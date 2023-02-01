Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023
Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
Boggs Mansion on North Side comes with a lot of house and a lot of history
It’s made of stone and has its original slate roof. It’s 9,000 square feet with eight guest rooms and nine bathrooms, a third floor ballroom, a European fireplace made of blood marble — a sturdy substance normally used to build royal tombs — finely crafted American chestnut woodwork and a dramatic spiral staircase.
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
pittsburghmagazine.com
How Our Food Editor Celebrates National Pizza Day, One Slice at a Time
Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, but, if you’re anything like me, you celebrate the Circle of Life year-round. Every Pittsburgh neighborhood has at least one shop with a cult-like following, so determining who has the best pie is like going to McKees Rocks and attempting to eat an entire 30-inch, 64-cut, $85 Monster Pizza from Mama Lena’s in one sitting, solo. It can’t be done — at least not without a lot of antacid.
cranberryeagle.com
Chorus offers singing valentines for your sweetie
“If music be the food of love, play on,” Shakespeare said in “Twelfth Night.”. Ron Brooks and the Cranberry Men’s Chorus are taking the bard’s words to heart this Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit chorus will serenade unsuspecting sweethearts and spouses with “singing valentines,” a cappella renditions of popular songs.
wtae.com
Shady Side Academy junior follows in mom's footsteps, celebrates 1,000th point
FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A Shady Side Academy junior was honored Friday night after scoring his 1,000th point on the basketball court. “Great feeling. Working so hard, and finally seeing it all come together was amazing,” Eli Teslovich said. Teslovich is a three-year varsity starter, proving the love...
Recruiting Notebook: Eighth Grade WR Adds Pitt Offer
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: The real & sobering story at PIT
The Allegheny County Airport Authority continues to paint a rosy picture of rebounding passenger traffic at Pittsburgh International Airport. “PIT travel roars back,” part of a headline blared recently on the authority’s website. But an analysis of the latest publicly available numbers — for November 2022 —...
nextpittsburgh.com
Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?
Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
wtae.com
How one Pittsburgh boxing gym is helping young people across the city
In the next edition of "WTAE Listens," we focus on the problems surrounding youth violence and the solutions. Many talk about the need for positive influences and outlets for these kids. One man on Pittsburgh's North Side is using his boxing gym to help keep kids healthy and out of trouble.
Bracketology Watch: CBS Predicts Pitt Will Play Close to Home
Pitt Panthers fans won't have to travel far to see their team play in the Big Dance
Pittsburgh restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 restaurants for 2023
A restaurant in Pittsburgh found a spot on Yelp’s top 100 restaurants for 2023 list.
orthospinenews.com
AHN Orthopaedic Institute Starts Region’s First Hip Replacement Surgery Program in a Stand-Alone Outpatient Surgery Center
MONROEVILLE, PA. (PRWEB) FEBRUARY 03, 2023 – Orthopaedic surgeons at Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Monroeville Surgery Center have become the first in the Pittsburgh region to perform outpatient hip replacement in the convenience and comfort of a stand-alone community ambulatory surgery facility, greatly improving the overall surgical experience for patients.
Blake Hinson Grateful to Factor in Pitt's Resurgence
Blake Hinson is thankful he could be a major part of the Pitt Panthers' push for an NCAA Tournament berth.
Five Games for Pitt Fans to Watch During Off Weekend
The Pitt Panthers don't play this week but there's plenty still on the line in other games.
M:7 Sports to open new indoor facility in Beaver County
A massive indoor sports complex is sprouting in Beaver County.
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
Eat Like a Local: Top Restaurants According to Gen Z
Over the past several years Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, have far surpassed prior generations as the largest population. With that being said, now more than ever restaurants are finding more ways to cater to this generation of consumers. As opposed to previous generations, Gen Z has...
Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass
It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum’s Moore-Watkins, Thomas sign on to continue football careers
Needing 151 yards to become Plum’s all-time leader in career rushing yards, senior tailback Eryck Moore-Watkins exploded in the 2022 season finale against Indiana. In his final varsity game, he rushed 22 times for a career-best 356 yards and six touchdowns as the Mustangs scored a 46-27 victory. Moore-Watkins...
