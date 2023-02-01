Read full article on original website
Sylvester Stallone's Docuseries 'The Family Stallone' to Premiere This Spring: See the Super Bowl Spot
Paramount+ announced on Thursday that Sylvester Stallone will star alongside his family in a new docuseries, The Family Stallone. "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad," the release reads. "This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families."
GRAMMYs 2023: 50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration to Feature Star-Studded Performances
Music's biggest night just got more exciting! In addition to the usual fanfare of the GRAMMYs, the 65th annual awards show will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with a showcase of the genre's rich history and continued global influence. The segment will feature electrifying performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.
New Music Releases February 3: Shania Twain, Maluma, Marc Anthony and More
The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, more streaming, and the best that music has to offer -- plus, we have the GRAMMYs to celebrate on Sunday! For both, ET has you covered. Shania Twain leads the group of new releases with new album, Queen of...
Baz Luhrmann Says 'Elvis' Awards Season Is a 'Roller Coaster' Since Lisa Marie Presley's Death (Exclusive)
Baz Luhrmann knows this awards season is going to continue to be bittersweet. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the Elvis director at Spotify's Best New Artist party ahead of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards this week, and he opened up about the "roller coaster of emotions" that he and the cast have been on following the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 12.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Shares Cast's Reaction to Oscar Nominations (Exclusive)
After becoming a massive box office hit, Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Miles Teller and others alongside Tom Cruise, scored six nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture. "It's wild, man. It's wild," Ellis tells ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of...
Clive Davis on Whitney Houston's Legacy and the Return of His Pre-GRAMMYs Party (Exclusive)
Clive Davis has been making GRAMMY Awards weekend extra special for decades now -- and this year marks the anticipated return of his annual pre-GRAMMYs party. "This party has taken place celebrating music so distinctively that it's been referred to as the greatest party in the world," Davis shared with ET's Denny Directo when the pair sat down to discuss the upcoming festivities this week.
How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)
Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart: What They've Connected Over and What He Appreciates About Her
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart may be getting closer! A source tells ET that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are enjoying their time together and bonding over the things they love. "Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together," the source says. "Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic."
Anitta Reflects on Her Career and Getting Her 1st Grammy Nom for Best New Artist (Exclusive)
The GRAMMYs are right around the corner, and for the first time in her career, Anitta is in the running to take home one of the coveted trophies. The celebrated Brazilian singer and songwriter is nominated in the Best New Artist category -- an honor that has generated some confusion from those who have been fans of Anitta since her first album, released over a decade ago.
Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Behind-the-Scenes Struggles
While Ed Sheeran pours his heart into his music, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter has been known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Still, that has not stopped the "Bad Habits" singer from unexpectedly pulling back the curtain on challenges he's faced, from substance abuse struggles to mental health.
Hallmark Stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker on Reuniting for Their Fifth Movie Together (Exclusive)
Since 2016, Hallmark favorites Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker have shared the screen in four different movies across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. And on Sunday, they're about to add a fifth to their mini filmography together: the second installment of their HM&M mystery franchise, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season.
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Talk Supporting Each Other in First Joint Interview (Exclusive)
It was date night for Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker at Spotify’s Best New Artist party on Thursday night in West Hollywood, and ET was there for the young couple's first joint interview. Speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura, D'Amelio and Barker gushed about their young romance and what...
Dave Bautista on Becoming a Leading Man With 'Knock at the Cabin' (Exclusive)
Ever since Dave Bautista joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, the performer has become a formidable force onscreen. And with each new role, most notably in projects like Army of the Dead, Dune, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he's proven himself as a scene-stealer. Now, by taking the lead as a zealot named Leonard in Knock at the Cabin, Bautista is showing that he's ready to take on more.
'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Emily Simpson Shares Before-and-After Facelift Photos
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is keeping it real when it comes to what work she's had done. The 47-year-old mother of three took to Instagram on Thursday to share before-and-after photos from a recent facelift. She shared that she got a "mini lower face/ neck...
Matthew McConaughey Says He Signed on to 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Thanks to a Fortune Teller
Matthew McConaughey agreed to his now-iconic How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days role after a fortune teller convinced him to say yes, he revealed this week. In the hit 2003 rom com, McConaughey plays Ben, the leading man to Kate Hudson's Andie. The film turned 20 last month, but Andie and Ben remain steadfastly established in the hearts of millions, and recently experienced a rediscovery among younger fans thanks in part to a viral TikTok trend featuring the film's rendition of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain."
Taylor Lautner Tells His Side of 2009 MTV VMAs Scandal With Ex Taylor Swift and Kanye West
Taylor Swift wasn't the only Taylor caught off-guard at the now-infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Her boyfriend at the time, Taylor Lautner, was also on stage when Kanye West famously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to declare that Beyoncé, in fact, had the greatest album of all time. Lautner...
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
ET can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 7 reunion, which sees Andy Cohen sitting down with the cast -- OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, plus Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, as well as "friends of" the Housewives Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake -- for a three-part special that promises to be both reasonable and shady... and maybe, a tinged unhinged.
Selena Gomez Doesn't Edit Out Her Pimple in Makeup-Free Selfie
Selena Gomez went all natural in three makeup-free selfies posted to Instagram on Wednesday. The Only Murders In The Building star photographed herself without editing out a pimple on her face. Gomez captioned the carousel, "Me." In the photos, Gomez's hair is down and she wears a simple blue turtleneck.
Portia de Rossi Surprises Ellen DeGeneres With Vow Renewal Officiated by Kris Jenner
Portia de Rossi had a surprise for her wife, Ellen DeGeneres. The Australian actress, who was celebrating her 50th birthday, decided to use her milestone year to make a new memory with her wife. In a new video, shared by DeGeneres, Portia surprise Ellen with a vow renewal ceremony, during...
Austin Butler Says He's 'Probably Damaged' His Vocal Cords, Talks His Lingering Elvis Presley Accent
Austin Butler may have received lots of critical acclaim for playing Elvis Presley, but the challenging role does come with some downsides. The 31-year-old actor, who is the star of the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis, says that his lingering Tennessee accent is on its way out. "I am getting rid...
