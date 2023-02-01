ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US News and World Report

Senate Democrats Kill Youngkin-Backed Bill on School Awards

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats this week voted down a priority measure for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have required student and parental notification about certain scholastic awards. Youngkin sought the legislation in response to concerns about how some northern Virginia school districts delayed recognizing student...
VIRGINIA STATE
Doctor's Opioid Prescription Conviction Tossed After U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

(Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Friday overturned the conviction of a doctor accused of unlawfully prescribing addictive opioids in Arizona and Wyoming after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling in his favor that made it harder to prosecute such cases. The Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
WYOMING STATE
Canada Withdraws Proposed Measures Banning Certain Rifles, Shotguns

(Reuters) - Canada has withdrawn proposed amendments to gun legislation that would have banned certain types of rifles and shotguns, the government said on Friday, after opponents alleged the prohibitions unfairly targeted farmers and hunters. The amendments were added to a gun control package that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government...
TEXAS STATE
Ban on Marijuana Users Owning Guns Is Unconstitutional, U.S. Judge Rules

(Reuters) - A federal law prohibiting marijuana users from possessing firearms is unconstitutional, a federal judge in Oklahoma has concluded, citing last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that significantly expanded gun rights. U.S. District Judge Patrick Wyrick, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump in Oklahoma City, on Friday...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Good-Bye Iowa! Democrats Approve Biden's Revamped Primary Calendar

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved President Joe Biden's shakeup of the party's 2024 primary calendar, giving Black voters a greater say in the nominating process and carving an easier path for Biden's expected re-election bid. The party's vote on Saturday replaces the famed Iowa caucuses as...
GEORGIA STATE
Republicans Endorse Carluccio for Seat on State's High Court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Republican Party officials voted Saturday to endorse a Montgomery County judge, Carolyn Carluccio, to be the party’s nominee in this year’s election for an open state Supreme Court seat. Party committee members voting at their meeting in Hershey backed Carluccio over two...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Crowds Decry Gender-Affirming Treatment Ban in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents...
ARKANSAS STATE
FedEx Loses Bid to Undo $366 Million Racial Bias Verdict, Files Appeal

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected FedEx Corp's request to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who said the package delivery company fired her after she complained about racial discrimination. FedEx appealed the final judgment entered on Thursday by U.S. District...
HOUSTON, TX
Nissan to Face Union Vote at Tennessee Plant After Labor Ruling

(Reuters) - A U.S. labor board has cleared the way for 86 technicians at Nissan Motor Co's Smyrna, Tennessee plant to vote on whether to join a union, rejecting the automaker's claim that the unit should include thousands of production workers. The Democrat-controlled National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in a...
SMYRNA, TN

