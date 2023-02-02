Read full article on original website
Quartz
India's Adani crisis marks its first political casualty...in the UK
The unfolding crisis for India’s Adani group has claimed its first political casualty. The Financial Times reports that former UK Conservative minister Joseph (Jo) Edmund Johnson resigned from the board of a London-based investment bank associated with the troubled business empire. Johnson, the younger brother of former UK prime...
Losses of Billionaire Adani's Empire Rise to $107 Billion
The crisis of confidence shaking the Indian conglomerate worsens day by day.
Asia's richest no more? Gautam Adani's wealth crashes as $90 billion wiped off his business
Gautam Adani looks set to cede his position as Asia's richest man to another Indian billionaire as shares in his business empire continue to plunge following fraud allegations leveled by an American short seller.
CNBC
Adani abandons $2.5 billion share sale in big blow to Indian tycoon
Gautam Adani's flagship firm called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks. share offering marks a stunning setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes...
Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant to raise $2.5 billion earlier this week after U.S. short-selling firm Hindenburg Research issued a report accusing it of market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Adani denies the allegations. Opposition lawmakers blocked Parliament proceedings for a second day Friday, chanting slogans and demanding a probe into the business dealings of coal tycoon Gautam Adani, who is said to enjoy close ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have no connection″ with the Adani controversy, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters outside Parliament on Friday.
Housing market slump gives homebuilders no choice but to offer aggressive mortgage rate buydowns
As of last month, 75% of U.S. homebuilders were offering mortgage rate buydowns, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
Motley Fool
Why Amazon Stock Plunged Today
Amazon Web Services' pace of expansion is decelerating. Management issued a tepid sales forecast for the first quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Thyssenkrupp investor demands fast defence division disposal
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A top-20 Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) shareholder called on Friday for the rapid disposal of the German group's warship and submarine business, saying its risks outweighed any potential benefits.
Capital One Just Saw a Spike in Loan Losses. Should Investors Be Worried?
Loan losses and delinquencies for the banking giant rose significantly in the fourth quarter.
China says it 'reserves the right' to deal with 'similar situations' after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon
China has expressed its "strong dissatisfaction and protest" against the United States' decision to shoot down its high-altitude balloon, accusing it of "overreacting" and "seriously violating international practice."
US turns up the heat on Middle East allies in bid to stop Russia's war machine
The US has repeatedly called on its Middle Eastern allies to support its efforts in slowing the Russian war machine, but a public threat of consequences against a close ally like the UAE is rare.
Mondelez sets aside 300 million euro to resolve EU antitrust probe
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Oreo maker Mondelez (MDLZ.O) has set aside 300 million euros ($326 million) to resolve an EU antitrust investigation into whether it blocked cross-border sales of its products in the European Union in breach of competition rules, the company has said in a regulatory filing.
US News and World Report
Adani Crisis Ignites Indian Contagion Fears, Credit Warnings
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Financial contagion fears spread in India on Friday as the Adani Group's crisis worsened, with ratings agency Moody's warning the conglomerate may struggle to raise capital and S&P cutting the outlook on two of its businesses. Chaotic scenes in both houses of India's parliament led to...
Euro zone business activity returned to growth in January - PMI
LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Business activity in the euro zone bounced back to growth in January, according to a survey which suggested the bloc's economy might again escape a contraction this quarter and that the upturn may accelerate.
UAE oil company employees given roles in office hosting Cop28
At least a dozen employees from the United Arab Emirate’s state-owned oil company have apparently taken up roles with the office of the UAE’s climate change special envoy, who will host this year’s Cop28 UN climate summit. The revelation adds to growing concerns over the potential for...
China and Russia are as close as ever, and that's a problem for the US
When Antony Blinken makes an expected trip to Beijing in the coming days for what would be the first visit to China by a US secretary of state since 2018, he will be cutting a stark contrast to the scene in the Chinese capital one year earlier.
Opinion: Suspected spy balloon shows how diplomacy can go way off course
On May 1, 1960, an American pilot, Francis Gary Powers, took off from a military airbase in Peshawar, Pakistan, in a top-secret U-2 spy plane to fly 3,000 miles across the Soviet Union, and take high resolution photos of military facilities.
Tesla slashed its prices across the board. We're now starting to see the consequences
Tesla's recent price cuts continue to reverberate, forcing Ford to follow suit while leaving Tesla owners feeling aggrieved. Here's how the move by the market leader has shaken the car industry.
BBC
Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso banknote as inflation bites
A new 2,000-peso banknote will be issued in Argentina in response to soaring inflation, the country's central bank (BCRA) has confirmed. The new note - which will be worth $11 (£9) officially - comes after consumer prices jumped by nearly 95% in the 12 months to the end of December.
The Verge
Pakistan is reportedly blocking Wikipedia
Wikipedia has been blocked in Pakistan over “sacrilegious” content on the site, according to a report from Bloomberg. The ban comes after the government ordered the site to remove offending content within 48 hours, and the country’s telecom authority “degraded” its services. It’s not currently...
