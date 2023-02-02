ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quartz

India's Adani crisis marks its first political casualty...in the UK

The unfolding crisis for India’s Adani group has claimed its first political casualty. The Financial Times reports that former UK Conservative minister Joseph (Jo) Edmund Johnson resigned from the board of a London-based investment bank associated with the troubled business empire. Johnson, the younger brother of former UK prime...
CNBC

Adani abandons $2.5 billion share sale in big blow to Indian tycoon

Gautam Adani's flagship firm called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks. share offering marks a stunning setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes...
The Associated Press

Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant to raise $2.5 billion earlier this week after U.S. short-selling firm Hindenburg Research issued a report accusing it of market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Adani denies the allegations. Opposition lawmakers blocked Parliament proceedings for a second day Friday, chanting slogans and demanding a probe into the business dealings of coal tycoon Gautam Adani, who is said to enjoy close ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have no connection″ with the Adani controversy, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters outside Parliament on Friday.
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Plunged Today

Amazon Web Services' pace of expansion is decelerating. Management issued a tepid sales forecast for the first quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Reuters

Mondelez sets aside 300 million euro to resolve EU antitrust probe

BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Oreo maker Mondelez (MDLZ.O) has set aside 300 million euros ($326 million) to resolve an EU antitrust investigation into whether it blocked cross-border sales of its products in the European Union in breach of competition rules, the company has said in a regulatory filing.
US News and World Report

Adani Crisis Ignites Indian Contagion Fears, Credit Warnings

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Financial contagion fears spread in India on Friday as the Adani Group's crisis worsened, with ratings agency Moody's warning the conglomerate may struggle to raise capital and S&P cutting the outlook on two of its businesses. Chaotic scenes in both houses of India's parliament led to...
The Guardian

UAE oil company employees given roles in office hosting Cop28

At least a dozen employees from the United Arab Emirate’s state-owned oil company have apparently taken up roles with the office of the UAE’s climate change special envoy, who will host this year’s Cop28 UN climate summit. The revelation adds to growing concerns over the potential for...
BBC

Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso banknote as inflation bites

A new 2,000-peso banknote will be issued in Argentina in response to soaring inflation, the country's central bank (BCRA) has confirmed. The new note - which will be worth $11 (£9) officially - comes after consumer prices jumped by nearly 95% in the 12 months to the end of December.
The Verge

Pakistan is reportedly blocking Wikipedia

Wikipedia has been blocked in Pakistan over “sacrilegious” content on the site, according to a report from Bloomberg. The ban comes after the government ordered the site to remove offending content within 48 hours, and the country’s telecom authority “degraded” its services. It’s not currently...
It's our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

