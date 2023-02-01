Read full article on original website
BBC
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
BBC
Simon Case: 'Keeper of secrets' under scrutiny
In a period of heightened political turbulence, one senior civil servant has been attempting to keep his balance at the centre of power. A former spy, and private secretary to Prince William, who came in for barbed criticism in Prince Harry's memoirs, Simon Case is a figure who seems to attract controversy and fascination in equal measure.
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon: Rapist Isla Bryson 'almost certainly' faking trans status
A double rapist who was sent to a women's prison last week is "almost certainly" faking being trans, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested. Isla Bryson was convicted of attacking two women while known as a man called Adam Graham. One of the victims later said she was sure Bryson was pretending...
BBC
Newport: Betty Pritchard works on after 57 years in pharmacy
After 57 years working at the same pharmacy, 89-year-old Betty Pritchard has no plans to retire. She has been at Watkin-Davies in Bettws, Newport, since 1965 and said it's a pleasure to show up each day. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said six million economically inactive adults - excluding students - was...
BBC
Pregnant women to get more protection against being made redundant
Pregnant women will get more protection against being made redundant under new rules set to become law later this year. Currently, workers have limited protection against being dismissed when they are on maternity leave. Under the new law, this protection will begin from the moment a woman tells her boss...
BBC
Digging for Britain: Prehistoric find shines light on Neolithic life
The discovery of a Neolithic era settlement is helping shed new light on how people lived on the shores of Lough Foyle some 5,000 years ago. Archaeologists uncovered evidence of two large rectangular houses dating back to around 3,800BC during a 2021 dig at Clooney Road, Londonderry. Neolithic tools, pottery...
BBC
Fay Jones: Brecon and Radnorshire MP's office security fears
An MP advised to make her constituency office safer has had renovation plans rejected again on conservation grounds. Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative Fay Jones, who said she has had threats of death and violence, wants to replace a "rotting wooden door and window frame" at her Llandrindod Wells office. But...
