The GRAMMYs are right around the corner, and for the first time in her career, Anitta is in the running to take home one of the coveted trophies. The celebrated Brazilian singer and songwriter is nominated in the Best New Artist category -- an honor that has generated some confusion from those who have been fans of Anitta since her first album, released over a decade ago.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO