To recall, the OnePlus 11 5G powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was unveiled in China recently. It features a 120Hz LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and has 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

6 HOURS AGO