ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023

By Stoyan Ovcharov
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIrvL_0kZifADZ00

The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games

February is here and despite being the shortest month of the year, it packs a long list of new game releases, with fan-favorite series getting sequels and a variety of fresh titles to play.

A highly anticipated open-world Harry Potter game, an indie co-op gem for Valentine’s Day, sci-fi shooters, and two very different games set in Japan, are just part of this month’s lineup.

The PS VR2 headset is also coming to the PS5 this month with an impressive roster of launch games , which we’ve listed in a separate article.

With so many games to go over, we had to pick just 12. Let’s have a closer look at the best video games releasing in February 2023 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dq8Yu_0kZifADZ00

Deliver Us Mars

Deliver Us Mars is a new sci-fi adventure set 10 years after the events in its predecessor, Deliver Us The Moon. This time, you travel to the Red Planet on an important mission to recover massive spaceships that are humanity’s last hope for survival.

The game offers a mix of low-gravity platforming and puzzle-solving, wrapped in a suspenseful story with spectacular visuals.

Frontier Games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hElC_0kZifADZ00

Hogwarts Legacy

  • Release date: February 10, 2023
  • Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Hogwarts Legacy promises the biggest open world in a game set in the Harry Potter universe and the ultimate experience for every fan of the franchise. Set exactly a century before the events in the books, it will allow you to join the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and be the witch or wizard you always wanted to be.

From attending classes to riding magical beasts and solving challenging puzzles, Hogwarts Legacy will offer tons of stuff to do and familiar places to visit as you unravel an ancient mystery that threatens the wizarding world.

Avalanche Software

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fuCV_0kZifADZ00

Wanted: Dead

  • Release date: February 14, 2023
  • Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC

Wanted: Dead comes from the creators of Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden and is inspired by old-school challenging games from the PS2 and original Xbox era. It’s a third-person shooter action game with hack ‘n slash melee elements that puts you in the shoes of a special force police officer in Hong Kong as you try to solve a corporate conspiracy in a cyberpunk setting.

The game promises a hardcore experience with a gripping storyline and a somewhat chaotic combination of run-and-gun tactics, katana moves, and advanced cyberpunk weapons, all of which demand skill and mastery.

110 Industries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405gzn_0kZifADZ00

Blanc

Blanc is a gorgeous hand-drawn co-op adventure for two players that comes just in time for a romantic Valentine’s Day gaming session with your special someone. You play as a fawn and a wolf cub who end up lost in a snowstorm and must find their way back home.

The unlikely couple must help each other in their journey through the snowy wilderness and each of the two characters has its own strengths that enable you to advance in the game.

Gearbox Publishing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRrP1_0kZifADZ00

Wild Hearts

  • Release date: February 17, 2023
  • Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Wild Hearts is shaping up as an intriguing alternative to the Monster Hunter games from the creators of the Dynasty Warriors series. The game’s fantasy world of Azuma is inspired by feudal Japan and is filled with huge monsters known as Kemono.

The monsters are infused with supernatural powers and you will be using ancient tech to take them down. The game features eight weapon types and you can craft items to help you with your quests. Wild Hearts will feature full cross-play, letting you and your friends team up in co-op mode, regardless of the platform on which you’re playing.

Electronic Arts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3140w2_0kZifADZ00

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

  • Release date: February 21, 2023
  • Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, and PC

This remake of a Yakuza game that was never released in the West back in 2014, is based on the true story of samurai Sakamoto Ryōma who must restore his honor and bring justice for his father’s murder.

Set in late Edo Japan, your quest takes you to Kyoto against a heated historical backdrop that would eventually lead to the demise of the samurai era.

SEGA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zo0vM_0kZifADZ00

Atomic Heart

  • Release date: February 21, 2023
  • Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

Dubbed the “Soviet BioShock”, Atomic Heart offers a single-player first-person shooter experience set in an alt-history USSR full of powerful machines that stage a robotic revolution, turning against humans.

Your character, Major Nechaev, known as П-3 is a special duty officer who is tasked with containing a disastrous accident in Facility 3826, a secret research laboratory. The game features challenging combat against machines and mutants with multiple skills and advanced weapons in which you’ll need to adapt your tactics to each different enemy you encounter.

Mundfish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFakS_0kZifADZ00

Sons of the Forest

  • Release date: February 23, 2023
  • Platforms: PC

In this survival horror sim and sequel to Forest, you end up stranded on a remote island full of cannibals and mutants, and must quickly start gathering resources to craft the weapons and tools you will need to survive.

You can practice your survival skills alone or in co-op mode with friends.

Newnight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hpWs_0kZifADZ00

Company of Heroes 3

  • Release date: February 23, 2023
  • Platforms: PC

The wait is over and fans of Company of Heroes are finally getting the third game in the action strategy series. Company of Heroes 3 brings two single-player campaigns set in the Mediterranean theater of World War II.

The new game adds deeper strategic choices and improved combat, as you take the role of the Allied Forces during their invasion of Italy, and the infamous Deutsche Afrika Corps in the North African campaign.

Company of Heroes is releasing for PC via Steam, but a console version is also in the works and should be coming sometime in 2023.

SEGA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bb9Cn_0kZifADZ00

Octopath Traveler 2

  • Release date: February. 24, 2023
  • Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC

A sequel to the acclaimed first game from 2018, Octopath Traveler 2 brings back the same visual style and story structure that made the original so successful, while adding quite a few improvements.

Octopath Traveler 2 will feature a new story again following the paths of eight different characters, but this time the separate arcs will intertwine more. The game retains its turn-based battles with a Break and Boost system but adds new combat mechanics, including a Final Fantasy -esque limit break system, called Latent Powers.

A new uninterrupted day and night cycle will add more path actions and affect travel and combat.

Square Enix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8R2z_0kZifADZ00

Kerbal Space Program 2

  • Release date: February 24, 2023 (Early Access on Steam)
  • Platforms: PC

Kerbal Space Program 2 is launching as an Early Access game on Steam and is set to gradually bring improvements to the original space game . It’s a physics sim where you build powerful rockets and spaceships that may or may not be able to fly, depending on your skills and understanding of aerodynamics and orbital physics.

The new release adds more building parts, better graphics, a new user interface, and revamped tutorials and onboarding systems that will help newcomers get up to speed. A plethora of additional features are planned including interstellar travel, colonies, and a multiplayer mode, but these should be coming later through updates.

Take-Two Interactive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4oAl_0kZifADZ00

Scars Above

  • Release date: February 28, 2023
  • Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Scars Above brings soulslike elements to a sci-fi setting, as you play as astronaut and scientist Dr. Kate Ward who ends up alone on a hostile exoplanet she’s sent to investigate.

You’ll be scanning your enemies to learn about their weaknesses while carefully managing your stamina, elemental attacks, and gadgets and looking for an opening to take them down.

Plaion

That's it for our list this month. If you prefer multiplayer esports games and watching the pros play is your thing, check out our esports event schedule for 2023 .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day

A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ComicBook

Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store

A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
The US Sun

Hogwarts Legacy releases a week early for some lucky fans

SOME people have received their copies of Hogwarts Legacy a week early, and are already playing the game. Images and videos of people playing Hogwarts Legacy have started appearing all over social media a week before the game’s release. Fans were wondering how people were already playing the game...
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Free Games for February 2023 Revealed

The free games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription for February 2023 have been revealed, and once again Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games. Xbox Series X|S games continue to not be included in the offer, and as of last year, classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are also no longer included. This wouldn't be a problem if the Xbox One games were high quality, but they very rarely are. Where PlayStation Plus offers both high-quality PS4 and PS5 games, Games With Gold usually offers smaller indie games. Sometimes these games are decent, other times they are downright insignificant. This month it's a mix of the two.
Engadget

Nintendo brings back discounted game vouchers for Switch Online subscribers

You can save money if you plan to buy at least two games. Don't worry if you missed out on Nintendo's bargain game vouchers from 2019 — they're back. The company is once again offering a pair of vouchers for $100 to Switch Online subscribers. If you buy two eligible $60 games, this could save you $10 on each. Needless to say, this could help you score a deal for a a blockbuster like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom even when it's brand new.
msn.com

The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now

Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests

If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
ORLANDO, FL
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals

Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
game-news24.com

The new owners of Tomb Raider’s website update the official website of this series

The official website of the Tomb Raider Games has been updated for an update to delete references to Square Enix, which was used by the latter owners of the games. The first six-month extension of the series website was updated with permission from Embracer Group, which bought the Tomb Raider developers Crystal Dynamics from Square Enix, and redeemed the rights to this series of games. In the deal, Embracer Group acquired other Western Square Enix studios, including Deus Ex.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 “Safari” Release Date Revealed

Another Jordan Luka 1 is almost here. Luka Doncic has his very own signature sneaker, dubbed the Jordan Luka 1. As soon as Doncic stepped into the NBA, it was only going to be a matter of time before he got his own shoe. After all, he came in playing some phenomenal basketball. Subsequently, Doncic has only gotten better after each passing year. He is very clearly one of the top five players in the entire NBA, and that likely won’t change. He continues to school his opponents, and the fans absolutely love what he brings to the table.
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
557
Followers
713
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy