Bell Gardens police searching for woman who stole puppy, attacked owner

Bell Gardens police are searching for a woman who was captured on video attacking another woman and stealing her puppy.

The theft happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Eastern Avenue, according to a press release from the Bell Gardens Police Department.

Police said the suspect snatched the victim's 1-month-old Maltipoo dog during the robbery.

An 18-second surveillance video clip released by police shows the suspect swing at the victim, followed by the victim fighting back.

"The victim attempted to take the puppy back from the suspect, however, the suspect proceeded to violently assault the victim and ultimately pepper sprayed the victim in the face," police said.

A bystander is seen calmly walking past the two as they continue fighting, video showed.

After the attack, the suspect ran with the dog north on Eastern Avenue, toward Loveland Street. Footage also captured the woman fleeing with the dog.

The victim required medical treatment for injuries suffered during the attack, police said.

Police describe the suspect as someone with a lighter skin complexion, between 18 to 25 years old, with a medium build and auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, along with red and black plaid pajama pants.

Police say they found out about the robbery after they were contacted by a business owner who provided the surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bell Gardens police detectives at (562) 806-7613 or (562) 806-7618.