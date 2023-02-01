ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023

Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

How Our Food Editor Celebrates National Pizza Day, One Slice at a Time

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, but, if you’re anything like me, you celebrate the Circle of Life year-round. Every Pittsburgh neighborhood has at least one shop with a cult-like following, so determining who has the best pie is like going to McKees Rocks and attempting to eat an entire 30-inch, 64-cut, $85 Monster Pizza from Mama Lena’s in one sitting, solo. It can’t be done — at least not without a lot of antacid.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Chorus offers singing valentines for your sweetie

“If music be the food of love, play on,” Shakespeare said in “Twelfth Night.”. Ron Brooks and the Cranberry Men’s Chorus are taking the bard’s words to heart this Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit chorus will serenade unsuspecting sweethearts and spouses with “singing valentines,” a cappella renditions of popular songs.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: The real & sobering story at PIT

The Allegheny County Airport Authority continues to paint a rosy picture of rebounding passenger traffic at Pittsburgh International Airport. “PIT travel roars back,” part of a headline blared recently on the authority’s website. But an analysis of the latest publicly available numbers — for November 2022 —...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?

Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
PITTSBURGH, PA
orthospinenews.com

AHN Orthopaedic Institute Starts Region’s First Hip Replacement Surgery Program in a Stand-Alone Outpatient Surgery Center

MONROEVILLE, PA. (PRWEB) FEBRUARY 03, 2023 – Orthopaedic surgeons at Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Monroeville Surgery Center have become the first in the Pittsburgh region to perform outpatient hip replacement in the convenience and comfort of a stand-alone community ambulatory surgery facility, greatly improving the overall surgical experience for patients.
MONROEVILLE, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Eat Like a Local: Top Restaurants According to Gen Z

Over the past several years Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, have far surpassed prior generations as the largest population. With that being said, now more than ever restaurants are finding more ways to cater to this generation of consumers. As opposed to previous generations, Gen Z has...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass

It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum’s Moore-Watkins, Thomas sign on to continue football careers

Needing 151 yards to become Plum’s all-time leader in career rushing yards, senior tailback Eryck Moore-Watkins exploded in the 2022 season finale against Indiana. In his final varsity game, he rushed 22 times for a career-best 356 yards and six touchdowns as the Mustangs scored a 46-27 victory. Moore-Watkins...
PLUM, PA

