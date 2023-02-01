Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, as he has had an outstanding career with the Green Bay Packers. According to reports, the Packers are leaning toward trading Rodgers before the 2023 season, and it will be interesting to see where he lands. While playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Rodgers was asked if he had “any news” to share, and his reply was pretty straightforward. “I'm not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said with a grin.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO