Cisco fixes security flaw that could have allowed sneaky hacking
Cisco has confirmed it patched a high-severity flaw that was impacting its IOx application hosting environment. Cisco IOx is an application environment that allows consistent deployment of applications that are independent of the network infrastructure and docker tooling for development. It is used by a wide range of businesses, from manufacturing, to energy, to the public sector.
The emergence of trinity attacks on APIs
When it comes to attacks against application programming interfaces (APIs), the building blocks that provide access to many of our applications, the OWASP API Top Ten is seen as definitive – and rightly so. Compiled in 2019 based on a risk analysis conducted by an OWASP working party as well as the in the field experience of security practitioners, the list acts as a bible to developers and security professionals alike. But it very clearly delineates between each of the attack types. What we’re seeing today is that attack tools, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) no longer follow these clear-cut definitions. Instead, they’re combining multiple variants.
Hornetsecurity Combats QR Code Phishing With Launch of New Technology
LONDON, UK – 1 February 2023 – Leading cybersecurity provider Hornetsecurity has today launched two new tools – the QR Code Analyzer and Secure Links – to combat growing cyber threats. These launches come in response to a rise in fake QR codes and the ongoing threat of phishing, which represents 40% of all cyber threats.
4 Categories of Container Security Vulnerabilities (& Best Practices to Reduce Risk)
Containerization is becoming increasingly common due to portability, ability to isolate application dependencies, scalability, cost effectiveness, and ease of use. The ability to easily package and deploy code has changed the way that organizations work with applications. But like with Windows servers years ago, or AWS today, any time one specific technology gains a significant portion of the market share, it becomes a target for attackers. Here’s what you need to know about the security risks of vulnerable containers.
Google Fi data breach let hackers perform SIM swapping
Google Fi, Google’s U.S.-only telecommunications and mobile internet service, has notified customers that personal data was exposed by a data breach at one of its primary network providers. Some of them were also warned that it allowed SIM swapping attacks. The data breach had exposed the customer’s phone numbers,...
The Way to Keep Your Mac Computer and Connection Secure
For many users, cybersecurity seems to be a challenge. But the truth is that today, many modern tools will protect your computer and not cause any trouble. There are ways to protect mac, not sacrificing speed and overall performance. Different types of malware may compromise your Mac’s security and privacy and cause various problems. That’s why you should use a comprehensive approach. Read on to learn how to keep your sensitive data safe.
Compact custom version of Windows 11 released
What just happened? Windows 95 occupied less than 100MB when first installed. A clean Windows 11 install, however, needs around 20GB. Nobody doubts that software will need more data as technology marches forward, but many believe Windows hasn’t justified a 20,000 percent install size increase over 28 years. One developer may have proven this with a custom installation that cuts Windows 11 to half its default size.
Google Chrome Working on Advanced Picture-in-Picture Feature for Video Conferencing, Custom Video Player
Google is reportedly working on a more advanced Picture-in-Picture (PiP) for Chrome browser that will bring additional functions for users. The new development has been spotted on the Chrome Developers website. The new ‘Document in Picture-in-Picture’ will bring in more advanced tools than the existing one, including custom controls and inputs, the ability to combine multiple streams into a single PiP, and more. The current Picture-in-Picture support for videos allows only a few inputs and limited ability for styling them. But the new Document in PiP for Chrome will bring more custom controls and inputs for the PiP window.
