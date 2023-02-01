Read full article on original website
thetigercu.com
Clemson’s comeback comes up short against Hurricanes
The Clemson men’s basketball team couldn’t put the finishing touches on a comeback against Miami on Saturday, ultimately falling 78-74 to the Hurricanes at Littlejohn Coliseum. After entering halftime all tied up, it was Miami that pulled away by as many as 12 points as the second half...
frogsowar.com
Three TCU football transfers sign with New Mexico
Three TCU football transfers who entered the portal after the 2022 season have found a home together. Defensive backs D’Arco Perkins-McAllister and Marvin Covington as well as wide receiver Caleb Medford have all signed with the New Mexico Lobos, where they’ll compete out of the Mountain West Conference. Their signings were officially announced by the New Mexico football program’s social media account on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
What TV channel is TCU vs Oklahoma State men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (2/4/2023)
OSU -4 | TCU +4. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Oklahoma State Cowboys welcome the TCU Horned Frogs in men’s college basketball. When: Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater, Oklahoma.
thetigercu.com
Akers: Here's what I wish I knew as a freshman
As my senior year approaches here at Clemson University, I can’t help but reminisce about my experiences as a college student thus far. I’ve faced many challenges over the last three years. Too many, if I’m being honest. In fact, I have probably made every mistake a college student could make in the span of just five semesters. However, I have learned a lot from these experiences, and I’m here to help you.
dmagazine.com
At Rockwall-Heath High, a ‘Gladiator Sport’ Splits the Community
Diana Avila doesn’t like to think about the messages she read on her brother’s phone as he lay in his hospital bed at Children’s Medical Center in Plano. They came from his classmates and football teammates at Rockwall-Heath High School, and they were hateful. Profanity-laden. “Things I can’t even repeat,” she says.
dallasexpress.com
New Baylor Scott & White Hospital Coming
The city of Frisco is set to begin construction on a new Baylor Scott & White (BS&W) hospital in March. The 340,000-square-foot BS&W hospital will be located on the Northeast Corner of PGA Pkwy and Dallas North Tollway in Frisco and has an estimated cost of $265 million, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
hookedongolfblog.com
Golf in Dallas – Simulator Golf Clubs
Dallas, Texas is a golfer’s paradise. with its many beautiful golf courses and clubs catering to the needs of golfers of all skill levels. However, with the advent of advanced technology, simulator golf clubs have become a popular alternative for golfers looking for a realistic and comfortable golfing experience. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the top indoor Dallas Golf Clubs – simulator golf facilities that are equipped with state-of-the-art pieces of equipment, including the newcomer – Scratch Golf Club.
Portillo’s To Open In Allen, Texas
Hot on the heels of arriving in The Colony, Portillo’s is following up its first North Texas spot with two more: One in Allen and another in Arlington. “Our first Portillo’s was such a success that we want even more Texans to see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill,” the company stated in an official announcement. “Our new restaurant will be just south of Allen Premium Outlets, an open-air mall that’s home to some of the region’s best shopping.”
thevindicator.com
Sopchak Captures Win at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
Hayden C Sopchak, an FFA member from Liberty, captured Reserve Champion Heifer and Junior Champion Heifer with KMEM Just Like Stella 62J ET in the Maine-Anjou Junior Heifer Show at the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on January 21. The 2023 Show is hosting junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $37,110 in Junior Heifer Show premiums.
Dallas Observer
Hey, Micah Parsons, Here's Where To Get the Best Oxtail Around Dallas
In early January, Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott asked on Twitter where one could find good bean pie locally. We gave him some tips. Now we’d like to help another Dallas Cowboy, this time outside linebacker Micah Parsons. Over the weekend, Parsons asked the Twitterverse where has the best oxtail in Texas. (We’re going to stick to local places.)
Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says
DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
Airline Expands In Texas, Opening Access To Over 125 Destinations
Delta Airlines is amping up its presence in the Lone Star State!
Top 10 Places to Play Pickleball in Dallas-Fort Worth
With its rising popularity, pickleball may seem like a new sport, but it’s been around since 1965. In fact, according to USA Pickleball, three dads are credited with creating it because their kids were bored of their usual activities. New to the game? It’s a combination of tennis, badminton...
starlocalmedia.com
Was it worth it? Hot dog fans across the state are dedicated to getting a taste of Portillo’s
If you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, or the state of Texas itself, it’s likely you’ve heard the news that Portillo’s — known for its unrivaled Chicago street food — has made its way to North Dallas, more specifically The Colony. The restaurant chain...
These two 'Yellowstone' stars are coming to Fort Worth on Friday
FORT WORTH, Texas — Get ready, "Yellowstone" fans: Rip is coming to town. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Paramount's hit Western drama series, will make an appearance at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Friday night. Hauser, along with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, will be...
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
dallasexpress.com
Party City Closes Two Texas Stores
Party City has begun shutting down locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 17, as reported by The Dallas Express. Party City has 826 U.S. stores, with 85 in Texas. The company has 25 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area alone. Bankruptcy law allows companies to get out of leases that are expensive or for underperforming stores, according to The Dallas Morning News.
texasmetronews.com
Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond
A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
dmagazine.com
The North Texas Rancher Making Sustainability Profitable
Meredith Ellis grew up on her family’s sprawling ranch north of Denton, but she traveled extensively in her teens and 20s. At one point, she planned on becoming an FBI agent and leading an exciting urban life. Instead, she studied landscape architecture at the University of New Mexico. The experience taught her that pristine landscapes were undervalued, and she began to see her family’s land as an opportunity to impact the next generation.
Lewisville restaurant highly ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots list
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville was recently ranked as one of the best pizza joints in the country by Yelp, the popular restaurant review app. “We searched all through the U.S. and Canada to find the best spots to savor a slice, whether you prefer thin-crust or deep-dish, red or white sauce, dozens of toppings or just a dusting of cheese,” the Yelp blog post says.
