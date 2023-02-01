The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023

The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games

February is here and despite being the shortest month of the year, it packs a long list of new game releases, with fan-favorite series getting sequels and a variety of fresh titles to play.

A highly anticipated open-world Harry Potter game, an indie co-op gem for Valentine’s Day, sci-fi shooters, and two very different games set in Japan, are just part of this month’s lineup.

The PS VR2 headset is also coming to the PS5 this month with an impressive roster of launch games , which we’ve listed in a separate article.

With so many games to go over, we had to pick just 12. Let’s have a closer look at the best video games releasing in February 2023 .

Deliver Us Mars Release date: February 2, 2023

February 2, 2023 Platforms: PS5, PS4 , Xbox Series X|S , Xbox One , and PC Deliver Us Mars is a new sci-fi adventure set 10 years after the events in its predecessor, Deliver Us The Moon. This time, you travel to the Red Planet on an important mission to recover massive spaceships that are humanity’s last hope for survival. The game offers a mix of low-gravity platforming and puzzle-solving, wrapped in a suspenseful story with spectacular visuals. Frontier Games

Hogwarts Legacy Release date: February 10, 2023

February 10, 2023 Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Hogwarts Legacy promises the biggest open world in a game set in the Harry Potter universe and the ultimate experience for every fan of the franchise. Set exactly a century before the events in the books, it will allow you to join the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and be the witch or wizard you always wanted to be. From attending classes to riding magical beasts and solving challenging puzzles, Hogwarts Legacy will offer tons of stuff to do and familiar places to visit as you unravel an ancient mystery that threatens the wizarding world. Avalanche Software

Wanted: Dead Release date: February 14, 2023

February 14, 2023 Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC Wanted: Dead comes from the creators of Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden and is inspired by old-school challenging games from the PS2 and original Xbox era. It’s a third-person shooter action game with hack ‘n slash melee elements that puts you in the shoes of a special force police officer in Hong Kong as you try to solve a corporate conspiracy in a cyberpunk setting. The game promises a hardcore experience with a gripping storyline and a somewhat chaotic combination of run-and-gun tactics, katana moves, and advanced cyberpunk weapons, all of which demand skill and mastery. 110 Industries

Blanc Release date: February 14, 2023

February 14, 2023 Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC Blanc is a gorgeous hand-drawn co-op adventure for two players that comes just in time for a romantic Valentine’s Day gaming session with your special someone. You play as a fawn and a wolf cub who end up lost in a snowstorm and must find their way back home. The unlikely couple must help each other in their journey through the snowy wilderness and each of the two characters has its own strengths that enable you to advance in the game. Gearbox Publishing

Wild Hearts Release date: February 17, 2023

February 17, 2023 Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Wild Hearts is shaping up as an intriguing alternative to the Monster Hunter games from the creators of the Dynasty Warriors series. The game’s fantasy world of Azuma is inspired by feudal Japan and is filled with huge monsters known as Kemono. The monsters are infused with supernatural powers and you will be using ancient tech to take them down. The game features eight weapon types and you can craft items to help you with your quests. Wild Hearts will feature full cross-play, letting you and your friends team up in co-op mode, regardless of the platform on which you’re playing. Electronic Arts

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Release date: February 21, 2023

February 21, 2023 Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, and PC This remake of a Yakuza game that was never released in the West back in 2014, is based on the true story of samurai Sakamoto Ryōma who must restore his honor and bring justice for his father’s murder. Set in late Edo Japan, your quest takes you to Kyoto against a heated historical backdrop that would eventually lead to the demise of the samurai era. SEGA

Atomic Heart Release date: February 21, 2023

February 21, 2023 Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC Dubbed the “Soviet BioShock”, Atomic Heart offers a single-player first-person shooter experience set in an alt-history USSR full of powerful machines that stage a robotic revolution, turning against humans. Your character, Major Nechaev, known as П-3 is a special duty officer who is tasked with containing a disastrous accident in Facility 3826, a secret research laboratory. The game features challenging combat against machines and mutants with multiple skills and advanced weapons in which you’ll need to adapt your tactics to each different enemy you encounter. Mundfish

Sons of the Forest Release date: February 23, 2023

February 23, 2023 Platforms: PC In this survival horror sim and sequel to Forest, you end up stranded on a remote island full of cannibals and mutants, and must quickly start gathering resources to craft the weapons and tools you will need to survive. You can practice your survival skills alone or in co-op mode with friends. Newnight

Company of Heroes 3 Release date: February 23, 2023

February 23, 2023 Platforms: PC The wait is over and fans of Company of Heroes are finally getting the third game in the action strategy series. Company of Heroes 3 brings two single-player campaigns set in the Mediterranean theater of World War II. The new game adds deeper strategic choices and improved combat, as you take the role of the Allied Forces during their invasion of Italy, and the infamous Deutsche Afrika Corps in the North African campaign. Company of Heroes is releasing for PC via Steam, but a console version is also in the works and should be coming sometime in 2023. SEGA

Octopath Traveler 2 Release date: February. 24, 2023

February. 24, 2023 Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC A sequel to the acclaimed first game from 2018, Octopath Traveler 2 brings back the same visual style and story structure that made the original so successful, while adding quite a few improvements. Octopath Traveler 2 will feature a new story again following the paths of eight different characters, but this time the separate arcs will intertwine more. The game retains its turn-based battles with a Break and Boost system but adds new combat mechanics, including a Final Fantasy -esque limit break system, called Latent Powers. A new uninterrupted day and night cycle will add more path actions and affect travel and combat. Square Enix

Kerbal Space Program 2 Release date: February 24, 2023 (Early Access on Steam)

February 24, 2023 (Early Access on Steam) Platforms: PC Kerbal Space Program 2 is launching as an Early Access game on Steam and is set to gradually bring improvements to the original space game . It’s a physics sim where you build powerful rockets and spaceships that may or may not be able to fly, depending on your skills and understanding of aerodynamics and orbital physics. The new release adds more building parts, better graphics, a new user interface, and revamped tutorials and onboarding systems that will help newcomers get up to speed. A plethora of additional features are planned including interstellar travel, colonies, and a multiplayer mode, but these should be coming later through updates. Take-Two Interactive

Scars Above Release date: February 28, 2023

February 28, 2023 Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Scars Above brings soulslike elements to a sci-fi setting, as you play as astronaut and scientist Dr. Kate Ward who ends up alone on a hostile exoplanet she’s sent to investigate. You’ll be scanning your enemies to learn about their weaknesses while carefully managing your stamina, elemental attacks, and gadgets and looking for an opening to take them down. Plaion

That's it for our list this month.