Aaron Rodgers divulges where he WILL NOT play in 2023

Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, as he has had an outstanding career with the Green Bay Packers. According to reports, the Packers are leaning toward trading Rodgers before the 2023 season, and it will be interesting to see where he lands. While playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Rodgers was asked if he had “any news” to share, and his reply was pretty straightforward. “I'm not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said with a grin.
This proposed Cowboys-Cardinals trade sends DeAndre Hopkins to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys season came to an end, once again, in the Divisional Round. That makes it seven straight games they have lost with an opportunity to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game. It was a loss that owner Jerry Jones called sickening, as the Cowboys will look to regroup this offseason.
Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed

After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: CBS has 1 big concern about Tony Romo

Tony Romo has not quite been as popular among viewers recently as he was at the start of his time as a CBS Sports broadcaster. Apparently, the network is not only well aware of that, but even saw it coming. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post suggested on “The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media... The post Report: CBS has 1 big concern about Tony Romo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar

The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumor ramps up after report

Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were popping up this week. The Chicago Bears will be in the market for just about every position this offseason. They’ll have plenty of cash and picks to make big moves in free agency in the draft. Following a report, and a significant miscommunication, the Bears were urged to sell the farm for another number two wide receiver. Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were all over social media.
Josh Allen’s snub by MLB player impacted how he interacts with fans

It sounded like the usual “guy from a small town makes it big” narrative, and you could argue that to be true, but it was more than that. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s Firebaugh, Calif. roots sprouted a time ago, and so did his exposure to professional sports. It was a situation with a former Read more... The post Josh Allen’s snub by MLB player impacted how he interacts with fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
