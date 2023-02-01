Read full article on original website
How robots can regain the trust of humans after making mistakes
Humans are less forgiving of robots after multiple mistakes—and the trust is difficult to get back, according to a new University of Michigan study. Similar to human co-workers, robots can make mistakes that violate a human’s trust in them. When mistakes happen, humans often see robots as less trustworthy, which ultimately decreases their trust in them.
Hornetsecurity Combats QR Code Phishing With Launch of New Technology
LONDON, UK – 1 February 2023 – Leading cybersecurity provider Hornetsecurity has today launched two new tools – the QR Code Analyzer and Secure Links – to combat growing cyber threats. These launches come in response to a rise in fake QR codes and the ongoing threat of phishing, which represents 40% of all cyber threats.
Cisco fixes security flaw that could have allowed sneaky hacking
Cisco has confirmed it patched a high-severity flaw that was impacting its IOx application hosting environment. Cisco IOx is an application environment that allows consistent deployment of applications that are independent of the network infrastructure and docker tooling for development. It is used by a wide range of businesses, from manufacturing, to energy, to the public sector.
The IIoT Will Help Manufacturing Grow
The industrial internet of things (IIoT) is transforming industrial practices all over the globe. It is helping businesses to harness new technologies to increase productivity, manage their infrastructure and better meet strategic goals. It’s being used to help manufacturing plants grow, revolutionize agricultural practices, streamline supply chains and radically change how we approach business.
4 Categories of Container Security Vulnerabilities (& Best Practices to Reduce Risk)
Containerization is becoming increasingly common due to portability, ability to isolate application dependencies, scalability, cost effectiveness, and ease of use. The ability to easily package and deploy code has changed the way that organizations work with applications. But like with Windows servers years ago, or AWS today, any time one specific technology gains a significant portion of the market share, it becomes a target for attackers. Here’s what you need to know about the security risks of vulnerable containers.
OnePlus 11 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of India Launch
OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 7 during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event. In a new update, the colour options, and the RAM and storage configurations of the handset have been leaked online. The OnePlus 11 5G is tipped to be available in India in two RAM and storage options with up to 16GB of onboard memory and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to come in Eternal Green and Titan Black shades. To recall, the OnePlus 11 5G powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was unveiled in China recently. It features a 120Hz LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and has 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
The First Steps on the Zero Trust Journey
One of the most discussed concepts in the Information Security world in recent history has been Zero Trust. Although many vendors claim to have products for implementing Zero Trust, an organization must not view them as an instant solution to achieving Zero Trust. Zero Trust should be viewed as a...
The emergence of trinity attacks on APIs
When it comes to attacks against application programming interfaces (APIs), the building blocks that provide access to many of our applications, the OWASP API Top Ten is seen as definitive – and rightly so. Compiled in 2019 based on a risk analysis conducted by an OWASP working party as well as the in the field experience of security practitioners, the list acts as a bible to developers and security professionals alike. But it very clearly delineates between each of the attack types. What we’re seeing today is that attack tools, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) no longer follow these clear-cut definitions. Instead, they’re combining multiple variants.
Compact custom version of Windows 11 released
What just happened? Windows 95 occupied less than 100MB when first installed. A clean Windows 11 install, however, needs around 20GB. Nobody doubts that software will need more data as technology marches forward, but many believe Windows hasn’t justified a 20,000 percent install size increase over 28 years. One developer may have proven this with a custom installation that cuts Windows 11 to half its default size.
Optimism Plans to Enhance L2 Scaling Network With ‘Bedrock’ Upgrade in March – Technology Bitcoin News
The Ethereum scaling network Optimism, which operates as a layer two (L2) network, announced plans to upgrade its network in March. The upgrade, named “Bedrock,” aims to increase transfer speed, lower fees, and enhance compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The Optimism Foundation stated in its proposal, “The Bedrock upgrade is a major step towards a multi-chain future.”
AE introduces new series of miniature HV DC-DC converters
Advanced Energy has announced a new series of ultra-miniature isolated single and dual-output high voltage DC-DC converters. The Advanced Energy UltraVolt© AEQ series optimizes power conversion in a wide range of medical, life science, industrial and semiconductor equipment applications. In comparison to other small form size DC-DC converters, devices...
Sparse, small, but diverse neural connections help make perception reliable, efficient | MIT News
The brain’s cerebral cortex produces perception based on the sensory information it’s fed through a region called the thalamus. “How the thalamus communicates with the cortex is a fundamental feature of how the brain interprets the world,” says Elly Nedivi, the William R. and Linda R. Young Professor in The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at MIT. Despite the importance of thalamic input to the cortex, neuroscientists have struggled to understand how it works so well given the relative paucity of observed connections, or “synapses,” between the two regions.
Building a secure and scalable multi-cloud environment with Cisco Secure Firewall Threat Defense on Alkira Cloud
In today’s security climate, NetOps and SecOps teams are witnessing increased attack surface area as applications and workloads move far beyond the boundaries of their data center. These applications/workloads move to, and reside in multi-cloud architecture, adding complexity to connectivity, visibility, and control. In the multi-cloud world, the SecOps teams use a distributed security model that is expensive, difficult to deploy, and complex to manage.
Mark Zuckerberg talks mixed reality on Meta Quest 3
Forward-looking: As Meta’s metaverse division, Reality Labs, threw another few billion dollars into the furnace last quarter, the company presses forward with VR products. Those include the next Meta Quest headset, set to succeed the popular Meta Quest 2 when it launches later this year. Meta’s Q4 2022 earnings...
Does usage-based pricing call for a new growth infrastructure stack? • TechCrunch
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. “It’s not either usage-based or subscription pricing,” VC firm OpenView wrote in its second State of Usage-Based Pricing...
Subtle hostile social media messaging is being missed by artificial intelligence tools
A NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence (StratCom COE) report has warned many of the artificial intelligence (AI) tools used to monitor social media posts are too literal and struggle to detect subtle hostile messaging and misinformation. Many machine learning models allow platforms, companies and governments to estimate the emotion...
