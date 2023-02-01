ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Fed's Daly sees policy rate rising to least 5.1%, then a hold

(Reuters) -San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Friday said the 5.1% policy rate that most Fed policymakers thought as of December would ultimately be needed is a “good indicator” for where policy is going, but the central bank could take rates even higher.
US News and World Report

Japan Jan Services Activity Growth at Three-Month High - PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand. Friday's final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing...
US News and World Report

U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
EWN

Sberbank Readies Ethereum-Compatible DeFi System For May 2023

Russia’s largest bank said the Ethereum-based platform will launch for open testing in March ahead of the main launch in May. The system will begin facilitating commercial operations at the end of April and MetaMask users will be able to connect to the DeFI platform. Friday’s news comes after...
US News and World Report

China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course

BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into U.S. airspace. U.S. officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for...
US News and World Report

Brazil's Finance Ministry to Back Minimum Wage Increase Starting in May -Sources

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's finance ministry sees room for leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to raise the minimum wage as of May at a cost of up to 5 billion reais ($975 million) to the government, two sources in the ministry told Reuters on Friday. The sources, who...
CoinDesk

How Crypto Advocacy Must Change Post-FTX Collapse

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Four years ago, around the end of the initial coin offering (ICO) era, I said in a YouTube interview that “Rebellious Teenager Crypto Is Maturing.” For three years it did indeed appear so as financial institutions, mainstream venture funds and Big Tech companies streamed into the space. Unfortunately, over the last 12 months the failure of centralized finance platforms such as Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, FTX and Genesis [a CoinDesk sister company] has seriously hurt the industry’s reputation.
US News and World Report

Brazil's Government Eyes Raising Income Tax Exemption in 2023

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is considering an income tax exemption for workers who earn two times the minimum wage, or just over 2,600 reais ($504.64) a month from 1,903 currently, two sources with knowledge of the negotiations said on Saturday. The idea,...
Reuters

Sri Lanka completing pre-requisites for IMF aid - President

COLOMBO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is completing the pre-requisites to unlock a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expects rapid approval from the global lender, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday.

