ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell Gardens, CA

Bell Gardens police searching for woman who stole puppy, attacked owner

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3Wwh_0kZiTX3W00

Bell Gardens police are searching for a woman who was captured on video attacking another woman and stealing her puppy.

The theft happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Eastern Avenue, according to a press release from the Bell Gardens Police Department.

Police said the suspect snatched the victim's 1-month-old Maltipoo dog during the robbery.

An 18-second surveillance video clip released by police shows the suspect swing at the victim, followed by the victim fighting back.

"The victim attempted to take the puppy back from the suspect, however, the suspect proceeded to violently assault the victim and ultimately pepper sprayed the victim in the face," police said.

A bystander is seen calmly walking past the two as they continue fighting, video showed.

After the attack, the suspect ran with the dog north on Eastern Avenue, toward Loveland Street. Footage also captured the woman fleeing with the dog.

The victim required medical treatment for injuries suffered during the attack, police said.

Police describe the suspect as someone with a lighter skin complexion, between 18 to 25 years old, with a medium build and auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, along with red and black plaid pajama pants.

Police say they found out about the robbery after they were contacted by a business owner who provided the surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bell Gardens police detectives at (562) 806-7613 or (562) 806-7618.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Child rescued after carjacking, kidnapping in Los Angeles (video)

A baby has been reunited with their family after getting kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside. Officers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Robbers take ATM, assault man at Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven

A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday. Two masked men entered the convenience store in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

3 Killed After Fleeing Suspects Crash Into Innocent Victims | South Gate

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 2/5/23 2:10 a.m. LOCATION: State St / Tweedy Blvd CITY: South Gate DETAILS: Three were killed in a horrific crash following a police pursuit. Police were in pursuit of two catalytic converter thieves. The pursuit is believed to have been terminated due to the dangerous driving, however, the suspects kept driving recklessly although there were no police actively pursuing. Two innocent victims and one of the thieves were killed. An engine with a wheel still attached was also seen in the road. South Gate PD is being assisted by LASD for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SOUTH GATE, CA
CBS LA

Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins

Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing

An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Man wounded during stabbing in Long Beach; suspect arrested

Police arrested a man allegedly connected to a stabbing that occurred in Long Beach on Friday. Officers were first dispatched to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a statement from Long Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment on wounds considered to be non-life-threatening.As they searched for the suspect, "officers established a perimeter and began a search for the suspect," police said. "Officers made contact with the suspect, however, the suspect refused to comply with officer commands to surrender."A K9 unit was brought to the scene and a "use of force occurred," before the suspect was taken into custody. He has been identified as 33-year-old Long Beach resident Andrew Martinez.  He has been booked on one count of attempted murder and one count of resisting arrest. His bail is set at $1 million.
LONG BEACH, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy