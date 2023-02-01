Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is in hot water after an activist investment firm published a report alleging large-scale corruption and malfeasance across his multinational conglomerate, Adani Group. Here's what you need to know: What's happening? On Jan. 24, Hindenburg Research — a small firm run by short-seller Nathan Anderson — published a 100-page report accusing the Adani Group, a conglomerate founded by Indian businessman Guatam Adani, of perpetuating "the largest con in corporate history." The report claimed the group was "engaged in a brazen stock-manipulation and accounting-fraud scheme," and vastly overstated its companies' valuations in an attempt to "maintain the appearance of financial health...

5 DAYS AGO