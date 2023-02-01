Read full article on original website
CNBC
Asia-Pacific markets mostly rise as investors digest Fed's smaller quarter-point hike
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's smaller rate hike of 25 basis points and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged inflation is falling. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.52% in its final hour of trade with the Hang Seng tech...
Fed's Daly sees policy rate rising to least 5.1%, then a hold
(Reuters) -San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Friday said the 5.1% policy rate that most Fed policymakers thought as of December would ultimately be needed is a “good indicator” for where policy is going, but the central bank could take rates even higher.
Russia is smashing open its $45 billion piggy bank of Chinese yuan as energy revenue crashes
Russia will sell 160.2 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) worth of foreign currency from February 7 to March 6, roughly triple from the prior month.
Stimulus money boosted inflation by 2.6%—but it also likely prevented an even worse crisis, Fed study finds
Multiple rounds of fiscal stimulus from two presidents during the pandeminc may have been a double-edged sword for the U.S. economy.
After a joint rate surge, central banks start to see the end in sight
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT/LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Global central banks that raced to raise interest rates last year amid soaring inflation are now laying the groundwork in unison for a pause that, while not yet promised, is coming into view for later this year.
Why did we get a monster jobs report if the economy is slowing?
The economy wasn't supposed to add half a million jobs in January.
US News and World Report
Japan Jan Services Activity Growth at Three-Month High - PMI
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand. Friday's final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing...
All That Recession Talk Is Looking More and More Like CEO Fear-Mongering
The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, making CEO worries about a downturn seem paranoid.
US News and World Report
U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
US News and World Report
Analysis-China Has Reasons to Keep Cool After U.S. Downs Suspected Spy Balloon
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China may respond to the U.S. shooting down its suspected spy balloon after warning of "serious repercussions", but analysts say any move will likely be finely calibrated to keep from worsening ties that both sides have been seeking to repair. Regional analysts and diplomats are closely...
Sberbank Readies Ethereum-Compatible DeFi System For May 2023
Russia’s largest bank said the Ethereum-based platform will launch for open testing in March ahead of the main launch in May. The system will begin facilitating commercial operations at the end of April and MetaMask users will be able to connect to the DeFI platform. Friday’s news comes after...
US News and World Report
China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course
BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into U.S. airspace. U.S. officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for...
A top oil analyst explains Europe’s new fuel sanctions on Russia and how that impacts global energy markets
Good morning. I'm Phil Rosen. My favorite part of this job is getting the opportunity to speak to interesting, smart people — especially when I get to share their insights here in this newsletter. Do you have suggestions of who I could talk to next? Tweet me or email...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Finance Ministry to Back Minimum Wage Increase Starting in May -Sources
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's finance ministry sees room for leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to raise the minimum wage as of May at a cost of up to 5 billion reais ($975 million) to the government, two sources in the ministry told Reuters on Friday. The sources, who...
CoinDesk
How Crypto Advocacy Must Change Post-FTX Collapse
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Four years ago, around the end of the initial coin offering (ICO) era, I said in a YouTube interview that “Rebellious Teenager Crypto Is Maturing.” For three years it did indeed appear so as financial institutions, mainstream venture funds and Big Tech companies streamed into the space. Unfortunately, over the last 12 months the failure of centralized finance platforms such as Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, FTX and Genesis [a CoinDesk sister company] has seriously hurt the industry’s reputation.
US News and World Report
Brazil's Government Eyes Raising Income Tax Exemption in 2023
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is considering an income tax exemption for workers who earn two times the minimum wage, or just over 2,600 reais ($504.64) a month from 1,903 currently, two sources with knowledge of the negotiations said on Saturday. The idea,...
France, Germany test water on US green subsidies
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will head to Washington next week to press concerns about U.S. climate subsidies and urge a favourable treatment of European businesses.
US News and World Report
Washington Weighing Deploying Medium-Range Missiles to U.S. Forces in Japan -Sankei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Washington has suggested deploying medium-range missiles in Japan as part of a plan to bolster defences against China along the East and South China Seas, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday citing unidentified people involved with U.S.-Japan relations. The deployment to U.S. forces in Japan may include...
The stock market has been transfixed by an enigmatic bond metric for the past year - one that's now flashing an unmistakably bullish signal
The stock market has been highly sensitive to shifts in interest-rate volatility since the Fed started tightening policy last March. Falling bond-market volatility is now underpinning the rebounding investor confidence in equities. The MOVE Index of US bond swings has slid to lows last seen in March 2022, when the...
Sri Lanka completing pre-requisites for IMF aid - President
COLOMBO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is completing the pre-requisites to unlock a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expects rapid approval from the global lender, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday.
