Aaron Rodgers divulges where he WILL NOT play in 2023
Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, as he has had an outstanding career with the Green Bay Packers. According to reports, the Packers are leaning toward trading Rodgers before the 2023 season, and it will be interesting to see where he lands. While playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Rodgers was asked if he had “any news” to share, and his reply was pretty straightforward. “I'm not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said with a grin.
Travis Kelce’s lateral attempt in the AFC Championship Game led to a fumble, but he still nearly tried another attempt the following quarter. He explained more about his thinking.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredible run since Art Rooney decided to hire Chuck Noll in 1969. Noll, Dan Rooney, and Dick Haley built an incredible roster that delivered four Super Bowl victories in six seasons in the mid to late 1970’s. They drafted multiple Hall of Famers starting with Joe Greene and built the best defense in NFL history.
On Jan. 18, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining offensive coordinator Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen, either.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an arrest warrant issued for him, per WCPO 9 News. Mixon is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
The Dallas Cowboys season came to an end, once again, in the Divisional Round. That makes it seven straight games they have lost with an opportunity to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game. It was a loss that owner Jerry Jones called sickening, as the Cowboys will look to regroup this offseason.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
In his first year with the New York Giants, rookie head coach Brian Daboll was impressive, leading the team to the playoffs and to a playoff win. Daboll earned a spot as a prime Coach of the Year candidate and has created a culture change around the Giants organization. Giants...
Aaron Rodgers having some fun with the Pebble Beach crowd.
The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers...
After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tony Romo has not quite been as popular among viewers recently as he was at the start of his time as a CBS Sports broadcaster. Apparently, the network is not only well aware of that, but even saw it coming. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post suggested on “The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media... The post Report: CBS has 1 big concern about Tony Romo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The future of star Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still unclear, and there is talk linking him to a number of different NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, in a story we brought to you on OnlyHomers yesterday.
Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John Fox's staff for three seasons and spent one year under Matt Nagy in 2018.
The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were popping up this week. The Chicago Bears will be in the market for just about every position this offseason. They’ll have plenty of cash and picks to make big moves in free agency in the draft. Following a report, and a significant miscommunication, the Bears were urged to sell the farm for another number two wide receiver. Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were all over social media.
It sounded like the usual “guy from a small town makes it big” narrative, and you could argue that to be true, but it was more than that. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s Firebaugh, Calif. roots sprouted a time ago, and so did his exposure to professional sports. It was a situation with a former Read more... The post Josh Allen’s snub by MLB player impacted how he interacts with fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
