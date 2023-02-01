ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Week

The Adani Group scandal, explained

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is in hot water after an activist investment firm published a report alleging large-scale corruption and malfeasance across his multinational conglomerate, Adani Group. Here's what you need to know: What's happening? On Jan. 24, Hindenburg Research — a small firm run by short-seller Nathan Anderson — published a 100-page report accusing the Adani Group, a conglomerate founded by Indian businessman Guatam Adani, of perpetuating "the largest con in corporate history." The report claimed the group was "engaged in a brazen stock-manipulation and accounting-fraud scheme," and vastly overstated its companies' valuations in an attempt to "maintain the appearance of financial health...
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
US News and World Report

U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
gcaptain.com

‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
CNBC

Adani abandons $2.5 billion share sale in big blow to Indian tycoon

Gautam Adani's flagship firm called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks. share offering marks a stunning setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes...
Motley Fool

Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000?

As the Fed slows down its pace of interest rate hikes, Bitcoin continues to rise in value. Bitcoin is essentially insurance against the soaring government debt balances in the world. Investors should consider allocating a small amount of their portfolio to Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...

